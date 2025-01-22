Martin Scorsese hasn’t directed too many movies that fit neatly into the romance genre (outside say Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore and The Age of Innocence), but his films do often explore relationships. Most of his films are more able to be categorized as thrillers, crime movies, or historical dramas, but in exploring humanity (including the darker sides of it), characters who are in couples do pop up pretty often.

Because of how flawed many Scorsese characters are, it’s appropriate to call the majority of these relationships dysfunctional, and most of them don’t survive the entire film’s duration… hell, sometimes the characters themselves don’t survive their film’s duration. What follows is a rundown of some of the most dysfunctional – or “worst” – relationships found in Martin Scorsese’s filmography. Also, these don’t count as bad because they're poorly written or developed, but because they're intended to depict and examine pairings that just don’t work, for one reason or another.

10 Colin Sullivan and Madolyn Madden

'The Departed' (2006)

Given it’s a movie all about deception where no character seems unwilling to lie in some capacity, The Departed does not contain many wholesome romantic pairings or friendships. One of the central characters is a cop who goes undercover in a criminal gang, while the other central character is a criminal who infiltrates the police force, with the two of them each battling, in their own ways, to expose the other before they themselves are outed.

The criminal posing as a cop, Colin Sullivan, gets into a relationship at one point with a police psychiatrist, Madolyn Madden, but it never feels like a particularly healthy one. He has certain struggles that are implied more than spelled out, and she’s clearly unfulfilled, leading her to begin a relationship with the cop posing as a criminal, Billy Costigan. It’s chaos, and things don't end well for many people here. But that’s also part of what makes The Departed a blast to watch.

9 Frank and Mary Sheeran

'The Irishman' (2019)

Frank Sheeran is the central character of The Irishman; a hitman who outlives just about everyone in his life, and is introduced near the film’s beginning as a lonely old man looking back on his violent past. People around him have died for a multitude of reasons, sometimes violently, sometimes because of illnesses, and sometimes because of Sheeran himself (you know, with him being a hitman and all).

Sheeran watches friends die, is directly responsible for killing one of the few good people in his life, finds himself distanced from his children, and – perhaps not surprisingly – experiences a breakdown in his first marriage. It’s a testament to how little it works, and the kind of person Frank is, that family members of Frank barely register as characters as far as screen time is concerned. That’s one of the ways The Irishman sheds light on its main character, at least.

8 Henry and Karen Hill

'Goodfellas' (1990)

To the credit of the central couple at the heart of Goodfellas, their marriage does technically survive until the film’s end. Henry and Karen Hill are together from not long after they first meet until the closing scene (in witness protection), though in real life, they separated just before Goodfellas ultimately came out: in 1989.

Throughout the film, Henry isn't exactly faithful to his wife, and the arguments they have serve as particularly stressful scenes in a movie that’s already pretty full-on and intense. Unlike some of the very worst relationships found throughout the movies directed by Martin Scorsese, Henry and Karen do at least seem to show some love for each other for some of the movie’s duration, but things fall apart over time between them (there’s a lot of falling apart in Goodfellas; the good times not lasting is pretty much what it’s all about).