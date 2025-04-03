The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been built mainly through consistency and interconnectedness. 18 years of storytelling through movies and TV shows have solidified its status as a cultural reset. But there’s also a downside to letting the audience know about its releases so far in advance. Whereas Marvel Studios’ participation at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H has always generated the thrill of expectation, the experience has proved to feel a little diluted after the most recent appearances.

After the pandemic truncated two years of the event, 2022 was the year that both SDCC and Marvel Studios made a triumphant comeback – the latter with its iconic presentation at Hall H. Phase 4 has many iconic entries in the franchise but, at the time, it seemed a bit aimless as a whole. Kevin Feige showed up on July 23 to ease the tensions by revealing how Phase 4 would end while shedding light on not only one, but the next two phases, plus the whole endgame of the saga. Since then, what is now known as the Multiverse Saga has become a mix of great outings, middling entries, and catastrophic misfires.

