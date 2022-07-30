After making its debut at the 'Marvel Comics: Judgment Day' Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, All-Out Avengers, an upcoming Avengers comic-book run that is set to be one of the heroes' "most pulse-pounding adventures to date", has released a brand-new trailer and the cover art. Along with this new trailer and art, it was also confirmed that the first issue of the comic will be launching this year on September 7.

This new series will place many of readers' favorite Marvel characters together such as Captain America, Blade, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Doom, and more. The official description says that from the very first page the heroes will find themselves "knee-deep" in the action with no time for questions. The new trailer shown off at SDCC gives readers just a taste of some wild places that the series will go, showcasing a violent battle between Thor and a corrupted Captain Marvel, an army of warriors led by new villainess Queen Arrok, and much more.

The team behind the upcoming comic series will include award-winning novelist Derek Landy (Skulduggery Pleasant) serving as writer, and acclaimed comic artist Greg Land (X-Men: Unlimited) handling the art. Other members of the team that are working on All-Out Avengers include inks being done by Jay Leisten and colors being done by Frank D'Armata.

Along with the reveal of the cover, release date, and brand-new trailer, there were multiple quotes provided by writer Landy and artist Land, speaking on the excitement going into this new ongoing series and the uniqueness it brings to Marvel Comics. “The trick was to work within the confines inherent in the concept, but also to find a way to deliver what everyone would expect: a continuity of ideas and the development of an overarching storyline,” Landy said about the book’s unique premise. “I needed to find the hook that drags the reader from issue to issue, and I figured the best way to do that was to put the Avengers in the exact same situation as the reader: they are aware that this is happening, but they don't know why...” Adding to this, Land continued to say that he knew from the first reading of the script written by Landy that the story would be both interesting and challenging.

After reading Derek's script for #1, I knew it was going to be a fun and challenging project. All of the scripts so far have been full of interesting and cool scenes for our changing roster of Avengers. Hitting each issue in the middle of the action is a terrific story vehicle and gets us off running from the start. I hope everyone can see the excitement in the artwork and all-out action (pun intended).

Issue #1 of All-Out Avengers is set to release on September 9. You can check out the new trailer and the cover art created by Land and D’Armata for the upcoming comic run down below: