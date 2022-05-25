The special Martin: the Reunion, which reunites the members of the cast of the 90s Fox sitcom, now has a date for when it will become available for streaming on the premium service BET+. According to an exclusive report by Variety, BET+ is announcing this Wednesday, May 25, several premiere dates for this Summer, with Martin: the Reunion being included. This special will see reunited on the original set Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II to talk about their experience in making five seasons of the Fox show.

Lawrence played Martin Payne, the protagonist of the series, Campbell played his girlfriend-turned-wife Gina Waters, Payne II played his simpleminded best friend Cole Brown, and Arnold played Pamela James, Gina’s good friend and coworker.

Martin aired on Fox from August 1992, to May 1997, which was one of the network’s highest-rated shows during its run. The series was set in Detroit and centered around Martin, a DJ for the fictional radio station WZUP, and the people closest to him. Martin was known by his acquaintances as an egotistical individual but who underneath his carefree attitude really loves his family and friends.

BET+ released a statement saying:

“The cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford. Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, ‘Martin: The Reunion’ brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.”

The national syndication rights for the sitcom are held by Warner Bros. Television Distribution. If you wish to catch up on the five seasons of Martin before the reunion’s premiere on June 16, the whole series is available for streaming on BET+ and HBO Max. It is also available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube, Vudu, and the iTunes Store.

Other premieres that are set for June on BET+ are the new series I Love Us on June 2, the new film B-Boy Blues on June 9, another new film titled Bid for Love comes later in the month on June 23, on June 27 College Hill: Celebrity Edition premieres, based on Carl Weber’s novel The Black Hamptons comes July 1, and the movie Ghost in the House of Truth arrives on July 21.

