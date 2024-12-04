In an exclusive revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Tulsa King's Martin Starr is confirmed to be joining the cast of the upcoming Hollywood remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, set to be helmed by 20th Century Studios. Starr also joins Longlegs' Maika Monroe and Ahsoka's Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the cast, with the thriller confirmed to have Michelle Garza Cervera behind the camera. Producers on the project include Radar Pictures’ Ted Field, and Michael Schaefer and Mike Larocca under their banner, Department M.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Starr will play the family’s neighbor to whom the mother turns for help," with the actor normally involved in more comedic ventures such as Knocked Up, Party Down, and Silicon Valley. However, alongside appearances in the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, Starr's latest turn alongside Sylvester Stallone as Bodhi in the hit crime drama Tulsa King proves he has the range needed to tackle the desperately difficult subject matter at the heart of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.

The 1992 'The Hand That Rocks the Cradle' Was a Box Office Hit

Made for a reported $11 million, the 1992 adaptation of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle smashed box office expectations and returned $88 million across a three-month theatrical run. The movie was the 12th highest-earning film of 1992 in domestic markets, and 21st worldwide. The film also features in the 1,000 highest-grossing movies of all time, thanks in no small part to the few accolades and nominations, including recognition at the 19th Saturn Awards and the 1992 MTV Movie Awards. With a 66% critical rating and a 61% audience score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, it's clear that the fondness for this adaptation is still prevalent, but there is still room to be built upon, something the upcoming project will be hoping to do.

Starr, Winstead, and Monroe are three terrific performers set to appear in the next version of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, but the 1992 iteration certainly had its fair share of eye-catching turns as well. The film included the likes of Annabella Sciorra (True Love) as Claire, Matt McCoy (L.A. Confidential) as Michael, Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters) as Solomon, Madeline Zima (Heroes) as Emma, Rebecca De Mornay (Risky Business) as Mrs. Mott, and Academy Award winner Julianne Moore (The Big Lebowski) as Marlene, with the latter two picking up award nominations for their respective performances.

Tulsa King's Martin Starr has been cast in the upcoming remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. You can rent the 1992 version on Prime Video now.

