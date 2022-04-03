It goes without saying that the great Martin Scorsese is not only one our more respected living directors, but also one of our most accomplished. Sometimes reductively branded as a guy who exclusively makes gangster movies focused on brutal Italian hoods, Scorsese has, to date, directed period romances, nightmarish dark comedies, a love letter to the movie musical, Oscar-baiting biopics, plenty of documentaries, and even a film about the life of Jesus Christ. The man’s filmography is nothing if not varied: while the watershed likes of Goodfellas and Mean Streets cast an undeniably long shadow, it’s also true that slightly more obscure and esoteric Scorsese efforts like The King Of Comedy and The Age Of Innocence have revealed themselves, with time, to be just as integral to the director’s larger creative vision as his acclaimed gangland masterpieces.

Of course, there are plenty of Martin Scorsese pictures that haven’t been made, and others that almost didn’t see their way to principal photography. Any Scorsese film is a labor of deep, deep love, and in Hollywood, those are not always easy to make. Silence, the director’s austere drama about Jesuit priests in Japan, began development in the early 90s and had to essentially fight its way to a full-scale theatrical release in 2016. Later, The Aviator, Marty’s decades-spanning look at the life and times of tycoon/film producer/aviation magnate Howard Hughes, was almost directed by Michael Mann (Mann was ultimately credited on Scorsese’s film as a producer himself). Scorsese also once considered directing a film about controversial boxer Mike Tyson with Jamie Foxx set to star. This would have been an interesting career move, to say the least, given that Scorsese’s decade-defining Raging Bull is a dissection of masculine possessiveness and toxicity disguised as an underdog boxing drama (the Tyson project currently exists as a prestige T.V. series, to be directed by Training Day filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, with Foxx still attached).

This is not a piece about any of those aforementioned motion pictures. This is a piece about five unmade Martin Scorsese projects that, had they seen their way to completion, might rank among the director’s most memorable works. Enjoy!

5. Untitled Neo-Realist Jesus Film

Even Marty’s underworld classics are concerned with matters of faith, which makes this project – allegedly inspired, at least in part, by the D.I.Y. 16mm aesthetic of John Cassavetes’ formative indie, Shadows – sound so promising from the outset. In an interview with Commonweal, the director professed that he had an idea in the early 60s to do his own intimate, stripped-down take on the gospel that had informed his upbringing. In his own words: “… I had a dream that I could maybe make a film someday. And immediately I thought of making a film of the Gospel, but set on the Lower East Side, in the tenements, in modern dress. And the crucifixion would be on the West Side docks, and in black-and-white.” By Scorsese’s own admission, once he caught up with Pier Paolo Pasolini’s The Gospel According To St. Matthew, he essentially abandoned the concept and continued re-focusing his energy on other projects.

4. Dino

We’re just getting started with Marty’s Rat Pack fixation, but truthfully, it would seem that Dino – a Dean Martin biopic that was to be primarily focused on the Italian crooner’s creative partnership with comedian Jerry Lewis – is one of the unmade Scorsese projects that seems as though it actually came fairly close to materializing. Scorsese apparently bought the rights to a Martin-centric book written by author Nick Toches back in the 90s, and a number of high-profile names were bandied about for consideration in major parts (John Travolta was once attached to play Frank Sinatra, and ditto for Jim Carrey as Lewis, and Adam Sandler as Joey Bishop), including Goodfellas and Casino screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi. Ultimately, budget negotiations between Scorsese and Warner Brothers reached a halt, stalling the project indefinitely. Then again, Marty hardly took an L on this one: instead, he pivoted to directing the robust historical epic Gangs of New York, which went on to be nominated for ten Academy Awards.

3. Jerusalem Jerusalem

Marty’s earliest collaborations with Harvey Keitel (Mean Streets and Who’s That Knocking At My Door?) are not only looks at the hard cost of illegal living, but also the moral weight of sin, lust, and guilt. Jerusalem, Jerusalem is the missing link in this early, uncompleted trilogy, following Keitel’s character from Who’s That Knocking At My Door?, the volatile and ethically conflicted J.R., as he attends a religious seminary with other young men (it feels safe to assume that Jerusalem, Jerusalem would have derived part of its aesthetic from the gritty Italian neo-realist pictures that the director loves so dearly). Scorsese intended for Jerusalem, Jerusalem to be the first film in a kind of Catholic crime triptych along with Mean Streets and Who’s That Knocking At My Door?, but especially considering that the Taxi Driver filmmaker had yet to cement his legendary industry status, there is no doubting that this would have been one tough film to pitch.

2. Sinatra

Undeterred by the setbacks he faced trying to mount Dino, Marty set his sights on the Rat Pack once again with Sinatra, which began percolating sometime in the mid-aughts. Knowing Scorsese, the film would have been a lavish, technically brilliant, decades-spanning affair that portrayed its subject’s life in an incisive and wholly unsentimental light; for instance, it seems almost like a foregone conclusion that Marty would choose to hone in on the iconic singer’s well-publicized relationship with certain organized crime figures. After nearly a decade of pre-production, discussions with Sinatra’s estate essentially reached a standstill. Surely, it feels safe to speculate that the Sinatra estate would be most likely to approve a sanitized, upbeat take of the singer’s life – and, as us Scorsese fans know, sanitized and upbeat has never been what this director does.

1. Untitled Ramones Movie

Truly, this is the movie, even more than all the others I’ve mentioned, that would have been one of Marty’s all-time desert island classics. Really, a lot of his crime epics possess the same rude, blunt, kick-to-the-head intensity of the best Ramones songs. Scorsese also possesses an undeniable knack for mining dark humor out of working-class male knuckleheads trying and failing to be good men, and his love affair with rock n’ roll culture is well documented: I mean, he’s pals with The Rolling Stones, he helmed one of the all-time great rock docs with 1978's The Last Waltz, AND he directed and produced for HBO’s one-season punk-showbiz drama Vinyl. This bit of news broke back in 2014, with Ramones estate manager Jeff Jampol stating that the 40-year anniversary of the band’s first record would also see the accompanying release of a Scorsese-directed Ramones biopic. There was only one problem: a script was never written, and with the director’s long-gestating passion project Silence beckoning on the horizon, Scorsese’s Ramones movie was clearly never meant to be. Still, some of us can dream about a wigged-out Adam Driver starring in this imaginary movie as Joey Ramone... right?

