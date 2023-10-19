The Big Picture Martin Scorsese's short films showcase his diverse range and thematic tendencies, providing a glimpse into his cinematic mastery and passion for storytelling.

Scorsese's early short films experiment with storytelling structure and push the boundaries of traditional filmmaking, displaying his unique style and unconventional approaches.

The Criterion Collection's Scorsese Shorts DVD/Blu-ray compilation offers an opportunity to explore Scorsese's evolution as a filmmaker, from his time as a film student to his emergence as an influential figure in New Hollywood.

Movie runtime discourse is as pervasive as ever with the impending wide release of Martin Scorsese's new historical epic, Killers of the Flower Moon. With a whopping duration of 3 hours and 26 minutes, Scorsese's latest visionary film is set to test the patience of a mass audience. This was also the case with his previous film, The Irishman, running just a hair under three and a half hours, as it also was with Silence and The Wolf of Wall Street, which ran upwards of 2.5 to 3 hours. Scorsese has indeed taken comfort in making methodically drawn-out pictures since the 1990s, but there was a period, during his filmmaking infancy, when he directed an eclectic group of short films that helped define the cinematic mastery of our most passionate cinephile.

Martin Scorsese's short films, which are packaged together by the Criterion Collection on their DVD/Blu-ray, "Scorsese Shorts," were made from 1963-1978, ranging from his time as a budding film student at New York University to his emergence as an influential maverick filmmaker of the New Hollywood movement following Mean Streets and Taxi Driver. His first three, What's a Nice Girl like You Doing in a Place like This?, It's Not Just You, Murray!, and The Big Shave are narrative shorts from the '60s. He continued his venture into short films in the '70s with documentaries, Italianamerican and American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince. These films, through their respective amateurism, are embedded with the DNA of Scorsese's thematic tendencies and fascinations throughout his illustrious seven-decade career.

What Is Martin Scorsese's Style in His Short Films?

Image via Max

In 1963, as part of the summer program at New York University, Martin Scorsese made What's a Nice Girl like You Doing in a Place like This?, a nine-minute short about a writer, Algernon (Zeph Michaelis), who moves into an apartment in New York City and becomes obsessed with a picture of a boat on a lake placed on his wall. Later, he throws a party in his apartment and meets a girl whom he eventually marries and starts a new life, all while finding a new picture, one depicting the ocean, to obsess over. Deeply inspired by Italian and French New Wave cinema, the film is antithetical to any traditional tendencies of storytelling structure. Disparate sounds and images are cut into the narrative involving a satirical look at the self-obsessed artist. There is hardly any dialogue, which is instead replaced by a frantic, but humorous narration from Algernon, which breaks all the rules of basic formalism – per usual for the director. As his neurosis grows, Algernon begins writing his confessions of perceived wrongdoings. Scorsese's first short is a clever formalist exercise that frankly grapples with his unhealthy passion for his artistry.

A year later, Scorsese directed the short, It's Not Just You, Murray!, winning the Producers Guild award for Best Student Film. The short follows the journey of the titular aging mobster (Ira Rubin), who recounts his past life as a bootlegger-turned-wealthy and influential crime boss. Similar to What's a Nice Girl like You, Murray is tongue-in-cheek. It is a clear homage to the classic Federico Fellini movie 8½ with its avant-garde approach to non-linear storytelling from an unreliable narrator--an integral facet of Goodfellas and Casino. The short's structure of a once-glorious gangster reflecting on his past serves as the blueprint for Scorsese's future crime dramas with meditative protagonists. Murray's flaunting of his luxurious belongings parallels the indulgence of Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street. The character expresses an undying admiration for his best friend, Joe (Sam De Fazio), who ultimately betrays him. Scorsese's iconic mobster pictures are rooted in characters valuing trust as a religious dogma, as well as a devotion to following the path of a righteous figure. This is similar to Frank Sheeran's everlasting bond with Jimmy Hoffa in The Irishman.

A lurid counterculture text, The Big Shave is a cross between body horror and harsh political commentary. The six-minute short stars Peter Bernuth as a young man partaking in a routine shave in the bathroom. He first shaves off facial hair, then, in a gruesome affair, begins shaving off his own skin--painting the bathroom sink with blood. The concepts of self-destruction and extreme forms of repentance are prominent in Scorsese's filmography. Watching him exercise these sentiments in a primitive state is nothing short of alluring. The balance of garish imagery and thoughtful exploration of self-destructive behavior is mesmerizing. A popular reading of The Big Shave is that it is an allegory on the United States' involvement in the Vietnam War, with the man's self-inflicted shaving representing the nation's decision to put American youths in harm's way in a foreign war. The film's stirring editing, visceral depiction of violence, and juxtaposed music would remain a mainstay throughout Scorsese's library. At such a young age, Scorsese was instantaneously a distinct visionary.

Why Is 'Italianamerican' Martin Scorsese's Most Personal Movie?

Image via Criterion

Italianamerican, perhaps Martin Scorsese's most personal film, is a soulful tribute to the director's parents, Charles and Catherine. Serving as a fitting companion piece to Mean Streets, the 1974 short documentary explores the Scorsese heritage, growing up as impoverished Italian-American immigrants, faith, family values, and Italian culture. The director's parents, who frequently appeared as cameos in their son's films, exhibit why they were so naturalistic in their brief appearance, particularly Catherine, who was best remembered for her scene-stealing performance as Tommy Devito's (Joe Pesci) mother in Goodfellas. Italianamerican follows a simple structure: point the camera at these two eloquent raconteurs in Mr. and Mrs. Scorsese, and let them tell stories. Their fleeting memories of their parents and life in a poor yet sentimental Manhattan neighborhood are painterly.

Like Scorsese's finest narrative pictures, Italianamerican is thoroughly lived-in. The viewer is sitting on the couch or dining room table with the Scorsese family in spirit, as the film's sincere appreciation of the past and present is absorbing. Italianamerican's palpable heartbeat is evident in the spacious flow of the documentary. One second, Catherine will be talking about her brothers' labor as young adults, and then, in a flash, she will proceed to the kitchen to check on her tomato sauce or be distracted by the sound of running in the hall. Scorsese can even be heard in the background directing his mother, urging her to stop and give clarity to a respective story. There are few sequences throughout Scorsese's renowned filmography quite as riveting as Catherine preparing homemade meatballs and stirring tomato sauce in the kitchen. At this moment, rich authenticity, particularly regarding Italian culture, being so prevalent in his films is fully realized. Italianamerican is cinematic comfort food, just like Catherine Scorsese's cooking. None of Charles or Catherine's anecdotes are overtly profound, but they evoke a passionate sense of character, tradition, history, and the importance of preserving fleeting memories.

'American Boy' Examines the Twisted Mind of a Disillusioned Young Man in America

Image via New Empire Films

If Italianamerican was a supplemental text to Mean Streets, then American Boy is ostensibly a deleted scene from Taxi Driver. The 1978 short documentary follows a much different raconteur than the sweet and affable Catherine and Charles Scorsese. Its subject, Steven Prince, who played the dealer who sold Travis Bickle weapons in Taxi Driver, and a road manager for Neil Diamond, unveils stories of his youth and current life regarding his radical substance use and chilling encounters with violence. Through the director's off-center camera placements, American Boy treats its audience like invaders of a private, and even illicit, gathering. The camera has a way of gazing into Prince's eyes. It's not that Scorsese is in a desperate attempt to understand his subject but more he wants the viewer to be enraptured by the disillusioned soul of his good friend. Prince's amusing, but primarily eerie stories are intercut with home movies of Prince's childhood, juxtaposing a hopeful innocence with a decay of the American Dream.

Prince's anecdotes range from innocuously amusing to concerning at the most primal human level. There is one about Prince smoking marijuana on a ranch and observing an anthropomorphized gorilla--wearing short pants and mimicking human behavior. In a sobering juxtaposition to Italianamerican, Prince bemoans his mother's poor cooking ability, which further highlights the film's greater thesis of how this generation of men is confronting an unromantic and dispirited way of life. One story entails Prince's mother's futile bid to keep a tree she grew in the yard from being torn apart by a hurricane. Prince can only help but ridicule her sincere sentimentality of that tree.

The Vietnam War and all of its troublesome aftershocks linger with folks like Scorsese and Prince, and the film's raconteur has a damning story about his draft-dodging scheme when he informed an enlistment officer that he once engaged in a homosexual act and was immediately sent home upon sharing this false claim. One particular story is sure to ring a bell with a mainstream audience – one that involves Prince frantically injecting a woman who had overdosed with adrenaline, with the aid of a medical dictionary and a Magic Marker to note where on her chest to plunge the syringe. Quentin Tarantino, the ultimate cinematic sampler, reenacted this moment in Pulp Fiction.

Where American Boy is at its seediest, yet most honest, is during Prince's recounting of run-ins with violence. These stories, paralleling Travis Bickle's vigilantism, contain Prince's drawing a gun on an armed street burglar, and, while working as an employee at a gas station, shooting a burglar who was stealing tires six times once the armed robber attempted to strike him with a knife. In a freak accident, he once witnessed a boy accidentally electrocuted to death. Even in Prince's most benign anecdotes, the endings of his various tall tales are capped off by either an ironic or cruel twist. In one Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque conclusion, Prince and his family are stuck in the middle of the sea at night during a boat trip. They fire off a flare as a distress signal. However, this occurred on the Fourth of July. Every time a flare was launched, outsiders mistook it for celebratory fireworks.

It is easy to complain about the daunting runtimes of Martin Scorsese's recent output. With nearly 60 years of feature filmmaking at the highest level under his belt, it is safe to say that he has earned our patience. However, the director's fascinating collection of shorts proves that he doesn't need 3 hours to tell insightful and powerful stories. For avid Scorsese connoisseurs and general audiences, the director's shorts are essential texts.