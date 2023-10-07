Silence is one of Martin Scorsese's greatest masterpieces. That's a bold statement to declare for a man whose career is largely just one hit after another, but it's true. Scorsese has often meditated on theological matters and religious suffering in his works, but rarely has he probed those concepts with such insight or power as he does in Silence. To boot, the whole production is filtered through a stunning visual aesthetic that renders the Edo period of Japan with remarkable tangibility. You can see so many of Scorsese's greatest filmmaking influences in the images that comprise Silence (namely Ingmar Bergman, Akira Kurosawa, and Carl Theodor Dreyer) yet it also functions so beautifully as its own creation. Despite wielding so many artistic accomplishments, though, Silence wiped out at the box office upon its theatrical premiere.

Now, Martin Scorsese has been very open in recent years about how the obsession with box office figures is a detriment to cinema discourse in general and he's not wrong. Often, box office discussions are used as a replacement for insightful breakdowns of films as pieces of art. The process of understanding cinema more profoundly is replaced with capitalistic concerns. However, exploring the box office fate of Silence is not meant to be a reductive exercise that equates dollars with quality. Instead, it’s meant to elucidate just why one of Scorsese’s greatest accomplishments as a director didn’t resonate with the public. What external factors led to Silence getting the cold shoulder from general moviegoers, even just compared to other Scorsese movies?

How Does 'Silence' Compare To Other Martin Scorsese Movies?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Though he's one of the most famous directors in the history of cinema, Scorsese, oddly enough, often struggled to leave an imprint on the box office in the earliest parts of his esteemed career. Taxi Driver was a big hit back in 1976, but often his projects have registered as too dark to garner mainstream acceptance. Even as late as 1990, Goodfellas grossed a mighty respectable $46.7 million domestically, yet that was beneath the domestic hauls of long-forgotten titles from that same year like Problem Child and Hard to Kill. In the 21st century, Scorsese finally cultivated enough of a reputation from decades of work (not to mention frequently working with rare modern movie star Leonardo DiCaprio) to secure his first ever titles to crack $100 million in North America. However, even as his titles have become more lucrative than they were in, say, 1985, Silence still couldn’t cut the mustard financially.

In its domestic run, Silence only made $7.1 million, with its peak theater count being only 1,580 locations. In the pantheon of Scorsese narrative directorial efforts released in the wake of his 1973 film Mean Streets, only two Scorsese features have made less domestically: Kundun (with $5.6 million) and The King of Comedy (with just $2.5 million). Silence somehow made less than Scorsese's other uber-religious movie, The Last Temptation of Christ, which grossed $8.3 million domestically nearly 30 years earlier. Silence also came in behind the infamous 1977 Scorsese bomb New York, New York ($13.8 million domestically), After Hours ($10.6 million), and even Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, a Scorsese title that grossed $17.6 million more than 40 years before Silence premiered. Fascinatingly, Silence’s final domestic total is almost exactly the same as the last reported North American box office gross of The Irishman, a Netflix production that never played in more than 500 theaters (and never graced the screens in the biggest theater chains) in its minimal theatrical run.

For Silence leading man Andrew Garfield, the domestic haul of this feature was just a few hundred thousand dollars shy of the $7.6 million domestic haul of his 2009 film The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus. Finally, among all 2016 domestic box office performers, Silence came in beneath titles released in way fewer theaters like Meet the Blacks, The Perfect Match, Hello, My Name is Doris, and Nocturnal Animals, among many others (it came in at 147th place on the 2016 yearly domestic box office chart). All these statistics make it clear Silence didn't hit box office expectations...but why did this film perform so far below the box office norms of Martin Scorsese titles? Even other challenging features from the filmmaker managed to do much better than this. What went wrong here?

Was 'Silence' Not Exciting Enough for Audiences?

Image via Paramount Pictures

In the years before Silence, Scorsese had made some of his mainstream-friendly projects like The Departed and Shutter Island. Not only were these titles headlined by audience magnet Leonardo DiCaprio, but they were full of bullets or chills, two elements general moviegoers go gaga for. Silence, meanwhile, was a brutal examination of grappling with one’s faith full of lengthy torture scenes and complicated characters that leave audiences with few concrete answers. It’s a magnificent representation of how an actual crisis of theology can be similarly harrowing and devoid of anything stability. However, that’s certainly not the kind of material that appeals to the masses. The innately limited appeal of Silence is even reflected in its budget, which was $46 million. That’s not chump change, but it’s significantly lower than the costs of other 21st-century Scorsese movies. The Aviator, for instance, cost $110 million, The Wolf of Wall Street required $100 million to be brought to the silver screen, and Killers of the Flower Moon has a reported $200 million price tag.

Even with that limited commercial appeal, though, it’s still staggering Silence failed to crack $10 million in its domestic run, a feat that can be largely laid at the feet of how it was released. Though it’s largely been forgotten about now, online film geeks almost certainly remember all the online speculation from 2016 on whether or not Silence would actually come out that year. Since the film was shot in the first half of 2015, it seemed likely Silence could reach theaters by the end of 2016. However, as summer 2016 winded down, there was still no word on whether or not Silence would be premiering by the end of the year. As late as August 2016, Scorsese openly admitted that the film's release that year was entirely in the hands of distributor Paramount Pictures. Even this master filmmaker was at a loss over when his newest film would actually be seen by human beings.

Paramount was an immensely troubled studio in the mid-2010s and Silence was just one of many movies from this era that the company awkwardly handled. Only in late September 2016 did Paramount finally announce that Silence would begin a limited-release theatrical run on December 23, 2016. From there, it would be another two months before the first trailer for Silence was released, with the inaugural piece of marketing for Scorsese's latest movie debuting just 31 days before it began playing in domestic theaters. For comparison’s sake, The Wolf of Wall Street debuted its initial trailer in June 2013, six months before its eventual release date. There was plenty of time for the film to generate awareness and excitement among moviegoers. Silence never got that luxury.

To add insult to injury, once Silence did expand into wide release in January 2017, it entered a marketplace way too crowded with adult dramas. Titles like Patriots Day, Live by Night, A Monster Calls, and 20th Century Women all expanded into wide release in January 2017, leaving little room for Silence to stand out in the marketplace. Speaking of Silence getting crowded out, the fact that it was getting released in a Paramount Pictures award season where that studio was also juggling Arrival and Fences further drew careful attention away from Silence. Paramount undoubtedly decided to just focus on its other end-of-the-year movies with more star-studded casts. Oh, and on top of all that, Silence was released less than two months after Hacksaw Ridge, another Andrew Garfield drama heavily involving religion in a period-era setting. The close proximity between the two movies couldn’t have helped Silence out any. Really, the decision to cram Silence into the very end of 2016 (in the hopes that it would be fresh on the minds of award-season voters at the start of 2017) ended up solidifying its box office doom in countless ways.

What Can We Learn From ‘Silence’s Box Office Woes?

Image via Paramount Pictures

The key takeaway any should have about Silence failing at the box office is the necessity of good marketing. Though this project’s dark tone meant it was never going to be a broadly appealing crowdpleaser, it surely could’ve squeaked past the $10 million mark domestically with more than a few weeks of North American marketing. The decades and studio regimes change, but Scorsese’s works are often ignored or undervalued by studios that just don’t perceive their potential. His artistry endures, but alas, so do the larger external industry factors that keep his works from reaching as wide an audience theatrically as possible.

It also couldn’t have hurt to just let Silence slip into 2017 rather than have Paramount scramble to make sure it was unleashed in the final days of 2016. In 2017, Silence could’ve had more room to breathe and would’ve been the only major award season player on Paramount’s yearly slate. Rather than struggling to emerge from the shadow of 2016 Paramount titles like Fences or Arrival, Silence could’ve flourished against 2017 Paramount titles like mother! Still, who knows? Perhaps this one’s brutal subject matter meant it was always destined for a weaker box office run. Maybe there was no marketing campaign that could’ve salvaged its box office chances.

As Scorsese himself has said, though, box office isn’t a worthwhile metric for measuring artistic achievement. The successes and virtues of Silence are immeasurable, as it’s one of Scorsese’s most towering and impactful works. Even though it hasn’t quite garnered a widespread cult following (its harrowing material makes it less than ideal for nonchalant Netflix Saturday afternoon viewing), those who have seen it continue to spread its gospel far and wide. Heck, its dismal box office even helps it in some regards since its reputation is now an underdog that was unfairly ignored in its theatrical run. Thankfully for Silence and so many other classic movies, box office runs are not the end of a motion picture’s story.