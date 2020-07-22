Watch: Disney+ ‘Marvel’s 616’ Docuseries Teased in Two Sneak Peek Clips

Disney+ has released two new clips from the upcoming docuseries Marvel’s 616 ahead of its September premiere. The new, sneak peek clips arrive just one day before the Marvel’s 616 panel during Thursday’s Comic-Con@Home line-up.

The first clip comes from Episode 2, “Higher, Further, Faster,” directed by Gillian Jacobs. The clip teases discussions on the birth of Ms. Marvel into the Marvel Comics universe. We begin with a brief introduction to the topic from Sana Amanat, VP of Marvel Entertainment, as she recalls how a discussion about her life growing up as a young Muslim woman in America was a singular, unique experience. From these discussions about her past with Marvel colleagues came the seed of an idea for the eventual Ms. Marvel comics. The clip also introduces Ms. Marvel writer G. Willow Wilson, a female Muslim author sought out to bring Ms. Marvel’s, a.k.a. Kamala Khan, story to life. As you watch Jacobs’ Episode 2, you’ll get even more insight into the ways Marvel has found new ways to usher in better representation and inclusion in their stories.

Meanwhile, a second clip comes from the Paul Scheer-directed Episode 4, “Lost and Found.” Here, we see Scheer talking with Reginald Hudlin, who wrote the Black Panther book from 2005 to 2018, about the kind of Black Panther story he wanted to tell and how it became a breakout hit for Marvel. We also see Scheer chat with writers Gerry Duggan and Donny Cates about some forgotten (and very ridiculous) Marvel villains.

The Marvel’s 616 docuseries “explores how Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe,” per a Disney+ release. Marvel’s 616 is produced by Marvel New Media with Supper Club. The series is executive produced by Joe Quesada, Shane Rahmani, Stephen Wacker, John Cerilli, Harry Go, and Sarah Amos for Marvel; and Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and David Gelb for Supper Club.

Marvel’s 616 will debut on Disney+ on September 25. Check out a sneak peek clip from Episode 4 below. For more, get all the Disney+ updates you need right here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.