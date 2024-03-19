The Big Picture Taxi Driver captures an authentic and grim depiction of a dark New York City in the 1970s.

The production of Taxi Driver was chaotic, reflecting the physical and moral decay of New York during that time.

The film created a visceral and honest snapshot of a corrupt era.

No one can deny the legendary status Martin Scorsese has achieved, but like most filmmakers, he had to start somewhere small. Perhaps his greatest test as an independent filmmaker was Taxi Driver, a film whose production turned out to be nearly as dystopian as it looked on the big screen. Across nearly five decades, Scorsese has given us many different depictions of New York City, but none have been as grim and jaded as this one.

Far from the financial capital we know it as today, New York was struggling with crime and poverty in the 1970s, but the film turned this grim atmosphere from a disadvantage behind the scenes to an authentic setting on-screen. Instead of seeking a bigger budget that they could not afford, the film portrayed New York exactly as the crew themselves saw it, making the despair of Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) even more relatable. Even today, nearly fifty years later, this genuine effort creates a highly unique snapshot of a beloved location during a very dark (and smelly) period.

Taxi Driver

A mentally unstable veteran works as a nighttime taxi driver in New York City, where the perceived decadence and sleaze fuels his urge for violent action. Release Date February 9, 1976 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Robert De Niro , Jodie Foster , Cybill Shepherd , Harvey Keitel , Leonard Harris , Peter Boyle Runtime 113 Writers Paul Schrader Studio Columbia Pictures

Martin Scorsese Took a Big Risk

When Taxi Driver was first proposed, the timing could not have been better. During the 1970s, films about troubled protagonists were all the rage, owing partially to the complicated moral and social questions raised during the past decade by events like the Vietnam War. The fact that Travis Bickle himself is a disturbed veteran made the film feel poignant at the time of release, given that the war had actually ended only a few months before filming. Ultimately, the role went to Robert De Niro, who had only a few days to prepare for the role between the completion of his last film and the actual start of production. Although Jodie Foster, an experienced actress at only thirteen, actually had little emotional trouble playing an underage prostitute due to the emotional support of the cast, she still hated the more mundane elements of the production, especially the costuming.

Although far from the legendary filmmaker we know today, Martin Scorsese had already proven himself as a promising director with Mean Streets only three years earlier. Hampered by a very tiny budget and possessing no major stars, he hired two actors with whom he had at least some experience. Additionally, Paul Schrader had based the story on his own experiences and finished the script while being hospitalized with stomach problems. Spiritually and culturally, however, Taxi Driver still represented a uniquely gray perspective that had rarely been explored on screen before. The filming process, however, would prove to be less fortunate for those involved.

'Taxi Driver's Production Was a Blessing and a Curse

Close

If you were to ask those knowledgeable about which 1970s classics were infamous for its production chaos, Apocalypse Now would be the obvious answer, but Taxi Driver also deserves a mention. The script took years to adapt for the big screen and by the time the cameras started rolling, not only did some roles have to be recast, but New York itself had become even more dystopian than any writer could have likely imagined. Crime was rampant that summer and bankruptcy was looming in a city that could barely afford to provide for its own citizens. This stench of corruption was not just metaphorical, but literal, since garbage workers went on strike and the city had to endure relentless summer heat.

Related Robert De Niro Initially Wasn't Sold on This Martin Scorsese Gangster Movie The frequent Scorsese collaborator needed a little convincing from his co-star to sign on to the classic film.

Law enforcement was not spared and there were thousands of layoffs, even after an eventual bailout. Scorsese intended for New York to be a caricature of itself, but no one could have anticipated the scale of decay both on the screen and behind the camera. Even after its release, the film was not free from controversy. In a rare case of art imitating life and life imitating art, the final act of the film was incredibly violent and even has a complicated connection to a presidential assassination attempt. The ending of Taxi Driver itself remains completely open to interpretation and suggests all is not well, despite what appearances might imply. Just as the filming process reflected the physical rot in the city, the events in the film clearly display the moral rot of a world that allows these things to happen to begin with.

Martin Scorsese Made New York City Look Perfectly Awful

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The fact that Taxi Driver looked very real might have been a case of accidental happenstance, but the results largely speak for themselves. More than other films of the era, the low budget and the terrible conditions allow it to feel both authentic and honest in a way Scorsese has rarely been able to capture again. While Gangs of New York feels more dangerous due to the more explicit dive into the criminal underworld and experienced even more problems behind the scenes, the passage of time since the Civil War makes it feel more historical in nature. On the other hand, The Wolf of Wall Street is based on a true story that perfectly captures what we would probably think of when we try to imagine corruption in the Big Apple today, but often lacks the more visceral horror that a shock to the system might be able to bring. Only Taxi Driver truly manages to combine both, creating a snapshot of another era and portraying the decay on both an individual and collective level. By choosing to focus upon bluntness over excess or scale, the New York we see can feel both intimate and repulsive at once.

One could argue that this very nature of the film makes Taxi Driver feel quite dated by modern standards, with the generation Travis Bickle defines now nearing retirement age. This is not entirely untrue, but it misses the point of the film as being an explicit snapshot of an era, both intentionally and unintentionally. Like in many of his films, Scorsese makes New York into its own character, one nearly as disturbed and corrupted as Travis himself, and many of the actual problems make it feel all the more apparent.

Ironically, for a film about a mediocre man who is struggling to find their place within a world of decay that they simply cannot recognize, Taxi Driver also had to make it in a city that had degraded beyond what anyone expected. Depending on your perspective, it was either the best or worst timing one could imagine, and the production utilized the struggles of New York to create an image of a city that was grim but also not inaccurate. Already considered a rising star at the time, Scorsese displayed a unique ability to adapt to changing circumstances while still creating a film of exceptional quality with themes that largely defined an entire decade and would remain present in many of his films to come. Few films would ever wish for such a difficult production, but even fewer have arguably benefited as much as this unique portrait of the Big Rotten Apple.

Taxi Driver is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video