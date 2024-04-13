The Big Picture Shōgun and Silence explore Catholicism in 17th century Japan through European perspectives and the evolution of Japanese beliefs.

Historic events in Shōgun led to a period of Christian repression depicted in Silence, highlighting the complex nature of religious persecution in Japan.

Both miniseries provide insight into the challenges of interpretation when examining historical events in Japan's Edo period.

FX's popular limited series Shōgun introduces viewers to Japan in the 17th century, through the perspective of John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), a European sailor. Blackthorne arrives as an emissary of the Dutch and British Empires, to disrupt the relationship between Japan and Portugal. The Portuguese were the first Europeans to visit Japan, and introduced Catholicism, the dominant religion in Portugal, to the country. Several key plot points in Shōgun turn on the fact that many of the Japanese characters are openly practicing Catholics, including some of the country's most powerful officials.

The history of Catholicism in Japan is continued in Martin Scorsese's Silence, a 2016 adaptation of Shūsaku Endō's 1960s novel of the same name, Like Shōgun, Silence takes place in Japan during the 17th century and centers on the perspective of Europeans. However, Silence takes place a few decades later, during the 1630s, a time when Christianity was forbidden and practitioners could be killed. The historical events dramatized in Shōgun gave birth to a period in Japanese history where Christianity was repressed – a period that lasted centuries.

Read on to learn more about how Japan underwent such a drastic change between the time depicted in the FX series and those in Scorsese's film.

Silence In the 17th century, two Portuguese Jesuit priests travel to Japan in an attempt to locate their mentor, who is rumored to have committed apostasy, and to propagate Catholicism. Release Date December 22, 2016 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Andrew Garfield , Liam Neeson , Adam Driver , Ciarán Hinds , Tadanobu Asano , Ryo Kase Runtime 195

What Is the Historical Context of Martin Scorsese’s ‘Silence’?

Silence drops you into the middle of history without providing much context. It opens on a gruesome note, as Jesuit priest Cristóvão Ferreira (Liam Neeson) is forced to watch as both Portuguese friars and Japanese Catholics are forced by authorities to renounce their faith, or face torture in the scalding hot springs of Unzen. Ferreira was a real person, and the scene depicts events that occurred. Over these images, we hear a letter from Ferreira in voiceover: "1633... I never knew Japan when it was a country of light, but I have never known it as dark as it is now."

Ferreira came to Japan in 1609, after the events of Shōgun, and the period he is referring to (from a European Catholic perspective) as the time of "light" is the period we see depicted in the FX miniseries. As Shōgun begins, Portugal and Japan have a strong trade relationship, and there were hundreds of thousands of Japanese practitioners of Catholicism, ministered to by Portuguese Jesuits. But only a few years later, the Japanese government began imposing increasingly strict restrictions on Catholics, and in 1614 the practice of Catholicism was officially banned.

The film jumps ahead to introduce young Jesuit priests Sebastião Rodrigues and Francisco Garupe (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver). They're former students of Ferreira who seek to disprove rumors that their teacher has apostatized – renounced his faith – bowing to Japanese persecution. Rodrigues, the film's protagonist, refers in voiceover to the 1637 Shimabara Rebellion, a months-long clash between working-class militias and the Shogun. Many of the peasant farmers in the uprising were Catholic, and the Portuguese were suspected of helping them. Portuguese merchants were expelled from the country, and persecution of Catholics intensified.

‘Silence' Touches Upon the ‘Hidden Christians’ of Japan’s Edo Period

The Shimabara Uprising is seen as the beginning of the time of the Kakure Kirishitan, or Hidden Christians. The Hidden Christians were Japanese Catholics who continued practicing their faith in secret. After Rodrigues and Garupe enter Japan illegally, they take refuge in pockets of Kakure Kirishitans as Catholics, when discovered, are tortured into renouncing their faith. This is accomplished by forcing them to commit sacrilege by stepping on a fumi-e, a carved image of Christ. There are many moments spent dwelling in the internal torment of devout Japanese Catholics, as they decide whether to step on the fumi-e. Rodrigues, when he is finally captured, is given the choice of renouncing his faith or watching Catholics that he has just ministered be tortured to death.

The film's title, Silence, refers to the absence of a reply from God when Rodrigues prays for guidance on what to do. Renounce, or allow the execution of Japanese Christians to continue? It isn't easy to empathize with Rodrigues. Even though he's a victim of torture, we understand that his desire to convert others to his culture is the indirect cause of much suffering. This emotional complexity makes the movie worth watching.

How Do the Events of ‘Shōgun’ Lead to Those in ‘Silence’?

Close

FX's miniseries, which will conclude its ten-episode run on April 23, is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell and is a loose retelling of actual events during Japan's Edo period which occurred from 1603 to 1868. The novel takes place at the dawn of the Tokugawa Shogunate, which ended a period of frequent civil war by uniting the country under the centralized power of a Shogun – a military ruler. Shōgun begins in 1600 and follows the English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) while a board of five rival regents governs the country. Blackthorne washes onto the shores of Japan intending to dislodge the Portuguese Catholics from their special relationship with Japan so that the Protestant British and Dutch empires could be established as the dominant European power in the region.

Blackthorne is taken in by Lord Yoshii Toranaga, (Hiroyuki Sanada), the most powerful of the five regents. Toranaga realizes he can use Blackthorne's hatred of the Portuguese to drive a wedge between the other regents, two of whom are Catholic. This is only the beginning of the alliance between the Toranaga and Blackthorne, which is mediated by their interpreter, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai). Mariko also becomes romantically entangled with Blackthorne, though she's also Catholic, and he's a fanatic Protestant. Though the series has yet to conclude, it seems likely that it will end in Toranaga's victory. Not only because he wins the throne in the novel, but because Toranaga is based on Tokugawa Ieyasu, the first Shogun of the Tokugawa Shogunate.

What Led to the Persecution of Christians Under the Tokugawa Shogunate?

Image via FX

The increased violent repression of Christians during the 17th century is too complex to simplify to a single cause. If you're worried that the wise and fair Toranaga will undergo a Daenerys Targaryen-style heel turn upon achieving power, history will settle your nerves. In fact, the real-life Tokugawa Ieyasu only held power for a few years before abdicating to his son, and it was his grandson who implemented most of the period's anti-Christian measures. However, one of the most prominent historical causes of Japanese persecution of Christians was the religion's association with Europe, and with the European vision of global conquest. In a way, this theme unites the tonally different Shōgun and Silence into a single story with multiple authors.

In Shōgun, Blackthorne first wins Torunaga to his side by telling him of the Treaty of Tordesillas, a pact between the kingdoms of Spain and Portugal to divide the world in half and colonize their own half. While, in reality, the Japanese did not need a random white guy to tell them that the Portuguese saw Japan as a source of resources to drain, the Treaty of Tordesillas was real. So was the Portuguese base in Macao that was used to funnel guns to whomever Portugal favored in regional conflicts, which Blackthorne also warns Toranaga about.

In Silence, Rodrigues is brought face to face with Inoue Masashige (Issey Ogata) a real-life "Inquisitor" of the Edo period who was involved in the persecution of Japanese Christians. Inoue tells Rodrigues a story about a house that is nearly brought to ruin by the conflicts of "four concubines," before they are all driven away. He analogizes these "four concubines" to the empires of Portugal, Spain, Holland, and England, feuding with each other over the rights to extract wealth from Japan. The Inquisitor explains that the policy of extreme isolationism under the Tokugawa Shogunate is simply a pursuit of peaceful refuge from European imperial ambitions, and the persecution of Catholics is a cruel extension of that policy.

There are Many Ways to Interpret Japan's Edo Period

Image via Paramount Pictures

Both Shōgun and Silence are thematically centered on the problems of interpretation. Shōgun shows the importance of this by focusing on the motives of Japanese-Portuguese interpreters and their influence on their translations. But there is one scene, between Torunaga and Blackthorne, where the sound of the translator's voice is slowly muted until it disappears completely. Then it becomes as if the two ambitious allies speak directly, without any interpretation.

The best films and shows about historical events make us feel total immersion, as when our cinematic interpreters have dropped away. It's always tempting to believe that we are face to face with history and that our modern translators don't have motives. This is rarely true, of course, and the only solution is to seek multiple interpretations of the same events and come to your own conclusions. Shōgun and Silence, are a good place to start, though it's always better to also watch dramatizations of these events that were actually created in Japan.

Silence is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

Stream on Prime Video