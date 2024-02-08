The Big Picture Martin Scorsese's Super Bowl commercial for Squarespace has propelled his career to new heights, despite his already legendary status as a director.

The commercial features friendly aliens who are disappointed by people's obsession with their phones, highlighting our society's lack of attention.

While Scorsese has explored various genres in his career, this commercial suggests that science fiction is not one of them, making it a unique departure for him.

It takes a lot to capture and then subsequently hold on to people’s attention these days, just ask the aliens who are trying to invade Earth in Martin Scorsese’s Super Bowl commercial. No - you didn’t have a stroke - Scorsese has indeed hit a new all-time high (?), adding another notch in his belt as legendary director, and it’s all thanks to website builder Squarespace. Sure, he may have recently been announced for his tenth Best Director nomination at the Academy Awards for his latest feature Killers of the Flower Moon but this is where his career rises to a fever pitch.

In the commercial, which you don’t even have to wait for the big game to see, as you can check it out below, aliens are finally arriving in their flying saucers and preparing to make a touchdown of their own. Luckily, they look super friendly (as opposed to their depictions in many of our favorite sci-fi films), but find themselves a bit miffed when the residents of our fair planet have their faces buried in their phones - typical Earthlings! By the end of the TV spot, the aliens have taken to the World Wide Web to spread their good-willed greetings, creating a website on Squarespace. Perhaps the best part of all is that none of the actors have any lines except for Scorsese who, at the final moments of the commercial, can be seen in the back of a private car in Manhattan, cursing the traffic congestion caused by the invasion.

From dramas to historical epics, psychological thrillers to mobster flicks, and even comedies, Scorsese has covered a lot of ground during his decades-long career as one of the most revered filmmakers in Hollywood. But, this commercial reminds us that there’s one genre he’s never boldly dared to go into - science fiction. While other drama-centered directors like Francis Ford Coppola have given sci-fi and fantasy a go, Scorsese has stayed away from it like the plague, sticking to where he feels the most comfortable. And, it will likely stay that way with this Squarespace commercial being a one-and-done dip into sci-fi.

The Wild World of Super Bowl Commercials

Whether you love them or love to hate on them, there’s one thing that unites both sports fans and non-fans alike - Super Bowl ads. Sure, watching the biggest game of the year can be exciting for some, but for those of us not super tied up in the players, it’s the commercial spots all the way. Last year brought us some truly unique visions - like Adam Driver multiples in a Squarespace ad - and plenty of trailers for some of the hottest titles of 2023. With Scorsese’s Super Bowl directorial debut kicking things off, it’s certain to be another winner of a time in between innings - or whatever you sports ball people call it in football.

You can watch the trailer below and see Scorsese’s latest historical drama, Killers of the Flower Moon streaming on Apple TV+.

