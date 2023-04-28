In the history of cinema, there have been numerous fruitful and iconic collaborations between directors and actors. Without a doubt, one of the most famous of these duos is that comprised of Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro.

Together, these two have made some of what are usually listed among the best films of all time, from Goodfellasto Raging Bulland beyond. For years, cinephiles on the Internet have recurred to IMDb to rave about these phenomenal movies, cementing the Scorsese-De Niro collaboration as one of the medium's strongest.

10 'The Audition' (2015)

IMDb score: 6.6/10

Scorsese is, of course, best known for his feature films. However, his work on short films often feels very underrated. The Audition, a promotional short for a hotel casino resort in Macau, may not be his best work, but it's definitely worthwhile.

The film sees De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio competing for the lead role in Scorsese's next movie, in a delightfully meta-comedy short that fans of the director and stars will surely have some fun with. However, many other reviewers on IMDb felt that the movie felt like little more than a lazy cash grab, making it perhaps the weakest Scorsese-De Niro collaboration.

9 'New York, New York' (1977)

IMDb score: 6.6/10

Although Frank Sinatra's cover of this film's title song is now probably more popular than the film itself, the fact is that New York, New York is an underrated gem hidden in its director's vast filmography.

It's undeniable that the movie has some pretty major flaws that probably explain why audiences have forgotten it over time, but Scorsese fans on IMDb nevertheless find New York, New York to be a very unique musical with fantastic performances by De Niro and Liza Minnelli.

8 'Mean Streets' (1973)

IMDb score: 7.2/10

Mean Streets, a fascinating crime drama about a small-time crook dreaming of making it big in the local mafia, was one of Scorsese's earliest features and his first time working with Robert De Niro.

Mean Streets offers one of De Niro's most distinct and sympathetic performances and a riveting script about an engrossing protagonist (played by Harvey Keitel) experiencing loneliness and Catholic guilt. It's a fantastic introduction to the auteur's style and one of the best crime movies of the '70s.

7 'Cape Fear' (1991)

Image Via Universal Pictures

IMDb score: 7.3/10

The word "remake" comes with a generally negative connotation in the world of movies, but in reality, these kinds of films aren't always a disaster. Scorsese proved that in 1991 when his remake Cape Fear became an instant hit.

This is the closest the famous director has come to making a horror film, largely helped by De Niro's terrifying performance as an evil and unpredictable force of nature. The intensity and suspense that can be found in Cape Fear are unparalleled, and the whole thing proves that remakes can be done well when placed in the right hands.

6 'The Irishman' (2019)

IMDb score: 7.8/10

Scorsese's glorious return to the mobster subgenre came at a time when it didn't seem likely to ever happen. The Irishmanis exquisite, an engrossing character drama that proves that three-hour-long films have an inimitable magic.

The film overall feels like a moving coda to the entire subgenre, stacked with a cast full of iconic stars and with Scorsese's signature style as the cherry on top. Every performance is fantastic, the visuals and music are great, and the story packs a hell of a punch.

5 'The King of Comedy' (1982)

Image via 20th Century Fox

IMDb score: 7.8/10

While The King of Comedy isn't exactly a hidden gem, it's not often praised as what it is: One of the best efforts of its director's career. Offbeat and thrilling, it's the story of a down-on-his-luck comedian who decides to kidnap his favorite talk show host to take his place.

De Niro is fascinating as protagonist Rupert Pupkin, an incredibly unreliable narrator who makes it impossible at every turn to know what's real and what's in his imagination. It makes for a really strong character study with an enveloping atmosphere of dark humor and suspenseful drama.

4 'Raging Bull' (1980)

Image via United Artists

IMDb score: 8.1/10

It's beyond impressive that Martin Scorsese made Raging Bullnear the beginning of his professional career. It's a masterpiece clearly made by an artist in full control of his craft, and it speaks volumes about its director's prowess that he could make it without much experience under his belt.

The film sees De Niro play the real boxer Jake LaMotta, and the actor delivers one of his best performances outside of the crime genre, but arguably his best performance in general. He transforms into LaMotta in a riveting boxing drama full of nail-biting action, intriguing characters, and iconic scenes.

3 'Casino' (1995)

IMDb score: 8.2/10

In Casino, Scorsese offers one of his most opulent and highly-adorned works to date, an entertaining crime drama of high stakes, bright lights, and fancy clothes.

The visual storytelling at play in Casino is pristine, and the screenplay is filled with some of the most interesting characters, thought-provoking themes, and engaging storylines of Scorsese's entire filmography. It's a movie that's often buried under the considerably bigger popularity of the director's certain similar big crime drama starring De Niro, but it more than deserves to stand on its own as an equally admirable masterpiece.

2 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

IMDb score: 8.2/10

Though it's especially well-known for Robert De Niro's staggering lead performance and Paul Schrader's smart and methodical screenplay, Taxi Driveris one of those rare perfect films where every element works in beautiful coordination with the others.

The film is a gut-wrenching examination of what loneliness and isolation can do to a man in desperate need of guidance. It paints New York City as a gritty purgatory-like hellscape populated by fascinating characters, the best of which is one of cinema's greatest-ever protagonists: Travis Bickle, played by De Niro.

1 'Goodfellas' (1990)

IMDb score: 8.7/10

Goodfellas is typically described as Scorsese's strongest work, the best movie in the crime genre, and one of the best films of all time. All of these are well-earned titles.

Whatever you could possibly want in a crime drama, Goodfellas has it. Outstanding directing and performances, a rock-solid script, memorable characters and scenes, a catchy soundtrack, and quotable dialogue are but a few. It's definitely the best film that Scorsese and De Niro have ever made together.

KEEP READING:10 Scariest Crime Movie Characters of All Time, Ranked by Deadliness