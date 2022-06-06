Fans of the 90s sitcom Martin have a new look at the upcoming reunion special. BET+ has released a new trailer for the Martin: The Reunion special which reunites the cast after 25 years off-air.

The trailer begins with Martin Lawrence (who played Martin Payne), Tisha Campbell (Gina Waters), Carl Anthony Payne (Cole Brown), and Tichina Arnold (Pam James) sitting on the couch in Martin's apartment. The four then look at the camera and say "this one's for you, Tommy." Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy Strawn in the series, passed away in 2016. The trailer then shows classic clips of series, including Martin saying his catchphrase "wazzup?!" and his neighbor Sheneneh (also played by Lawrence). It then cuts to the present, with Lawrence and the cast's reaction to seeing the apartment set again. Lawrence then talks with the cast about how the series "captured the black experience."

The trailer also showcased the reunion's other guests outside the core cast, including Snoop Dog, Brian McKnight, and Tommy Davidson. Lawrence then talks with the cast about how the series is still "big for the culture" almost 30 years after it premiered. The trailer ends with host, Affion Crockett, asking Lawrence about the possibility of the show being revived for a reboot. The reunion special will also feature musical performances, behind-the-scenes commentary, and special guest appearances. In a previous statement about the special, BET+ said that the special would include "an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford."

Martin followed Martin Payne, a radio show host who worked for the Detroit station WZUP. It also showcased his relationship with his girlfriend, Gina Waters, who would later become his wife. Many episodes of the series dealt with Gina getting angry at Martin for what he either said or revealed during his radio show. The series also starred Garrett Morris as Stan Winters, the owner of WZUP and Martin's boss.

Jon Gries also starred in the series as the station's engineer, Shawn McDermott. Outside of Martin and Sheneneh, Lawrence also played other characters throughout the series including his mother and the security guard, Otis. Martin was created by Lawrence, John Bowman, and Topper Carew. The series ran for five seasons on Fox from 1992 to 1997, becoming one of the network's most-watched shows. All five seasons of Martin are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Martin: The Reunion is scheduled to premiere on BET+ on Thursday, June 16. In the meantime, fans can watch the special's new trailer below: