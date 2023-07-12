Before Martin Scorsese became the maestro of American cinema, he was just another New York film kid trying to get some credits and experience in the industry. He and future longtime collaborator Thelma Schoonmaker both cut their teeth on the 1970 music documentary Woodstock, about the legendary festival in upstate New York. Scorsese worked both on set as an assistant director and in the editing room as one of the film’s seven editors.

At the festival, Martin Scorsese quickly partook in some production mishaps. In the editing room, he was forced to sift through 120 hours of raw footage shot by over a dozen cameras in order to help piece together a coherent narrative. Regardless of the odd mismatch between Scorsese, a sharp-dressed Italian city-kid editor, and Michael Wadleigh, his freewheeling shirtless hippie director, the film ended up being a masterpiece and box office hit. As we revisit stories of Scorsese’s experiences during the film, we’ll see how he both learned important lessons that would aid his future projects and helped create the greatest music festival documentary ever made.

What Was Martin Scorsese Like During Production on 'Woodstock'?

In August of 1969, hundreds of thousands of people descended upon the sleepy town of Bethel, New York to attend a 3-day music festival headlined by big names such as Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead, The Who, Santana, and Jefferson Airplane. Among this avalanche of hippies was one Martin Scorsese, a 27-year-old NYU grad who had a burning passion to direct films. Scorsese was hired as an assistant director on a feature documentary about the festival helmed by Michael Wadleigh. Wadleigh had previously been a cinematographer on Scorsese’s first feature film, Who’s That Knocking at My Door? As one might expect, young Marty stuck out like a sore thumb among a sea of pot-smoking counter-culture enthusiasts.

According to editor Thelma Schoonmaker at a 2019 Q&A about Woodstock, Scorsese packed a pair of cufflinks in case he and the crew went out for a nice dinner while upstate. Indeed, in a photo of Martin Scorsese in the Woodstock edit room, he can be seen adorned in a crisp, white button-down shirt while Wadleigh stands in front of him shirtless. It’s fair to say that Scorsese didn’t exactly gel with the scene he was now a part of. At one point while filming at the festival, Scorsese tried to sneak in a quick nap underneath a tent…until the tent collapsed on top of him. “He was screaming for somebody to help him,” said crew member Hart Perry. “But he wasn’t Martin Scorsese yet; he was just some schmuck from Little Italy.”

Marty the schmuck had a difficult time communicating with the other crew members amongst all the noise and chaos of Woodstock. Perhaps it’s one of the reasons why he reshot some of The Band’s live performances on a soundstage while directing The Last Waltz. Although Verite shoots can sometimes yield unexpected or fortuitous moments, they can also be a logistical nightmare, especially if the director is (like Wadleigh) a first-time feature helmer with a background in experimental counter-culture films. But regardless of the lessons Scorsese might’ve learned, it was partly his experience with Woodstock that resulted in The Band’s Robbie Robertson calling Scorsese to see if he’d be interested in directing The Last Waltz.

Martin Scorsese Collaborated With Thelma Schoonmaker in the 'Woodstock' Edit Room

After filming wrapped, Martin Scorsese was one of seven editors tasked with sifting through 120 hours of footage, shot by more than a dozen cameras. According to Scorsese, they returned to the editing room with 50 miles of film. Despite the slow process of putting the film together, the crew came up with some relatively innovative solutions to help whip the film into shape, including freeze frames and superimpositions. Most notably, they used split screens to give the audience multiple angles on the performances. Split screens also enabled them to show several events happening simultaneously amongst the enormous crowd of spectators. Woodstock briefly helped make the split screen technique trendy, resulting in it being used in films such as Carrie and The Andromeda Strain.

Probably the most important thing to happen in the Woodstock edit room was the collaboration between Scorsese and Schoonmaker, who would go on to become the most famous and critically respected director/editor duo in cinema history. The pair would formally work together again a decade later on Raging Bull and never look back. (Schoonmaker also did some uncredited work on Taxi Driver in the ’70s). For Woodstock, Schoonmaker would receive her first Academy Award nomination for Best Editing. While Marty would never find the same level of success as an editor, he ended up doing just fine as a director.

What Is 'Woodstock's Legacy?

As for Woodstock, the film won Best Documentary Feature at the 1970 Academy Awards. The film’s depiction of the last celebratory gasp of the 1960s counter-culture made it a landmark documentary that was later selected for preservation by the Library of Congress. In 1994, a definitive, nearly 4-hour director’s cut of the film was released. Its combination of innovative editing techniques and unfettered access to festival attendees and performers have made it undoubtedly the greatest music festival documentary ever made.