Step aside Thanos, The Avengers have a more pressing mission: getting citizens vaccinated. Per Variety, Marvel has teamed up with New York City’s SOMOS Community Care for a new PSA campaign promoting vaccinations in the Black, Latino and Asian communities.

The three-month campaign kicked off Wednesday morning with a four-page Avengers comic, "We Are Resilient," available on the SOMOS website. Written by L.A.-based comics writer and editor Henry Barajas, best known for his graphic memoir about his great-grandfather Ramon Jaurigue, La Voz De M.A.Y.O. Tata Rambo, the comic features the Avengers rescuing a Brooklyn vaccination site from an attack by M.O.D.O.K. and his nefarious A.I.M. goons. Drawn by veteran artist Craig Rousseau and colored by Chris Sotomayor, the featured lineup includes fan favorites like Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Hulk, and Iron Man.

In addition to the comic, the campaign also includes posters and in-person events with Black, Latino and Asian primary care physicians. SOMOS co-founder Henry R. Muñoz, III said:

"This road to recovery runs through the immigrant communities of color that have been hit hardest by this pandemic and left behind in a vaccine roll-out marked by inequity and misinformation campaigns. Being able to unite Marvel Entertainment with the trusted voices from the community doctors of SOMOS Community Care in a public education campaign designed to drive awareness is a really big deal. This campaign symbolizes where art meets purpose and shows that people nationwide can come together and build community, and look together to the future."

Marvel seems equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. Marvel Entertainment president Dan Buckley said:

"Marvel has always told stories to entertain, inspire, and reflect the world around us. As many communities continue to grapple with the effects of COVID-19, it was important to us to help promote vaccine awareness and confidence in New York City. We are thrilled to collaborate with SOMOS Community Care for this new comic book and campaign to continue to educate and encourage our communities during these trying times."

The special Avengers comic, "We Are Resilient," is available here.

