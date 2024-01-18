Martin Scorsese’s well-known for the numerous classic gangster movies he’s made, but exploring his filmography shows he’s capable of so much more. He’s made biographical films, like The Aviator, had a go at making a family-friendly movie with Hugo, has been behind numerous great documentaries, and has made one movie that boldly depicts the life and struggles of Jesus Christ, with a second film about Jesus planned for some point in the future.

Plenty of his movies also function as great thrillers, and of course, considering the fact that the crime and thriller genres often pair well together, some of his gangster movies can also be considered thrillers. However, as the following films demonstrate, Scorsese’s also proven himself able to make thrillers that generally avoid or downplay aspects of the crime genre. His most thrilling movies are ranked below, starting with the decent and ending with the great.

9 'Boxcar Bertha' (1972)

Starring: Barbara Hershey, David Carradine, Barry Primus

Even a director as great as Martin Scorsese can’t hit it out of the park on every occasion, and Boxcar Bertha does feel like one of his lesser efforts. Then again, it was made at an incredibly early point in his career, and at a time when the soon-to-be legendary director was still in his late 20s. So, taking that into account, Boxcar Bertha still feels decent and far from terrible, as long as you appreciate its low-budget and intentionally sleazy nature.

It's set during the Great Depression, with the titular character being a wanderer who teams up with a similarly rebellious man to take on corruption with their own brand of justice and violence. It’s a clunky film, though perhaps in a charming way, for those used to other movies of this era that were produced by Roger Corman. It’s not a terrible early effort from Scorsese, but Boxcar Bertha does remain some leagues behind his most acclaimed work.

8 'Cape Fear' (1991)

Starring: Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange

Though it’s still pretty low ranking-wise, as far as Scorsese thrillers go, it’s worth stressing that Cape Fear remains very good, in any event. It’s a testament to how strong the filmmaker’s thrillers generally were, once you get past the flawed yet not totally awful Boxcar Bertha. Cape Fear sees Scorsese updating a classic of the same name from 1962, doing it justice and perhaps even doing it a little better than it was done before.

The plot here concerns a terrifying criminal and what he does after he’s released from prison: namely, he goes after the lawyer he believes did a poor job at representing him in court, leading to his imprisonment. Things start small, then the lawyer’s family members become targets, and then eventually, things progress towards violence and nail-biting tension. Cape Fear is over-the-top and wild, but it all works well, and is genuinely extremely tense during certain memorable sequences.

7 'Shutter Island' (2010)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Michelle Williams

Starting with 2002’s Gangs of New York, Leonardo DiCaprio instantly seemed to become a favorite collaborator of Scorsese’s, temporarily even taking over that role, in a way, from Robert De Niro (who has since gone back to starring in Scorsese films). The fourth collaboration between DiCaprio and Scorsese was 2010’s Shutter Island, an intense and mind-bending psychological thriller about the search for a patient who’s escaped a psychiatric facility.

Shutter Island is a patient, slow-burn type of mystery/thriller, continually feeling more unsettling until at last revealing some devastating truths to DiCaprio’s protagonist and the audience alike. Narratively, Shutter Island perhaps leans somewhat close to feeling a little too slow in parts, but the final act does inevitably make the whole journey feel worthwhile, even if you’re a particularly savvy viewer who's able to work out plot twists before they eventually get revealed.

6 'Bringing Out the Dead' (1999)

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, John Goodman

Bringing Out the Dead is one of Martin Scorsese’s most underrated and intense movies. It stars Nicolas Cage, who’s absolutely at his best here, playing a physically and emotionally exhausted paramedic as he goes through a particularly eventful and grueling 48-hour period. It’s a movie that feels unsettling and tense from the very start, with such feelings only becoming more visceral with each and every new, harrowing scene.

The screenplay was written by Paul Schrader, who had also collaborated with Scorsese on films like Taxi Driver and The Last Temptation of Christ. Those were more psychological dramas, while Bringing Out the Dead feels a little faster-paced and more relentless, in turn becoming something like a psychological drama/thriller. It’s also one of many Scorsese films where the director gives himself an easy-to-miss cameo appearance, here being one of the dispatcher voices Cage’s character hears while on the job.

5 'Mean Streets' (1973)

Starring: Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, David Proval

Boxcar Bertha may have been a crime movie, but it doesn’t feel accurate to call it Martin Scorsese’s first gangster movie. That honor goes to Mean Streets, made the following year, and it was the film where you can start to see the emergence of the Scorsese style that would define later gangster films like Goodfellas and Casino. Mean Streets is grittier and more small-scale, though, thanks to its fairly loose narrative and focus on some small-time criminals who aspire to one day be proper made men.

It feels a little strange to call a scrappy and sometimes rambling film like Mean Streets a thriller, but it does have an undeniably high level of energy, owing to the style and performances, and can feel like a rollercoaster at times. Further heightening these emotions is the fact that much of the film’s conflict, when it does arise, comes about because of Robert De Niro’s chaotic character: a loose cannon of a human being who goes by Johnny Boy, with his behavior upending the lives of seemingly everyone he comes into contact with.

4 'The King of Comedy' (1982)

Starring: Robert De Niro, Jerry Lewis, Sandra Bernhard

If The King of Comedy is indeed a comedy, then it might be one of the most anxiety-inducing of all time. Despite the word comedy being in the title, it feels more appropriate to label this a psychological thriller that’s almost as dark as Taxi Driver, or at least would be, if a few more people died. The stakes might not feel as high, but the tension is still palpable, and the flawed yet fascinating central character played by Robert De Niro is a big reason for that.

De Niro’s character wants more than anything to become famous, particularly in the world of stand-up comedy, leading to him becoming obsessed with – and stalking – the host of a late-night talk show. Things start off feeling awkward and then become increasingly intense, with the humor in The King of Comedy being intentionally dark and the main character arguably being up there with the most sinister of Scorsese’s villains.

3 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (2023)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro

A recent Martin Scorsese movie that also ranks up there as one of his longest, Killers of the Flower Moon manages to be many things throughout its nearly 3.5-hour-long runtime. First and foremost, it’s a historical drama about a series of murders committed against the Osage people during the 1920s, which in turn also makes it a crime film. Given the Oklahoma setting, it also has the look and feel of a particularly dark Western, at times.

But it’s the exploration of how evildoers justify their acts that makes Killers of the Flower Moon further function as an intense and harrowing thriller. It’s not thrilling in the sense that it’s fun or exciting, necessarily, but it does aim to provoke discomfort and continually build tension, given how much danger various characters are in throughout. It’s also made sinister by plenty of the performances here, especially Robert De Niro, who shines in an especially villainous role; his character an undeniable wolf in sheep's clothing, to borrow a cliché that nonetheless runs true.

2 'After Hours' (1985)

Starring: Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette, Linda Fiorentino

After Hours was made a few years on from The King of Comedy, and though it’s similarly thrilling, it probably feels more like a comedy than that aforementioned 1982 film, albeit a dark and sometimes intense one. Its premise is simple: there’s a man who goes through a series of darkly comedic misadventures through New York City late at night while trying to meet up with a woman he’d met earlier.

It feels like the kind of thing that Franz Kafka might’ve written, had he been born at a different time and decided to make one of his signature dark/absurd stories set in New York City. Once the surreal journey of After Hours gets underway, it proves to be a film that never really lets up, launching itself from one strange and darkly funny event to the next, all the while being equal parts funny, thrilling, and even disturbing.

1 'The Departed' (2006)

Starring: Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon

To date, The Departed is the only Martin Scorsese film that’s won Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and it similarly ranks as one of the few thrillers to win that top prize. Like Cape Fear, it sees Scorsese reinterpreting and updating an earlier film, in this case, 2002’s Infernal Affairs. The approaches taken for both films make them feel quite different, but the premise remains the same for each: there’s a cop who goes undercover to infiltrate a gang, and a gang member who goes undercover to infiltrate the police force.

The Departed marked the third time Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio joined forces, but the latter is far from the only big name in the cast, given Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, Mark Wahlberg, and Martin Sheen all appear here (among others). It’s got a great premise that instantly hooks you, as a viewer, and milks all the suspense it can out of an intrinsically suspenseful narrative, which ensures The Departed is fast-paced and intense in all the right ways.

