Humans are fine, they really are, but as far as being the best characters in Marvel? Nope. Captain America (Chris Evans)? Lame Boy Scout. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)? Lame billionaire. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)? Lame, lame, lame, and magically lame. The true stars of Marvel and the MCU have fur and feathers. Rocks and bark, of both the tree and the sound variety. They have paws and webbed feet. They're underground, and they're deep in space. The best characters in Marvel — paws, wings, branches down — are the non-humans.

Marvel's Non-Human Characters are Imaginative

The human characters of the Marvel universe are imbued with fantastic powers, revolutionary technology, or an above-average skill set. But at the end of the day, they're just humans like us. It doesn't take a lot of effort to picture a human with superpowers, regardless of how amazing those powers may be. What is imaginative is non-humans with powers. Look at it this way. Tony Stark has the money to throw at building a power-suit. There's nothing spectacular about that. Heck, he's not even the first billionaire to spend scads of cash on becoming a superhero, with Bruce Wayne beating Stark to the punch by a full 24 years. Now let's look at Rocket (Bradley Cooper). He's a freaking talking raccoon with an attitude, an arsenal, and brains. Look at Groot (Vin Diesel) — he's a sentient tree that's good with a gun and uses his branches effectively. Or more recently, Veb (David Dastmalchian) from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a gelatinous comic relief character that's only one of the fantastical beings in the Quantum Realm. That's creativity. That brings the fantasy element that breeds escapism for the viewer.

Marvel's Non-Human Characters are Funny

Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Ant-Man, and Luis (Michael Peña) are, arguably, the funniest of the human/human gods in the MCU crew, but they have competition from the non-human crowd. Rocket, of course, is consistently a snarky, quick wit, Groot's eternal optimism and repetition of "I am Groot," and Drax's (Dave Bautista) literal take on everything are comic highlights of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. Baby Groot continually bringing items that are decidedly not the fin Rocket and Yondu (Michael Rooker) are looking for, and threatening to press the wrong bomb button, are far and away the funniest scenes in the MCU (in fairness, Rocket's takedown of Taserface (Chris Sullivan) is a very close second).

Since we're on the Guardians train, Howard the Duck's (Seth Green) appearance in the post-credits scene, sipping a drink amidst the wreckage that was the Collector's (Benicio Del Toro) lair and admonishing him for allowing Cosmo the Space Dog to lick his face, was a welcome, humorous moment that (almost) cleansed the bad taste left by the debacle that was the Howard the Duck movie.

Now before one is left to assume that Guardians is the only Marvel property with funny non-humans, Thor: Ragnarok introduced Korg, a rock-being who is a brilliantly funny, dry wit with a pitch-perfect deadpan provided by the brilliantly funny, dry wit Taika Waititi. Take Korg's first words in the film: "Over here. This pile of rocks waving at you. I’m actually a thing. I'm a being. Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Korg. I’m kind of like the leader in here. I’m made of rocks, as you can see, but don't let that intimidate you. You don’t need to be afraid unless you're made of scissors! Just a little Rock, Paper, Scissors joke for you."

Marvel's Non-Human Characters are Selfless

This isn't to say that the human characters in Marvel are not selfless — Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Tony Stark sacrificed their lives to save the world, after all — but the non-human characters just seem to have performed more selfless acts overall.

Goose, the Cat Flerken, swallowed the Tesseract in Captain Marvel to keep it out of the hands of Starforce and a group of Kree soldiers, not knowing how it would affect her but doing it nevertheless. Lucky the Pizza Dog attacked one of the Tracksuit Mafia as they were loading stolen goods into a truck, because he knew that what the criminal was doing was wrong, in Hawkeye. Ant-Thony, the carpenter ant and Ant-Man's faithful steed, was killed helping Ant-Man pursue Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) in the first Ant-Man. The most selfless act, though, has to be Groot sacrificing his life to save his "family," a group of new friends he'd only known for a brief time to that point. As they fell to the ground, Groot enveloped the Guardians to keep them from harm, knowing full well it would mean the end of his own life. "I am Groot, I am Groot." (Translation: I'm not crying, you're crying).

Marvel's Non-Human Characters are (Hopefully) Coming Back Soon

Image via Disney+

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just introduced us to a wide variety of non-humans, Werewolf by Night brought the mysterious Man-Thing into the MCU, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 brings back some of our favorite non-humans, and Secret Invasion is set to bring back Skrull general Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as he aids Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) in tracking down a sect of Skrulls that have infiltrated Earth with ill intent. After that? Maybe Goose returns in The Marvels, but otherwise there doesn't appear to be any beloved non-human characters returning to the MCU in Phase 5.

That doesn't mean that a new non-human character won't appear, though. Rocket's love interest, an otter named Lylla (reportedly voiced by Lady Gaga), is one new, confirmed non-human character we can't wait to meet. And maybe, just maybe, there are more non-human characters forthcoming in the MCU ready to that capture the hearts and imaginations of the Marvel faithful just as wholly as the ones we've come to love through the first four phases of the MCU and in the colorful pages of Marvel Comics.