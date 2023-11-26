Marty Krofft, the producer behind titles such as Land of the Lost and Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, has passed away at the age of 86. According to Deadline, kidney failure was the reason behind Kroff's passing, leaving the world without one of the greatest minds that have ever worked on children's television. In 2009, his hit show, Land of the Lost, was adapted into a movie with Will Ferrell in the lead role. The producer's death was reported on Saturday, marking the end of a very productive career, as well as the loss of a person dedicated to entertaining the youngest members of the audience.

The story of Krofft's career began more than fifty years ago. Krofft was first involved with Here's Irving, where he served as producer for the television short back in 1957. Before he ended up working for some of the most recognizable children's programming from the time, the producer kept going until he finally was a part of the team behind The Bugaloos. The series followed a group of teen heroes, as they kept the world safe from an evil antagonist played by comedian Martha Raye. The show was on the air from 1970 until 1972, when it was time for everyone involved to move on towards different projects. Wayne Laryea and Caroline Ellis were a part of the main cast of the show.

Characters from another show the producer worked with for so many years, Lidsville, eventually got to meet the cast of The Brady Bunch, during a special presentation that was aired in 1972. When The Brady Bunch, which starred Robert Reed and Florence Henderson, crossed paths with Lidsville, it demonstrated the degrees of success both stories earned at the time. Everything culminated in The Brady Bunch Meets ABC's Saturday Superstars, as the legacy of Krofft's career continued to grow with every idea he made a reality across the decades he worked on television.

Marty Krofft Built His Legacy With His Brother, Sid Krofft

Image via Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures Archive

Much of the success obtained in Marty Krofft's career happened with his brother, Sid Krofft, by his side. Productions such as Pryor's Place and Mutt & Stuff went from mere ideas to concepts aired on television thanks to the constant effort from the siblings. Sid Krofft is now 94 years old, having worked on the creation of television for children for more than half-a-century. The loss of his brother comes as a grieving process he shares with the millions of people who grew up with the product of their talents, as the industry suffers with the departure of one its most dedicated talents. Our condolences go out to the family, and friends of the Krofft family.

Land of the Lost Release Date June 5, 2009 Director Brad Silberling Cast Will Ferrell, Anna Friel, Danny McBride, Jorma Taccone, John Boylan, Matt Lauer Rating PG-13 Runtime 93 Main Genre Adventure Genres Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi Writers Chris Henchy, Dennis McNicholas, Sid Krofft, Marty Krofft Tagline Right place. Wrong time. Website http://www.landofthelost.net/

