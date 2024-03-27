The Big Picture Scorsese's new docudrama series, The Saints, will explore the lives of eight different saints in history through acts of kindness and sacrifice.

The series, developed for Fox Nation, will focus on the journeys of famous saints like John the Baptist, Mary Magdalene, and Joan of Arc.

Scorsese, known for his exploration of religious themes, will narrate and executive produce The Saints, set to premiere in two parts starting November 16.

Martin Scorsese has set sight on his next project after garnering Oscar nominations for his latest feature Killers of the Flower Moon. After telling the story of the Osage Nation in a three-hour-long feature, now he will tell the story of various saints in the upcoming series titled, Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints which will debut on Fox Nation later this year, Deadline reports.

In the docudrama, the fan-favorite director will explore the journeys of eight men and women toward sainthood which include Joan of Arc, Francis of Assisi, John the Baptist, Thomas Becket, Mary Magdalene, Moses the Black, Sebastian, and Maximillian Kolbe. “I’ve lived with the stories of the saints for most of my life, thinking about their words and actions, imagining the worlds they inhabited, the choices they faced, the examples they set,” Scorsese said in a statement.

The director went on to add: “These are stories of eight very different men and women, each of them living through vastly different periods of history and struggling to follow the way of love revealed to them and to us by Jesus’ words in the gospels.” In the eight-part series each episode will focus on one Saint at a time while examining these figures and their acts of kindness, selflessness, and sacrifice. He further shared his excitement that “this project is underway, and that I’m working with so many trusted and talented collaborators.”

The news of Scorsese working on a spiritual project has long been out, and now we finally know what it is. The director previously revealed intentions to work on a Jesus movie as well. He previously touched upon religion and spirituality in features like The Last Temptation of Christ, Kundun, and Silence, which explore religious perseverance and faith and are counted among some of the most important movies. With the long-form story format provided in a series, he’ll definitely get to bring forward unknown facets of these Saints.

Who Is Behind ‘The Saints?’

Scorsese will narrate, host and executive produce the series which he developed for Lionsgate Alternative Television. The Saints is created by Matti Leshem and is written by Scorsese’s long-time collaborator Kent Jones while Elizabeth Chomko directed the eight episodes. Julie Yorn, Rick Yorn, Christopher Donnelly, Yoshi Stone, and Craig Piligian executive produced the docudrama alongside Scorsese and Leshem. While the producers include Lionsgate, Sikelia Productions, Weimaraner Republic Pictures, LBI Entertainment, and Halcyon.

The Saints will premiere in two parts, with Part One set to air on November 16, and Part Two arriving in May 2025. In the meantime, Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon is streaming now on Apple TV+.

