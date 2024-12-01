The roster of Marvel Comics’ superheroes and villains were already pop culture icons before the MCU made them box-office titans, so it should come as no surprise that there have been numerous adaptations of their characters. Before Sam Raimi brought Spider-Man to life or Robert Downey Jr. sipped his first martini as Iron Man, the Marvel faithful jumped at the chance to watch their heroes in short-lived cartoons or the occasional live-action misfire.

The MCU gave new viewers an introduction to their legendary roster, but many might not be aware of or remember the many previous attempts at adapting Marvel stories. Whether it was TV movies that didn’t understand the assignment or feature films never intended to be released, the following lesser-known Marvel adaptations will be fun to watch for fans who can’t get enough spandex in their lives.

10 'The Punisher' (1989)

Directed by Mark Goldblatt

More seasoned Marvel fans will remember Dolph Lundgren's portrayal of Frank Castle in the 1989 feature film The Punisher, but younger fans might not be aware of the lethal vigilante's first live-action adventure. The film skips an in-depth origin story to jump into the middle of Frank’s war on crime, starting five years after his family was murdered in a car bombing. Lundgren arguably looks the part better than any of his modern replacements, and his presence is threatening throughout.

The film has reached a certain level of cult status with the fans who remember it fondly, because regardless of the level of campiness the movie veers into, it also understands the character of Frank Castle.

The Punisher was a mainstay in video stores for a solid decade, but the decline of physical media took movies such as the Lundgren action vehicle out of rotation. The film has reached a certain level of cult status with the fans who remember it fondly, because regardless of the level of campiness the movie veers into, it also understands the character of Frank Castle. When The Punisher is done right, it should feel like a slasher movie, but instead of Jason chasing down campers, it’s Frank closing in on mobsters.

9 'Blade: The Series' (2006)

Created by David S. Goyer

Picking up after the events of Blade Trinity, Blade: The Series sees the titular vampire hunter continue his mission against bloodsuckers everywhere. Rapper Sticky Fingaz takes up the mantle of Blade, filling the boots of Wesley Snipes for the 12-episode Spike series. Blade: The Series followed Blade as he teamed up with Krista Starr (Jill Wagner), a woman on a mission to avenge her twin brother who she believes was killed by vampires. Further complicating the plot was Krista's transformation into a vampire after being turned against her will, and Blade's approach to managing her condition.

While Blade: The Series strived to embody the spirit and style of the three films, budgetary limitations made it hard to feature advanced special effects in each episode. The series was initially a strong program for the Spike network, but ratings continued to slip throughout the run. Unfortunately, Blade fans would have to get their vampire fix from other shows because Blade: The Series was canceled after one season.

8 'Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.' (1998)

Directed by Rod Hardy