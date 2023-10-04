The Big Picture Martin Short portrays a very different character in Damages as Leonard Winstone, a shady lawyer with hidden secrets.

The relationship between Leonard and the Tobin family becomes a major plot point as Patty Hewes investigates their criminal activities.

Martin Short's performance as Leonard showcases his ability to excel in dramatic roles and captivate audiences without relying on comedic antics.

Maybe you watched the actor and comedian on Saturday Night Live as the slicked-haired, Ed Grimley. For more laughs, there is his German wedding planner in Father of the Bride and a bumbling fairy godfather in A Simple Wish. He can manipulate his face with physical expressions or through the help of makeup effects. Nowadays, audiences will know Martin Short from Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he solves crimes as a true crime podcaster and a struggling Broadway director. He’s made a career out of being wacky or unserious, and of the many characters that he has played, one that may not come so quickly to mind is his very shady lawyer in Damages. In this legal thriller series, Short protects his clients who are facing criminal fallout, but not as much as he protects his secrets from getting out.

What Is ‘Damages’ Season 3 About?

The show pulls inspiration from the headlines, this time using the Bernie Madoff scandal as a hot topic. High-stakes litigator Patty Hewes (Glenn Close) goes after opponents harshly, with a fraught relationship with protégé-turned-rival Ellen (Rose Byrne). But it always seems the two women are forced to confront one another, or in this season, work together. In Season 3, Patty is tasked to help the victims of a Ponzi scheme and locate the billions of dollars stolen by Louis (Len Cariou), patriarch of the Tobin family. Leonard Winstone (Short) is the family’s trusted attorney and long-time friend, who Patty believes knows more than he lets on about the Tobins and the hidden money. Upon the sudden death of Louis, Patty does everything she can to find the money, and the Tobins, including Leonard, do everything to save themselves.

Martin Short’s Leonard Winstone Is a Far Cry From His Typical Comedic Roles

The show’s audience gets into the Tobin family’s inner circle first by meeting Leonard, whom the family affectionately calls “Lenny.” A Hispanic assistant for Diane Sawyer tries to nab an interview with one of the Tobin adult children but hits a roadblock with the family attorney. Leonard denies one question after another, leaving little to be asked in the interview. He’s unmoved, calling off the interview and parting with a final statement, “—If you ever talk to my client again without me present, I’ll have your folks back in a boat to Honduras faster than you can say, Tegucigalpa. You got that?” Short blurts this out like the rapid-fire delivery that fans of his won’t be surprised by, but there is little else of Martin Short's typical, funnier roles that they will be familiar with.

Short’s casting is against type, where his usual jovial and wacky self is stripped away as Leonard Winstone, and what is left is a rigid man. It isn’t surprising Damages does this, as it uses the same philosophy with Lily Tomlin as Marilyn, the matriarch of the Tobins who will harshly close ranks to protect her family. Like many characters on Damages — especially the ones Patty narrows in on — Leonard has skeletons in his closet he desperately hopes to keep that particular door locked and the key thrown away. His bond with the Tobins is a major plot point as the season goes on, especially when Patty wants to know what Leonard Winstone is capable of.

Her suspicions are confirmed when Leonard plays right into her hand. She learns he is helping the family hide the money, but more concerning for Leonard are personal conflicts that can be just as damaging to the active case and beyond. He visits his mother at an upscale retirement home, only to be brought aside and told that she passed away five months ago. Short is silent and when he does talk, his words are soft-spoken as his face wrestles with putting aside his heartache to fend off an awkward public display of emotion. What makes it sadder is how he’s sitting, appearing very small in an office chair, holding the stuffed animal and little plant he brought as a gift — a birthday present that is now a funeral arrangement.

Martin Short Is No Match for Glenn Close on ‘Damages’

After the passing of his mother, Leonard visits his father, Albert Wiggins (Bill Raymond), demanding to know why he wasn’t notified of her death. Albert won’t be winning any “Father of the Year” awards, because not only has he been stealing the checks Leonard sent to his late mother, Albert decides to blackmail his son for extra cash. The older man promises to expose a compromising secret his son is keeping if he isn’t given the money. A major twist then reveals that the real Leonard Winstone has been dead for years, and Martin Short’s character is actually Lester Wiggins, who took on the false identity as he wanted to con the Tobins — a revelation that Leonard knows can shatter his ties to the Tobins. This is why he's not as confident when Patty finds what can work to get under his skin.

Short’s character seems to be a weak opponent when going up against Glenn Close’s ruthless litigator. The actress’ piercing green eyes and constant smirk is enough to tear the truth out of anyone who sit across from her. For most of their interactions, Leonard does his best to hold his own against Patty, but she is damn good at her job. He's fidgety while she is still. Patty is perceptive too, when she meets him at his office, she notices cultural artwork on the walls that Marilyn Tobin decorated. It’s telling how Leonard sees his relationship, how critical it is to his life, and Patty narrows in on this, remarking, “Keep acting like a Tobin and I’ll punish you like one.” It rattles him, and for a good reason. He's more nervous about having his identity found out than losing the case. No one is as they seem on Damages: this holds true for Patty, who is a vessel of conflicting emotions and motives, and extends to the guest stars as well. In this case, Martin Short gets to be morally dubious.

Martin Short Is a Master Criminal And a Bad Lawyer

A dual name is more than just the lie and the truth of Short’s character. “Leonard Winstone” commands respect, it sounds regal and important, exactly the kind of name for someone involved with the Tobin clan. “Lester Wiggins” on the other hand sounds exactly like a character Martin Short has done before, it sounds whimsical, maybe odd — probably innocent. That is the kind of person Lester doesn’t wish to be anymore, not for decades after he got in close with the wealthy crime family that he will protect as best as he can. Or until he realizes how little he matters to the Tobins. As soon as his real identity is revealed and the Tobins reject him, Lester turns on them, the logical move that Patty counts on to use to her advantage. Except, because this is Damages, before the season is over, there are murders and disorder as the story wraps up.

The Tobin clan falls apart, which could be tragic if it were not for how rotten many of the family members are. Leonard (or Lester) is beaten in an attack when he attempts to get evidence on the Tobins, but while he doesn't go out unscathed, he doesn't end up a casualty. Of the characters in Season 3, Leonard makes it out okay, eventually fleeing the country with money he’s taken from the family. Being a con man is in his blood, even during those decades of deception where he hoped to be part of a found family. Leonard/Lester desperately wanted a better life, to be surrounded by people who cherished him — and getting close to a good amount of cash works too. The last shot has the ex-attorney walking to catch his flight, safe and sound after one hell of a long-term con.

Throughout Season 3, you never know just how much Leonard/Lester truly cares for the Tobins. Is it because he wants to fit in, because he wants to protect them, or was it just to maintain his lie over the years? In fact, it’s all of these reasons. Martin Short’s performance as Leonard/Lester shows why he should keep doing dramatic roles, he excels at playing against type. You know he can make you laugh, but he doesn’t need to be the funny man to get your attention.