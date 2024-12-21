Just like that, 2024 is wrapping up right under our noses, leaving behind a productive year packed with Marvel releases. While some projects soared to critical acclaim, others fell short of audience expectations. Highlights from the year include X-Men ‘97, a nostalgic nod to the iconic 1992 series; this summer’s smash hit Deadpool & Wolverine, and the bewitching series Agatha All Along.

Despite the occasional chatter about superhero fatigue, the appetite for Marvel adaptations shows no signs of slowing down. With projects held in development hell finally coming into fruition, and a lineup of unexpected Hollywood faces joining Kevin Feige’s legion of Earth’s mightiest heroes, Marvel’s hot on their gears and bracing themselves for new projects. As we welcome the new year, here’s a look at every Marvel movie and show slated for release in 2025.

‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’

Image via Marvel

Starring Hudson Thames as Peter Parker, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an upcoming animated series that tells Spidey’s early days through a totally different look. Far away in another level of the multiverse, Peter’s mentor isn’t Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, but Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) instead - infamously known by his other alias The Green Goblin. This alternate version of Spider-Man also introduces new characters, such as Nico Minoru, the magical wicca sorceress from The Runaways, the brilliant teen Amadeus Cho, who transforms into the Hulk, and an exchange student from Wakanda, whose name has yet to be revealed.

Some things stay the same though. Fans can expect familiar villains ranging from Doc Ock, Speed Demon, Unicorn, and more. Fellow Marvel heroes are also set to appear, including Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch has yet to confirm whether he’ll be reprising his role or not). Bentley Whittman (Paul F. Tompkins), best known as the Wizard, is also set to appear in the show.

‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) gets caught up in an international mess in Captain America: Brave New World. The last time fans saw Mackie in his iconic role was in 2021 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where Wilson adapts to his new role as the new Captain America with the help of Steve Roger’s (Chris Evans) former partner-in-crime - Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). A lot more confident and self-assured as the Cap, Brave New World follows the hero as he meets the newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) at the White House. Harboring intentions of getting Captain America involved in the military, President Ross insists that their cooperation would “show the world a better way forward”. Considering The Avengers’ bitter history with the government and its corrupted political systems, Wilson knows better than to not trust his new acquaintance - even if he is the president.

Previously, Thaddeus Ross was originally portrayed by William Hurt, who passed away in 2022. Brave New World isn’t the first time Wilson butts head with Ross - it was the latter who put Wilson behind bars at the end of Captain America: Civil War for violating the Sokovia Accords. However, Brave New Worlds would see Wilson clashing more with “Thunderbolt” Ross instead. Other actors worth keeping an eye out for include Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Moff Gideon (The Mandalorian), Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project), and Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel). Word on the street is that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk is also set to appear in the movie.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Image via Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: No Way Home made Daredevil fans squeal in delight thanks to Charlie Cox’s brief cameo. Now, the Man Without Fear is about to make his highly anticipated return in the 18-episode miniseries Daredevil: Born Again. Although the exact plot details have yet to be revealed, this rendition of the Daredevil series aims to bridge the gap between Season 3 of Netflix’s Daredevil and a new future for the vigilante. Presenting a blank new canvas, the new series doesn’t follow any of the comic books closely. However, Vincent D'Onofrio, best known for playing Wilson Fisk, promises that Born Again continues the dark and gritty tone that has made the original show popular in the first place.

Apart from Cox and D’Onofrio, other confirmed cast members include Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Arty Froushan (Carnival Row), Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Lou Taylor Pucci. But the cherry on top is none other than the return of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher. First introduced in Season 2 of Daredevil, Frank appears bloody and battered alongside a suited-up Matt on the set of Born Again. Other familiar faces slated to reprise their roles include Wilson Bethel as Bullseye, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Mariana, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and Nikki M. James as Kirsten McDuffie.

‘Thunderbolts*’

Be careful with who you assemble. The complete antithesis to The Avengers, Thunderbolts* is arguably Marvel’s version of DC’s Suicide Squad. The unfulfilled and borderline depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) finds herself involved with a ragtag crew of super-misfits: consisting of Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). Recruited by the mysterious Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), these remarkable individuals are assigned to deal with the U.S. government’s dirty work. But when they all encounter a super powerful human being by the name of “Bob”, it appears that their little freelance assignment is one big setup.

Although it shares a similar sentiment to its DC counterpart, the two slightly differ in their motives. The Suicide Squad are forced against their will to go on near-death missions, or risk being killed by the U.S. government instead. In the Thunderbolts*, the crew attempts to change any negative perception that the public may have of these rogues. Based on the comics, the Thunderbolts is assembled by criminal mastermind Baron Helmut Zemo, who is portrayed by Daniel Brühl in the Marvel movies.

‘Ironheart’

Image Via Marvel Studios

Tony Stark’s promising successor is about to suit up in Ironheart. Child genius Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) follows the footsteps of the genius billionaire by wielding her own kind of armor. Although the character hasn’t been in the comics for a good decade, Riri’s lore remains strong in the Marvel comics. Making her first appearance in the “Invincible Iron Man” comics, Riri is first introduced as a regular young woman living in Chicago with her family. Although Riri doesn’t have the best people skills, she makes up for it with her high intellectual level, even getting accepted into MIT before she reached her teen years. Due to a personal tragedy, Riri strives to become a superhero, going so far as to craft her own Iron Man suit.

Every hero has a villain hot on their tail. Anthony Ramos is slated to play The Hood. True to his name, Ramos’ character dons a red hood and carries a pistol with him. Originally named Parker Robbins, The Hood started off as a lowlife criminal only to end up with a mystical garment, which he would later wear and be possessed by. Unbeknownst to Parker, the garment originally belonged to the villain Dormammu from Doctor Strange.

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel’s “First Family” finally makes their reappearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps after 10 whole years. Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), The Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), The Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) will appear in a 1960s-inspired rendition of The Fantastic Four story, set in a retro-futuristic version of New York City. In this version of the American city, technology is much more advanced, and so are its threats. Earth is in danger as the power-hungry space god Galactus (Ralph Ineson) has his sights set on devouring the planet. Joined by his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), the four heroes must depend on their bond before they can take on this raging villain - even if it means settling their personal issues first.

‘Eyes of Wakanda’

Image via Marvel Studios

An exploration into the fictional world of Wakanda, Eyes of Wakanda honors the Black Panther legacy, and more importantly, T'Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Tracing the king’s lineage, the series showcases how the mantle has been passed down throughout generations, and the responsibilities that come with leading the nation and its people. Recognized as the most tech-driven and advanced nation in the world, the secret country has garnered attention from the supers. While its main focus is on Wakanda itself, the series promises to take a broader look at the great MCU throughout different periods.

‘Marvel Zombies’

Image via Disney+

It’s been a long time coming, but Marvel Zombie finally sees the light of day just in time for Halloween. Since its official logo reveal back in 2021, fans have awaited this four-episode sequel to the zombie-themed episode from What If…? Season 1. The title itself comes from the 2005-2005 comic book mini-series, written by none other than The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. First making its debut at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, fans are teased with glimpses of Marvel characters like Shangi-Chi (SImu Liu), Katy (Awkwafina), and Wenwu (Tony Leung) battling out against zombies (although it's not confirmed whether the same actors would voice their respective animated versions of themselves). Rated TV-MA, and definitely not intended for children, this series is not for the faint of heart.

‘Wonder Man’

Image via Marvel Studios

It’s still a year ahead, but Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is currently in the books to star in Wonder Man. While plot details are still under wraps, it’s reported that the show’s titular character, Simon Williams (Abdul-Mateen II) plays a Hollywood stuntman and actor who is morphed into a superhero known as Wonder Man. The person responsible for Simon’s transformation is none other than Baron Zemo. But Simon hasn’t always been this down on his luck. Based on the Marvel comics, Simon is the son of Sanford Williams, a powerful figure and captain whose business is threatened by the influence of Stark Industries. Also joining Abdul-Mateen II are Byron Bowers in an undisclosed role, and Ben Kingsley, who is slated to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3.