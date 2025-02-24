The 31st Annual SAG Awards included a milestone for one actor in particular. At 74 years old actor and comedian Martin Short won his first SAG Award. The actor won for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series" for his role as Oliver Putnam in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Short has previously been nominated for his work on the show in 2022 and 2023. He, along with his Only Murders in the Building co-stars also won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series tonight duirn ght SAG Awards.

Short came down with COVID-19 after the 50th Anniversary Special for Saturday Night Live, as confirmed by Steve Martin, Short's life-long best friend and Only Murders in the Building co-star, which likely explains his absence from the awards show. Short, who has been acting and doing comedy since 1972, is best known for his work on the sketch-comedy show Saturday Night Live. He's also guest-starred in on several shows including Arrested Development, Law and Order: Special Victim's Unit, and more. Short has spent the last 4 years starring on Only Murders in the Building with Martin as well as Selena Gomez (Wizards of Waverly Place).

