Martin Scoresese is the maestro of movies and the genius behind classics such as Taxi Driver, Goodfellas and The Departed. Scorsese has had a career spanning over three decades earning more than 200 award nominations and an Oscar win for Best Picture.

With his next film Killers of the Flower Moonaround the corner and several upcoming series, there's no sign of the filmmaker slowing down any time soon. From Raging BulltoCasino, these are Martin Scorsese's highest-rated movies ranked according to IMDb.

'The Aviator' (2004)- 7.5/10

This 2004 biopic follows the early life and career of iconic director and aviation pioneer, Howard Hughes who is played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Behind closed doors, Hughes' leads another life as he struggles with his mental health and numerous phobias that eventually consume him in the end.

DiCaprio and Scorsese went to great lengths as both worked with a UCLA psychiatrist and even met with people who had the same conditions as Hughes.The Aviatorearned eleven Oscar nominations going on to win five including Cate Blanchett forbest supporting actress.

'Gangs of New York' (2002) - 7.5/10

Gangs of New York stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Amsterdam Vallon who seeks revenge on the man who killed his father, Bill the Butcher (Daniel Day-Lewis.) As Amsterdam successfully infiltrates Bill's gang, he begins to like Bill who takes him under his wing and is faced with jeopardizing his mission.

Day-Lewis and DiCaprio are epic in this period piece that still rings true to Scorsese's typical style of violence. The film takes some creative liberties with history but is otherwise, an accurate depiction of life in the Five Points. Day-Lewis is unrecognizable as Bill and gives an electric performance that's considered one of the actor's most memorable roles.

'The King of Comedy' (1982) - 7.8/10

The King of Comedy is about Rupert (Robert De Niro), an aspiring stand-up comedian, who kidnaps famous talk show host, Jerry Langford (Jerry Lewis.) Rupert agrees to let the host go if the studio will allow him to perform as the opening act for the show. With Jerry tied up, Rupert performance is a hit until audiences read the next day's headlines realizing the act wasn't just fun and games.

This film was the inspiration behind the 2019 movie, Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix who plays an aspiring comedian similar to Rupert. Legendary talk-show host, Johnny Carson was originally offered the part of Langford but passed on it out of fear that his appearance would inspire people to actually commit these kinds of crimes against celebrities.

'The Irishman' (2019) - 7.8/10

The Irishman follows truck driver, Frank Sheeran, who becomes a hit-man for the Pennsylvania crime family and eventually ends up working for connected Teamster, Jimmy Hoffa. As Frank continues climbing the ranks, he learns that there is nothing personal when it comes to business.

This is Scorsese's latest film as well as his longest clocking in at over a three hours runtime. The Irishman brought back the legendary Joe Pesci who gives a brilliant comeback performance as crime boss, Russell Bufalino, reminding audiences how Pesci can play more than just a rebellious hot-head.

'Taxi Driver' (1976) - 8.2/10

Set in New York City shortly after the Vietnam War, Taxi Driver is about Travis, a war veteran and cab driver who struggles with his deteriorating mental health and desire for violence against the morally corrupt city. After meeting a young prostitute (Jodie Foster) Travis makes it his mission to save her at any cost.

Taxi Driver received mixed reviews from audiences as some called it a masterpiece while others commented on the excessive gore and violence. Aside from the reviews, this Scorsese film takes one of the first looks into the mind of veterans and put a spotlight on the countless solider like Travis who had untreated mental health conditions.

'Raging Bull' (1980) - 8.2/10

Raging Bull is the true story of middleweight boxer, Jake LaMotta, who ends up having a shot at winning the championship title in the 1940. As Jake finds success, his violent temper and a wave of self-destruction ends up destroying his entire life outside the ring.

Raging Bull is a movie that earned praise with time and is considered one of Scorsese's best films. The film is most noted for the director's choice of filming in black and white instead of color. This was to heighten the experience and immerse audiences into the tone of New York City in the 1940s. It earned several Academy Award nominations and received a win for Best Actor by Di Nero.

'Casino' (1995) - 8.2/10

Sam 'Ace' Rothstein is a minor mobster who moves to Las Vegas in the early 1970s to head the Tangier's casino for his bosses back home. It seems to be the perfect job for Sam with few problems until he meets a blonde bombshell named Ginger (Sharon Stone) and his childhood buddy, Tommy, comes into town.

Casino is no doubt one of Scorsese's most iconic films with memorable scenes and performances from an all-star cast including James Woods and Don Rickles. Stone is unforgettable as the crazed, ex-hustler which earned her an Academy Award for best actress.

'Shutter Island' (2010) - 8.2/10

Shutter Island is a physiological thriller about a U.S. marshal who is assigned to investigate a psychiatric hospital located on an isolated island after one of the patients goes missing. As the marshal begins looking for clues, he realizes the patient's mysterious disappearance hits closer to home than he ever imagined.

This Scorsese film has Leonardo DiCaprio back in an emotional role and gives an exhausting but complex performance as the determined marshal. Shutter Island is a neo-noir film with numerous nods to classic movies and is essentially a tribute to director and master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013) - 8.2/10

The Wolf of Wall Street is the true story of Jordan Belfort who started his own brokerage firm and built a multi-million dollar empire. As Belfort basks in his success and glory, he's unaware that the FBI has taken an interest in his firm and are slowly closing in.

This box office hit actually set the Guinness Book of World Record of having the most swear words in a motion picture. The film consistently breaks down the forth wall and essentially leaves out no detail when it comes to the endless parties and drugs. While some loved or hated the movie, The Wolf of Wall Street is a wild and fun cautionary tale that had very real-life consequences for Belfort who ended up serving two years for fraud.

'The Departed' (2006) - 8.5/10

Billy is a Boston detective who goes undercover to infiltrate an illegal organization run by crime boss, Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson) in an attempt to gain his trust. While Billy is trying to make nice, Tom, a long-time criminal, joins the state police and is planted as a mole by Costello.

The Departed is loosely based off of Boston's Winterhill Gang and Whitey Bulgar who was the inspiration behind Nicholson's character. Nicholson steals the spotlight with his portrayal of Costello delivering a mobster worthy of a Francis Ford Coppola backdrop. The Departed won four Oscars including best picture and best director making it Scorsese's most award-winning film.

'Goodfellas' (1990) - 8.7/10

Goodfellas is the true story of aspiring mobster, Henry Hill, who worked his way through the ranks of the mob and eventually finds himself living the good life. Just when Henry thinks he has finally made it to the top, his life starts to unravel and finds himself in hot water with both the law and his family.

This classic crime film is almost always the first movie that comes to mind when people think of Scorsese. Ray Liotta gives an exhilarating performance as Henry Hill but was unfortunately, snubbed an Oscar nomination. Pesci did win for best supporting actor for his role as real-life mobster, Tommy DeVito. Goodfellas'is considered to be one of the best gangster movies and cemented Scorsese's legacy in history as one of the greatest directors of the genre.

