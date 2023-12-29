Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for What If...? Season 2.

Throughout both of its seasons, Marvel Studios' What If...? has visited a number of alternate realities. In addition to worlds where heroes take on different identities or fail to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, there have also been worlds that alter the course of history. Some of these worlds have been modeled after popular alternate universe comics (particularly Season 1, which partially adapted the Marvel Zombies miniseries.) What If...? Season 2 continues this trend with its penultimate installment "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?" That time period will be familiar to Marvel fans, especially those who have read the 1602 miniseries from Neil Gaiman & Andy Kubert.

The '1602' Miniseries Puts a Historical Spin on the Marvel Universe

The world of 1602 was thought up when former Marvel Editor-in-Chief Joe Quesada, alongside editor Nick Lowe, approached Gaiman with the idea of writing a Marvel series. The House of Ideas had undergone a bankruptcy scare at the tail end of the '90s and launched a number of initiatives, including the Ultimate Marvel Universe and the Marvel Knights banner that restored the publisher to its former glory.

Gaiman lept at the chance, as a fan of Marvel who had previously dipped into the world of comic books with The Sandman at DC Comics (that series would receive its own TV adaptation on Netflix after decades of attempts to make it into a movie). However, Gaiman struggled to find the right story. Inspiration struck after he took a trip to Venice; the "magical" quality of said trip helped shape his vision for 1602. "It gave me America and it gave me a lot of things that I wanted in terms of the way the world was changing. It also gave me the sense of wonder and magic," Gaiman said during a 2003 press conference. Together, Gaiman and Kubert created a version of the Marvel Universe that was rooted in a distinct time period.

The main plot of 1602 features Europe on the verge of chaos due to a series of strange storms. Royal physician Stephen Strange believes that the storms are a sign that something has gone wrong with the universe, and brings together a host of Marvel heroes to fix what went wrong. Gaiman and Kubert put a twist on beloved Marvel characters, reshaping them to fit this new reality. Mutants are referred to as "Witchbreed," with the X-Men's Charles Xavier renamed Carlos Javier and his friend-turned-foe Magneto as the Inquisitor Enrique; the Scarlet Witch was reworked into a nun serving under his service. Peter Parker — or rather Parquagh — may lack the arachnid abilities that made him Spider-Man, yet he still retains a sense of responsibility working under spymaster Nicholas Fury.

But the biggest twist involves Captain America; it's revealed that he is the mysterious "Forerunner" that is altering the timestream. Sent back in time by a fascist regime, the Sentinel of Liberty is taken in by Native Americans who misheard his surname "Rogers" as "Rojhaz." Eventually, Cap is returned to his own time, settling the anomaly.

Gaiman's skillful reworking of the Marvel mythos, combined with Kubert's richly detailed artwork, made 1602 one of the most interesting alternate realities that Marvel had produced. Despite mixed reviews upon its release, it was popular enough to gain three spinoff series: 1602: New World by Greg Pak and Greg Tocchini, which acts as a direct sequel to the original miniseries and features Peter Parquagh becoming the Spider; Spider-Man: 1602 by Jeff Parker and Ramon Rosanas; and finally 1602: Fantastick Four by Peter David and Pascal Alixe. During the universe-shattering Secret Wars crossover by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, the universe of 1602 was revisited in 1602: Witch Hunter Angela. The warrior angel Angela (herself a creation of Gaiman that reverted to Marvel following a legal battle between Gaiman and Spawn creator Todd McFarlane) hunted the "witchbreed" on behalf of King James — who ironically turned out to be that world's version of Wolverine!

'What If...?' Season 2 Differently Adapts 'Marvel 1602'

While "What If... The Avengers Assembled In 1602?" isn't a direct adaptation of 1602, it still retains the core setting and storyline. Much like the comic, a series of strange storms have been tearing apart the world - leading the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) to summon help in the form of Captain Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). But a tragedy leads Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who is king of the lands, to relentlessly hunt Peggy. Despite the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) warning her that this world might be doomed to fall, Peggy seeks to correct the imbalance. It comes at a great personal cost for her: it is revealed that the 1602 version of Steve Rogers (Josh Keaton) is himself from a parallel world, much like the original 1602 comic. This Steve comes from a world where the events of Avengers: Infinity War happened differently — during a battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin), he struck the Mad Titan's Time Stone and caused a rift through time itself.

This being an adaptation, there are characters from the MCU who receive the 1602 treatment. Steve leads a band of thieves that includes his friend Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). Fury is still a spymaster who has to deal with the Inspector Javert-esque version of Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau). Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has traded his desire for a crown to perform plays — though he still retains a flair for the theatrical.

Interestingly enough, Gaiman had originally tried to pitch the idea of 1602 as a television series to Marvel, but nothing ever came of it. Given how his other works, particularly American Gods and Good Omens, were snapped up by various television networks and streaming services, this seems like a strange decision. In the end, however, the world of 1602 has made it to television screens via What If...? — and if viewers like what they see, hopefully, it'll them to check out the original comics.

