Please, our hearts. We just simply can’t take anymore of the back and forth when it comes to the possible return of Kathryn Hahn’s beloved Marvel character, Agatha Harkness. Following an incredibly successful debut season back in 2024, Agatha All Along was the newest Disney+ and Marvel title on the block and the title on the tip of everyone’s tongues. In the months since the season (and possibly series?) finale, fans have hoped, wished, and manifested more stories from the world of Agatha Harkness.

In the early days, rumors were swirling that seemed to indicate another season was on the way, but more recent conversations with the folks closest to the production have made it seem like this simply isn’t the case. But, leave it to the queen of the witches, Hahn, to start the rumors back up and give fans a morsel of hope that there’s still more Agatha on the way.

While walking the red carpet over the weekend at PaleyFest, the Mrs. Fletcher star stopped for a moment to chat with Collider’s Taylor Gates. Although their conversation was brief and largely focused on that life-ending and long-thirsted-after kiss between Agatha and Rio (Aubrey Plaza), Hahn made sure to exit the chat by dropping a tease that will undoubtedly keep us speculating and talking for weeks to come. Pointing to where Agatha’s story left off following that “big kiss,” Hahn said,

“She’s a ghost now — so anything can happen.”

Doesn’t she know she’s killing us?!

Kathryn Hahn Seems Certain Agatha Won’t Be in Any Upcoming ‘Avengers’ Films