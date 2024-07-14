The Big Picture The Irishman explores Frank Sheeran's life, his loyalty to the mob, and the sacrifices he made for it.

The film showcases the complex relationships between Frank Sheeran, Russell Bufalino, and Jimmy Hoffa, played by De Niro, Pesci, and Pacino respectively.

The Irishman uses digital de-aging effects to show the passing of time and the consequences of Sheeran's choices, serving as a poignant reflection on the crime genre.

It would be inaccurate to say that Martin Scorsese has exclusively worked in the crime genre for his entire career. The earnest romantic drama Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, the family adventure film Hugo, and the religious epics Silence and The Last Temptation of Christ should serve as proof enough that Scorsese is capable of mastering many different types of films. However, Scorsese has been associated with gangster cinema ever since his 1973 classic Mean Streets became a sensation, and kicked off his working relationship with Robert De Niro. The 21st century saw him working on many prestigious biopics, but Scorsese made an epic return to the gangster genre with his 2019 masterpiece The Irishman.

Based on the nonfiction novel I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, The Irishman tells the epic tale of Frank Sheeran (De Niro), an Irish-American veteran of World War II who became a truck driver during the postwar era. After forming a friendship with Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci), Sheeran becomes a loyal member of his crime family, and performs several hits on sensitive targets. Using incredible digital technology, Scorsese charts the incredible trajectory of Sheeran’s life, showing how all elements of his personality are sanded off due to his loyalties to the mob. The Irishman’s most heartbreaking scene shows that Sheeran will never escape the consequences of his actions, and that he will be forced to give up his virtues if he wants to survive.

Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' Shows the Price of Loyalty

The Irishman shows how Sheeran sacrifices spending time with his family in order to advance within the mafia. Although Sheeran insists that he is doing all of his villainous actions in order to provide for his family, his daughter Peggy (Anna Paquin) grows up almost fearing her father, and knowing little about him. One of the only close relationships that Sheeran has in his life is with the American labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa, played by Al Pacino, who gives one of the best performances of his career. While Scorsese and Pacino both indicate that Hoffa is ambitious (much more so than Sheeran) they also show that he is far more sensitive and willing to engage in his private life. Hoffa even manages to form an intimate bond with Sheeran’s children, a task that Russell has never been capable of.

Unfortunately, Hoffa’s efforts to seize control of the Teamsters in the aftermath of his imprisonment raises red flags among the senior members of the Bufalino crime family. While Sheeran is willing to negotiate with his friend, Bufalino insists that Hoffa needs to be executed. The scene in which Bufalino explains the assassination to Sheeran is the most gangster scene of Scorsese's filmography. Sheeran had seemingly worked his way to a position of authority within the mafia in order to protect those he cared about, and take ownership of his decisions. However, Russell indicates that he still has no agency; at the end of the day, Sheeran is another hired gun, and his friendship with Hoffa won’t save him.

Scorsese expertly frames this intimate conversation against the backdrop of Sheeran receiving an award for his service. Sheeran initially appears to be very moved by the ceremony, as he sees the many figures he’s worked with gathering in his honor. Any genuine sensitivity on his part is undercut by Russell’s orders. It’s a particularly unnerving moment because of the rarely nuanced performance by Pesci. He might be best known for playing over-the-top characters in Scorsese movies like Goodfellas and Casino, but Pesci shows a quiet, reserved side that is somehow even more sinister.

'The Irishman' Is Martin Scorsese's Most Delicate Tragedy

The conversation between Russell and Sheeran is disturbing because of how matter-of-fact it is. Scorsese doesn’t treat the moment as the kickoff to an exciting action sequence, allowing a sense of existential dread to sink in. It’s one of the rare moments in which adapting a well-known historical story actually plays in Scorsese’s favor. While most viewers are likely aware that Hoffa was assassinated, The Irishman builds suspense, and the audience is forced to reckon with the reality that Sheeran is the one that pulled the trigger. It’s a great use of both Pacino and De Niro, as The Irishman manages to make both characters interesting; seeing them at odds with each other becomes intensely disturbing. Unlike the duo’s standoff in Heat, the assassination scene in The Irishman is swift and remorseless.

The use of digital de-aging effects has been controversial, particularly within the resurrection of iconic characters in the Star Wars franchise. However, Scorsese uses CGI in The Irishman to show the passing of time, as De Niro visibly ages into an older version of Sheeran. It becomes heartbreaking to see how quickly Sheeran’s life passes him by; he’s so intent on appeasing his superiors within the mob that he doesn’t realize his family has left him behind.

'The Irishman' Captures Martin Scorsese's Appreciation for the Crime Genre

The Irishman served as Scorsese’s commentary on the crime genre that he dedicated so much of his life to working in. While Goodfellas, Casino, Gangs of New York, and The Departed all depicted the “rise and fall” of powerful gangsters, The Irishman explores the interiority of their lives. In the same way that Clint Eastwood reflected on the evolution of the western genre with Unforgiven, Scorsese analyzed how radically crime cinema has changed since Mean Streets was released.

Even though The Irishman was nominated for ten Oscars, it still feels like we take Martin Scorsese for granted. Complaints about The Irishman being “dull” or “boring” miss the point of the film, as Scorsese intended to show how crushing the reality of mafia service really is. The Irishman may not have walked away with any Academy Awards, but it's certainly a masterpiece that will be well remembered when looking back at Scorsese’s legacy.

