What If...? may have been billed as the first MCU anthology, but in a real-life what if scenario, there is another reality in which Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind such cartoons as Castlevania and the underrated Seis Manos, once pitched a Marvel animated anthology, and it looks incredible.

The video was shared by Powerhouse CEO Brad Graeber, who describes how the project, titled "Marvel Era" was first pitched back in 2012-2013 tied to the 75th anniversary of Marvel Comics. The idea was "short stories for each decade of Marvel history- and to have each short inspired by the art/animation of that 'era.'"

The result is just amazing, and the proof of concept shows what could have been. According to Graeber, there were 14 rough concepts, including:

"A 40’s Captain America d-day story in the style of Fleischer studios, a Submariner U-boat story, a 60’s X-men story that featured a mutant who led a cult with his powers. There was also a very cinema 70's Luke Cage and Iron Fist, an 80's Punisher story that leaned into SCARFACE and MIAMI VICE, and a DEADPOOL story made based on cheesy 90s cartoons."

Now, a Captain America story animated like a Fleischer cartoon? It is hard to believe no one has tried doing that before, and the image alone should be enough to warrant a least some fan art. What If...? was a cool show, but its style was rather uniform, and unwilling to experiment with its visuals, this project sounds like a true homage to what makes Marvel special.

Now, before you get sad that this project didn't happen (too late), keep in mind that the pitch happened just as Disney's acquisition of Marvel complicated politics, and the MCU was still far from the cultural juggernaut it is today. Then again, Powerhouse Animation may not have made a very cool-looking Marvel anthology, but between Castlevania, Blood of Zeus, and Masters of the Universe: Revelation, they're doing fine for themselves.

As one last treat, Graeber did share the animation set to the theme of the '90s X-Men cartoon, so that's fun at least.

