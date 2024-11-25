Pulling a Martin Scorsese film off the shelves would not generally be the first option when it comes time to gather around for the holidays. However, considering many of his movies are about surrogate families, maybe he should be more of a festive staple. While often dark and psychologically probing, Scorsese's films have a familial comfort to them, which explains why his best works and minor efforts are highly rewatchable. Returning to the Scorsese oeuvre is like rekindling with family. Scorsese's closest thing to an explicit Thanksgiving movie, The Last Waltz, is a bittersweet engagement between loved ones. The director's acclaimed 1978 concert documentary about the final performance by The Band captures the transient beauty of converging with distant loved ones and the poignant reflection of the passage of time.

Martin Scorsese's Love for Rock and Roll Brought to the Stage in 'The Last Waltz'

Martin Scorsese, a pioneer of non-diegetic pop music in movies (with a specialty in Rolling Stones needle-drops), admires more genres and eras of music than you might think, as you can hear songs ranging from '50s doo-wop to '90s alternate rock, but we'll naturally identify his favorite taste in music as classic rock and roll from the late '60s and early '70s. On November 25, 1976, Scorsese captured a monumental night in music history: the swan song of The Band. Released two years later, The Last Waltz is a glorious send-off for the Canadian-American rock group featuring Rick Danko, Garth Hudson, Levon Helm, Richard Manuel, and frequent Scorsese composer and music supervisor Robbie Robertson. This concert on Thanksgiving night was not only a last dance for a renowned band, but also an epic rock and folk crossover, featuring guest performances by Eric Clapton, Neil Diamond, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Van Morrison, Muddy Waters, and Bob Dylan.

The Last Waltz begins with a crucial message: This film should be played loud! The Band lives up to the title card by bringing the house down at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. Fittingly enough, The Band, on Thanksgiving night, offers a cornucopia of rock and roll infused with various genres, including New Orleans rock, English blues, and Chicago blues. With every balletic tune and rip-roaring jam, the group keeps even the most lukewarm rock fans entranced on the stage, and the appearance of each guest performer brings an extra spice to the performance. Playing on a minimalist stage, The Band carries an intoxicating presence thanks to Scorsese's keen eye for iconography. Refraining from shooting the crowd, Scorsese keeps all the cameras locked on the stage, giving them the aura of a mythical entity floating on a cloud.

The Spontaneous Elegance of The Band's Swan Song in 'The Last Waltz'

In Scorsese on Scorsese, the director shared that he prepared a 200-page script that was quickly abandoned when one camera ran out of film stock. "I hardly got any of my planned moves, because once The Band started playing you couldn't hear anybody," he said. Luckily, his legendary troupe of cinematographers and camera operators, including Michael Chapman, Laszlo Kovacs, John Toll, and Vilmos Zsigmond, picked up all the spontaneous movements of each group member. The sense of fluidity in the film's construction is evident on the stage, as these performances feel refreshingly unrehearsed while maintaining expert craft.

Scorsese's fruitful partnership with the late Robbie Robertson, who later composed the scores of The Irishman and Killers of the Flower Moon, was born during The Last Waltz. He says in Scorsese on Scorsese that it was Robertson's idea to integrate more behind-the-scenes interviews with Band members. These segments, interspersed with the concert, highlight Scorsese's ability to blend diametric tones. The jarring shift between the blaring guitars and drums of the music segment and the hush-hush serenity of the interviews will likely cause viewers at home to have a quick trigger with the volume button, but it is truthful to Scorsese's knack for the high and the low. The concert footage is an idyllic grand big-screen spectacle, while the interviews evoke the somber, angst-riddled energy of New Hollywood dramas, with the subjects reckoning with the end of the road.

The Thanksgiving credentials of The Last Waltz are not just coincidental. The performance, featuring The Band's greatest hits, is imbued with an elegiac tone deeply felt in the passion in which they deliver their swan song. For some, the holidays carry a feeling of tender sadness, perhaps due to the fleeting passage of time. Converging with family members seldom seen in everyday life lends Thanksgiving the notion of getting the band back together. One of these years, as people age and develop new responsibilities, your Thanksgiving will be your last waltz. Take a note from The Band in The Last Waltz, rather than mourn, the best course of action is to, proverbially or literally, play your hearts out, and put on an unforgettable show.

The Last Waltz is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

The Last Waltz Martin Scorsese’s iconic concert documentary captures the farewell performance of The Band at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom. Featuring legendary guest performances from Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and Neil Young, the film blends electrifying live music with candid interviews, chronicling the end of an era in rock history. Release Date April 26, 1978 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Robbie Robertson , Muddy Waters , Neil Young , Van Morrison , The Band , Eric Clapton , Joni Mitchell , Ringo Starr Runtime 117 Minutes

