It is quite evident that movies are getting longer. Whether it is the next installment in a franchise or a new ambitious passion project from a great director, audiences are commonly needing a double take after finding out the runtime of recent films. As is the case with divisive topics, discourse arises surrounding the value of long movies, particularly ones that cross the 3-hour mark, a threshold anticipated by some and dreaded by others. Ultimately, there is no flat resolution to the long movie debate. One film can make 3 hours feel like 90 minutes, and another film could have used a second editing team. Most recently, Killers of the Flower Moon, the upcoming epic western from Martin Scorsese, unveiled a runtime of 3 hours and 26 minutes. No worry, because if any director showed that 3 hours is worthy of the viewer's attention, it was Scorsese when he made his gangster opus in 2019, The Irishman.

It has become almost a guarantee as of late that tent-pole franchise movies cross the 2 hr 30-minute mark. In cases with supplemental world-building such as the MCU, installments are lengthy due to content overload. The powers that be demand dedicated screen time in order to connect a companion series on Disney+ and set up future installments. While they serve a greater overall purpose beyond the film's purview, this makes the long runtime full of artistic filler. The best 3-hour films are supported by artistic value to back up the runtime. For prestige films, a long narrative adds a level of credibility to its austerity and importance.

This is an equally fraught utility of a lengthy runtime. Martin Scorsese has been directing films with healthy runtimes for quite a while, with The Color of Money in 1986 being his last movie clocked in at under two hours. Counting the anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon in 2023, his last four films have run past 2 hours and 40 minutes, with three hitting the monumental three-hour mark. Thanks to his knack for impeccable pacing and live wire storytelling, and the genius editing of Thelma Schoonmaker, three hours never fly by more rapidly than they do when watching a Scorsese film. Regarding The Irishman, a three-hour runtime never felt as important to the framing of the story as it does here.

'The Irishman' Is Told Through the Viewpoint of an Aimless Protagonist

In this epic swan song for Scorsese's relationship to the criminal underworld and creative partnership with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, audiences follow the perspective of an elderly former mafia hitman, Frank Sheeran (De Niro), as he chronicles his relationship with mob boss Russell Bufalino (Pesci) and Teamsters union president Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), alleging that he was the one who killed the charismatic union boss. While not necessarily a tell-all, cradle-to-grave epic, The Irishman, adapted from Charles Brandt's book, I Heard You Paint Houses, packs in a lifetime's worth of internal contemplation from Sheeran. His story is dominantly recited through a series of vignettes and impactful interactions with his two allegiances, the oath of the mafia, and his devout friendship with Hoffa.

Scorsese did not seek out a steadfast mission statement with this film but chose to immerse the audience into the aimless mind and broken soul of Sheeran, a protagonist lacking the enduring charm of Henry Hill from Goodfellas or Jordan Belfort from The Wolf of Wall Street. After three hours of watching and hearing him recount memories of the various murders that were carried out due to his unwavering loyalty to Bufalino, the final act of the film amounts to the most agonizing sequence in Scorsese's career.

The runtime allows the director to frame the narrative within the mind of his protagonist, one who is ultimately riddled with inaccessible feelings of grief and regret. Scorsese crafts a dissonance between the audience and Sheeran, and it can only be properly executed with a film that methodically takes its time. Unlike previous morally corrupt Scorsese protagonists, Sheeran lacks self-awareness. He is cognizant of his deep-seated pain but is still incapable of connecting the dots as to why he feels this way on the verge of his deathbed.

For the viewer, the reason is quite clear. He chose the side of ruthless mafia bosses rather than the warm friendship of Hoffa. This creates a harrowing sensation for the viewer as a result of watching this working-class family man serve as a blind soldier for organized crime, committing cold and calculated murders one after another and still failing to come to the reasonable conclusion of his self-destruction. Scorsese uses his three hours hinting at a triumphant payoff and character enlightenment, only to reveal that Sheeran remains an individual void of a functioning moral compass.

Scorsese Uses a Lengthy Runtime to Show the Worst of the Criminal Underworld

For the most skeptical viewers, the lengthy runtime by the film's halfway point could be deduced as bloated self-indulgence. The answer to "What is this runtime amounting to?" immediately manifests itself at the moment when most Scorsese films about violent self-destructive anti-heroes end. When Sheeran executes Hoffa, a sequence drawn out with a sobering display of psychological dread, most films decide to wrap up the story. The Irishman, however, forces the viewer to stay with Sheeran for another half-hour of bleak reflections on life, trepidations of death, and the subsequent loneliness in the afterlife.

When the film shifts to an elderly Sheeran buying his own casket and futilely repairing his estranged family, the three-hour mark is now a powerfully employed storytelling device. Rather than him confessing that he enjoyed the criminal life and accepting his fate via narration or fourth wall breaking, Scorsese stays with the erosion of Sheeran's soul. He is without redemption. The Irishman represents the hellish fate of the criminal underworld, and the revisionist effect of the film only packs a punch if the viewer experiences the brutal downfall of an individual who can hardly do penance for their sins.

The Seamless Pacing of 'The Irishman'

From a broader perspective, Scorsese's film has to live up to the expectations of an epic. In this case, a long film is certainly in order. Beyond the surface-level material of Scorsese reuniting with Robert De Niro after 24 years, The Irishman acted as a revisionist demystification of the gangster genre, similar to Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven. The film explored the dark side of organized crime—the side that reconsiders the luxurious, roller-coaster experience of being a gangster. Why would anyone want a film this layered and reflective to be shorter? Scorsese's direction is assured as usual, which is shown through his manipulation of pacing and scope. While the film conforms to the fundamental components of an epic, such as a massive budget, luscious period locations and costumes, lofty thematic ideas surrounding America and humanity, and of course, the long runtime, so much of the narrative and characterization is emphasized through a narrow scope.

Scorsese seamlessly shifts between Sheeran's contribution to the election of John F. Kennedy to bonding with Hoffa in a hotel room. The film is often concerned with the little things, like Hoffa's love for ice cream and chili dogs. Sheeran's interactions with Hoffa are extended compared to his dealings with Bufalino and the hits he enacted based on his orders. Scorsese manipulates time to highlight the instances that were emotionally meaningful to Sheeran.

If there was ever any doubt of Scorsese's ability to capitalize on a three-hour film, The Irishman showed that runtime is just a number. What really matters is how a director utilizes that time. Pacing is the name of the game, and Martin Scorsese mastered it to such a degree that he routinely leaves his audience craving more. While James Cameron might beg to differ, it is best to restrain from taking a bathroom break when watching this film. Runtime has been woven into the fabric of discourse regarding the director, but it should only be because he uses it to fulfill his artistry.