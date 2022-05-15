Marvel Studios are known for many things. Whether they're wowing fans with their out-of-this-world action scenes or making us laugh with their classic Marvel comedy, these films never cease to amaze. No matter what your favorite part of an MCU film is, there is something for everyone to enjoy when you watch a Marvel movie.

While the movies themselves are brilliant, the behind-the-scenes mess-ups and bloopers add some hilarious extra laughs to these beloved films. From actors forgetting their lines or prop fails to intentionally ruining a scene to add a little more to the gag reel, some of these bloopers are just as funny, if not funnier, than the scene that made the final cut.

The Dance-Off in The Guardians of the Galaxy

It's no secret that the Marvel cast are a dancy bunch. No matter what the Marvel movie may be, the cast can be seen dancing in most blooper reels. But, when it comes to The Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) often references various pop culture movies or songs and constantly tries to introduce them to the team.

At the end of this 2014 Marvel film, Star-Lord starts dancing to distract Ronan (Lee Pace) from destroying the planet Xander, and while the scene itself is funny, the bloopers are even more so. Seeing the rest of the team and planet join in with the dance-off makes distracting Ronan even more entertaining.

Doctor Strange Slips on Snow in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Have you ever forgotten to cast the monthly maintenance spell to keep the seels tight in your house? Probably not. But, Wong (Benedict Wong) did during Spider-Man: No Way Home, resulting in a blizzard blasting through into the Sanctum Sanctorum.

What followed was a lot of slipping on the snow and ice it left behind. The first slip-up was the best. As Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is floating down the stairs towards Peter (Tom Holland), he is supposed to finish his line before landing, but that doesn't work out. His voice cracks as he slips on impact, and as he keeps trying, he struggles to keep his balance without making a noise as he lands, resulting in many hilarious takes.

Captain America Can't Open a Door in Captain America: The Winter Soldier

How many takes does it take to open a door? Ten? Fifteen? Who knows. Captain America (Chris Evans) is incredibly efficient when taking down targets unless that target happens to be a door. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, it only takes one swift motion from that symbolic red, white, and blue shield to break a lock, but the bloopers were a different story.

Nobody knows how many attempts it took to break the lock. But, from Evans' sad little puppy dog face when he can't get the angle right to his and the crew's cheer of achievement on the winning swing, it was hilarious to see this powerful super-soldier struggling to open a door.

Kraglin Laughs at Yondu in The Guardians of the Galaxy

The Guardians of the Galaxy was full of comedic scenes and moments that fans continue to remember almost a decade after its release. It is one of the goofiest movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it makes sense that there would be plenty of funny bloopers to accompany it.

One of the most hilarious bloopers comes when Yondu (Michael Rooker) constantly interrupts The Broker by talking gibberish, making for a funny reaction from Kraglin (Sean Gunn), who is standing behind him laughing. While this is technically also what happens in the actual scene, in the blooper, seeing Gunn breaking over and over again while Rooker ever so seriously makes fun of someone just makes this scene all the more amusing.

Stan Lee's Car Shrinks in Ant-Man and The Wasp

The one and only Stan Lee made so many beloved cameos over the years, and whenever there would be bloopers from his appearances, we were in for a treat. In Ant-Man and The Wasp, when Scott (Paul Rudd) and Hope (Evangeline Lilly) are trying to escape Ghost (RaeLynn Bratten), Hope attempts to shrink the bike but accidentally hits Stan's car instead, who says, "well, the 60s were fun, but now I'm paying for it."

This phrase wasn't the only option they'd come up with, though, and the others made for various comedic versions of what ended up in the movie. From "oh, man, I just stole this car" to "well, at least now I'll be able to park in San Francisco," Stan Lee had many options that were just as good as the one that made the final cut.

Peter 3 Hugs Hugs Peter 2 in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a major success, with some incredible scenes that fans will cherish to remember for the rest of their lives. From seeing all three web-slingers on screen together for the first time to bringing back the original villains portrayed by their original actors, this movie was a genuine masterpiece.

Towards the end, Peter 3 (Andrew Garfield) offered to crack Peter 2's (Tobey Maguire) back. However, the blooper of this scene resulted in Andrew embracing Tobey in a cuddle, and seeing him go all giddy as a result was even funnier. Who wouldn't want a hug from these Spideys?

What is Coursing Through Thor's Veins in Avengers: Endgame?

In the years following the events of Avengers: Infinity War, time was not kind to many of the surviving Avengers, but the mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) took it surprisingly hard. In Avengers: Endgame, when deciding who would use Iron Man's (Robert Downey Jr) Nano Gauntlet, Thor decided he wanted the responsibility, referencing the lightning coursing through his veins, but, instead of lightning, Rhodes (Don Cheadle) guessed that there was something else in its place.

In the bloopers, Rhodes put forward a few different ideas of what could be running through Thor's veins, including the one that made the final cut, from funyons to cocoa puffs and nachos. Adding the various choices of what was running through the Asgardian made this moment even funnier.

Peter Tries to Interrogate a Criminal in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Between the beginning of a new Spidey adventure and Peter's official introduction to the world of The Avengers following Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming was a brilliant, fun-loving way to welcome the beloved web-slinger back to movie screens.

While trying to bring down Vulture (Michael Keaton), Peter tries to interrogate a weapons dealer (Donald Glover) but hilariously fails. The blooper shows him tripping over the wires he's attached to while walking over to him, and considering how he wasn't nterrogating at all in the actual scene, this mess up makes it even funnier.

