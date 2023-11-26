The Big Picture Martin Scorsese's films stand out from the rest due to their unique look and feel, which can be attributed to his great pacing and clever stylistic indulgences.

Thelma Schoonmaker, Scorsese's long-time editor, plays a vital role in making his films engaging by sewing together all the elements and bringing his ideas to life.

Schoonmaker's brilliance lies in her ability to keep the momentum and pacing intact, even in Scorsese's lengthy projects, creating immersive and captivating experiences for the audience.

The films of Martin Scorsese simply don’t look or feel like anyone else’s. Although Scorsese has made crime dramas, biopics, documentaries, thrillers, and even a few family films, all of his work share one thing in common: great pacing. Scorsese has a way of hooking an audience into a narrative and preventing their attention from wandering with his clever stylistic indulgences. Although Scorsese’s natural talents as a storyteller can be credited for this brilliance, there’s a reason that his films are as engaging as they are, and that’s great editing. Scorsese has worked alongside the brilliant editor Thelma Schoonmaker ever since his debut feature Who’s That Knocking At My Door in 1967. None of the great performances, cool tracking shots, clever music cues, or other hallmarks of Scorsese’s films would have a purpose if they weren’t sewn together by the brilliant work that Schoonmaker did in the editing room.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Who Is Thelma Schoonmaker?

In the early 1960s, a young Scorsese attended the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU and created several inventive short films, including What's a Nice Girl like You Doing in a Place like This?, It's Not Just You, Murray!, and The Big Shave. As anyone who has caught up with these shorts on Max is well aware, Scorsese showed an inventiveness behind the camera ever since his inception as an artist. Even a brief short like The Big Shave contained moments of body horror that felt unlike any other student film. However, style and form are not the same thing, and Scorsese needed to mature as an artist before making the films that he would be renowned for.

Although Who’s That Knocking At My Door isn’t necessarily considered to be one of Scorsese’s best films, it firmly established a working relationship with Schoonmaker that made the story’s perspective seem more balanced. Who’s That Knocking At My Door tells the story of the Catholic boy J.R. (Harvey Keitel) from New York City who struggles in his relationship with his new girlfriend (Zina Bethune) after learning that she was raped. Given Scorsese’s upbringing in New York and his own professed faith, it’s clear that J.R.’s perspective is the one that he related to. It was necessary to have a female voice behind the film in some way to ensure that Bethune’s character was not discounted, stigmatized, or ignored altogether.

Scorsese would of course make a name for himself as a stylist with his work on the classic crime films Mean Streets and Taxi Driver. Ironically, many of the typical “Scorsese-isms” that made these films so influential, such as music incorporation, intercutting, and montages can actually be attributed to Schoonmaker. Scorsese clearly had a lot of ideas about how to make Mean Streets feel unique; associating a Rolling Stones song with Catholic guilt is a particularly clever idea. However, Schoonmaker ensured that these inventive tricks felt natural within the flow of the story itself. If Scorsese had hallmarks, Schoonmaker developed them into an actual style that was more than just a series of gimmicks.

Thelma Schoonmaker Is Vital to Scorsese's Movies

Scorsese and Schoonmakers’ brilliance together is perhaps best represented by Raging Bull, which won Schoonmaker her first Academy Award win for Best Editing (one of three that she would win for Scorsese’s films). Raging Bull needed to engage the audience in the story of a destructive, completely unlikable character who slowly destroys any good will that he’s ever earned. It’s not necessarily the easiest task to make that engaging, but Schoonmaker created a flow of events that felt like a Shakespearean tragedy. She enriches the film’s style within the psychology of Jake LaMotta (Robert De Niro) himself; any scenes that are shot from outside the ring reflect that Jake’s heart is not truly within the match.

If there’s anything that Scorsese is known for, it’s the length of his projects. Many of his films flirt with (or surpass) three hours in length, making it even more important for his films to keep their pacing intact. Schoonmaker’s brilliance is keeping the momentum flowing from one scene to the next; there’s never a point to take an intermission break in Goodfellas, because why would you want to stop watching Goodfellas? It’s impressive that Schoonmaker was able to combine the film’s groundbreaking use of tracking shots, onset improvisation from Joe Pesci, and fourth-wall breaking scenes in order to create something totally immersive.

Schoonmaker has also supported Scorsese when he steps outside of his comfort zone. The Last Temptation of Christ is told more methodically than any other Scorsese film, because it’s meant to reflect the ways in which Biblical stories are presented. Similarly, a film like Hugo feels maximalist and overly sentimental, as it is representative of the more expressive side of 1930s cinema that it is celebrating. Schoonmaker turned New York City itself into a character in Goodfellas, Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, and The Wolf of Wall Street; The Departed feels different from these films because it takes place in Boston.

Schoonmaker Didn't Just Work With Scorsese on Narrative Features

In addition to his narrative features, Scorsese has had a longstanding history as a documentarian. Scorsese often chooses to focus his documentaries on musicians, crafting films about the lives of The Band, Bob Dylan, and George Harrison among others. He couldn’t have asked for anyone with better knowledge of capturing great music at play than Schoonmaker; both Scorsese and Schoonmaker were editors for the groundbreaking 1970 documentary Woodstock. The experience that Schoonmaker had witnessing and capturing some of the greatest musical acts of all-time gave her an informed perspective in all of her work on Scorsese’s documentaries.

Scorsese has developed great working relationships with many cinematographers, visual artists, and actors like Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. However, none of them have been as loyal as Schoonmaker, nor have they been as important. Behind every brilliantly conceived shot by Scorsese is a creative inert by Schoonmaker, and it’s exciting for the future of cinema that they are still working together. The journey from Who’s That Knocking To My Door to Killers of the Flower Moon shows just how much a great working relationship can accomplish.

