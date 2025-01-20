Deadpool & Wolverine may have thrust Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s larger Multiverse Saga, but by the film’s end, he and his cloned daughter Laura/X-23 (Dafne Keen) still reside on the relatively isolated world of Earth-10005. But the franchise’s next film will be adding a key element of their mythology to the MCU’s main Earth-616.

Adamantium, the nearly indestructible metal bonded to Logan and Laura’s bones and retractable claws, will be featured in Captain America: Brave New World, which will be set (at least predominantly) on Earth-616. Given this, viewers are likely to wonder how adamantium will compare to vibranium, the metal currently believed to be the strongest on Earth-616, which is wielded by several of the main universe’s heroes, including the film’s lead, Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie).

Wolverine's Adamantium May Be Stronger Than Captain America's Vibranium