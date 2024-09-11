2019 wasn’t a terrible time to be a fan of superhero movies, especially thanks to the overall high provided by Avengers: Endgame, which felt like a fitting conclusion to a decade’s worth of MCU movies. But there was a sense of oversaturation brewing throughout the last few years of the 2010s. Some superhero movies missed the mark pretty badly, and then the early 2020s saw a handful more high-profile critical misfires.

In the midst of all that was Martin Scorsese and his comments that live on in infamy. He’d admitted superhero movies weren’t his thing, that he didn’t see them as particularly strong examples of cinema, and that there could be long-term consequences should they continue going in the direction they’d been going. He said all he wanted to say about them, and though some of his comments might've seemed harsh at the time, his sentiment has aged unfortunately well. These films – some released shortly before 2019, when Scorsese made his stand, and some released in subsequent years – demonstrate the filmmaker was certainly something.

10 'The Flash' (2023)

Director: Andy Muschietti

The multiverse, as a concept, once felt limitless and novel, but there are also unique limitations imposed by branching out into multiple universes, ironically enough. Some movies have an over-reliance on bringing old characters back; people that “existed” in “other” universes. Similarly, the idea of dying is cheapened when certain characters can be resurrected by bringing in alternate versions of themselves, but that’s probably a little more of an issue on the Marvel side of things.

DC-wise, though, The Flash represented an attempt to get a little multiverse-y, in a way, though it was arguably more of a time travel story where altering the past led to the universe changing drastically. There are still questionable cameos, an over-reliance on nostalgia, a messy third act, and an overall feeling of chaos found in The Flash, though; things that perhaps led to it under-performing dramatically.

9 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' (2023)

Director: Peyton Reed

When you focus on a multi-film plan, things can go well (as was the case with the way Thanos and the Infinity Stones were built up throughout the MCU’s first three phases), or everything can fall apart when it’s barely begun. The latter happened with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with Marvel jumping the gun by trying to establish Kang as the next big bad guy before circumstances threw such plans into disarray.

But, even without that development, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is not a good film on its own, nor does it even do justice to Kang as a character. What might've been a weak start to the newest main villain’s reign now looks even weaker, because nothing ever really came of it (not that much ever could, of course).

8 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Director: Zack Snyder

To Zack Snyder’s credit, he’s made some good superhero movies before. It’s unknown whether someone like Martin Scorsese might've enjoyed something like Watchmen, but there is a level of “cinema” to that film… or, at the very least, it is cinematic. It was a noble attempt at adapting a comic book series that had things to say about superhero media, and it looked pretty amazing, too.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, on the other hand, has some fans, but it is harder to defend overall. It’s a much noisier film that’s generally pretty messy, throwing two iconic superheroes together, making them fight, and then ensuring they put aside their differences in a way that can eventually lead to more sequels. It was one aggressively strange and very inconsistent piece of the unfinished puzzle that was the DCEU, and one of the more disappointing/divisive big superhero movies of the 2010s.

7 'The Marvels' (2023)

Director: Nia DaCosta

2023 wasn’t the greatest year to be a fan of the seemingly never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe, given Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released at the start of the year, and then The Marvels kind of came and went closer to the end of the year. To be fair, there was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the middle, and that film – though a little messy in parts – did succeed in feeling mostly genuine, and felt like a relatively complete vision from a distinctive filmmaker (James Gunn).

There’s a little more mundanity and a lack of overall inspiration found in those other two MCU movies from 2023, with The Marvels being a noble attempt to tie in the less popular MCU TV shows to the cinema side of things… but the effort was met with a bit of a shrug from audiences. That’s somewhat understandable, because the overwhelming number of Disney+ shows released since Phase 4 started in 2021 has added considerably to the overall sense of superhero fatigue. Keeping up with the shows felt like homework, and that’s probably part of the reason why The Marvels never stood much of a chance at exciting people.

6 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Director: David Ayer

Speaking of James Gunn making good superhero movies, his 2021 film, The Suicide Squad, was everything that 2016’s Suicide Squad should’ve been in the first place. Here was a movie that had the chance to take some risks and be a little gutsy, what with the premise of Suicide Squad focusing on imprisoned villains given the chance to become free by taking part in a highly dangerous – and likely deadly – mission.

The film was fortunate enough to come out at a time just before people might've known better. Suicide Squad was successful financially, but it was also dissatisfying, in many ways. The reluctance to be adventurous was clear here, and that’s something that Scorsese and other superhero movie detractors have brought up before; the safeness and unwillingness to take risks found in various superhero-related films.

5 'Eternals' (2021)

Director: Chloé Zhao

If Eternals had somehow worked, it could well have been a trump card for the MCU and superhero movies broadly. It was a film that sought to introduce a host of new characters who, though never seen in the MCU before, had been there longer than anyone had realized, overseeing Earth over numerous generations and shaping it in some ways while, at other times, just letting humans do their thing.

Eternals had to make these characters compelling, and then establish them organically, not just going forward, but also within the universe as it had already been understood for more than a decade at that point. It had occasional redeeming qualities and was admirably ambitious, but it also collapsed under its own weight by the end, and its awkwardness plus the fact viewers might not see these characters again are qualities that have weakened the overall “theme park” experience of the MCU. At the very least, the foundations were shaken, and not in a good way.

4 'Justice League' (2017)

Director: Zack Snyder

Serving as a sequel to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice while also being a team-up movie likely intended to scratch the same itch as The Avengers, Justice League had a great deal on its plate. Too much, in fact, and even without the troubled production it faced, it’s unlikely it would’ve ended up soaring as a theatrical release… particularly because the eventual director’s cut – which was good – would’ve likely been considered too long and unwieldy for theaters.

But Justice League went too far in the other direction, runtime-wise, being comically condensed to just two hours and sacrificing anything by way of flow, pacing, or even coherency. It wanted to be funny, exciting, universe-expanding, and action-packed, but didn’t really succeed at doing any of those things, let alone doing them all at once. Of all the movies made before Scorsese’s critique of the superhero genre, Justice League is probably the one that fits closest to his points of criticism.

3 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

Director: Taika Waititi

It’s fair to call Thor: Love and Thunder the worst thing in the MCU to date… well, at least the worst movie, because some of those TV shows might technically be less watchable, but who has time for those? This fourth Thor movie undid all the goodwill the character built thanks to appearances in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. It made Thor lame again, but in a different way than how he was arguably lame before.

Thor: Love and Thunder more than doubled down (quadrupled down?) on making the title character funny, and the world around him became a joke, too. For the most part, at least, with jarring serious scenes dealing with grief and terminal cancer also being in the movie, with absolutely no regard for balancing such things alongside screaming goats, childish action, and weird Russell Crowe accents. Enthusiasm in the MCU was dulled post-Love and Thunder, and it also remains to be seen whether Taika Waititi’s reputation will ever recover, too.

2 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' (2023)

Director: David F. Sandberg

People generally liked Shazam!, and it came out the same year Scorsese talked about superhero cinema and its limitations. Perhaps some could’ve pointed to that film as one that showed maybe Scorsese didn’t entirely know what he was talking about, but time marches on and does so cruelly, because the sequel to Shazam!, 2023’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods, indulges in the sorts of things superhero movies shouldn’t.

It's one of the weaker DC movies to date, and one that probably won’t be missed if/when the DCEU, as it was once understood, is cast aside and rebooted with a new DC cinematic universe. It’s a sequel that feels overstuffed while lacking the simple charm of the original, and has a pervasive feeling of “been there, done that” throughout the whole thing, which is – to put it bluntly – something that makes the movie feel uninspired and unadventurous, by the standards of “true cinema.”