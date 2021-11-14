Pre-orders are now available for a life-size Carnage bust produced by Queen Studios. The collectible's manufacturer is known for its hyper-realistic statues and busts of beloved pop culture characters from movies and comic books. The Carnage bust stands at 75cm tall on top of a themed pedestal and is cast in Polystone. The bust is not presently available for pre-order in America, but collectors located in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Europe, and Japan can go ahead and snag Carnage for themselves.

Modeled after Carnage’s look in the Absolute Carnage story arc, the bust features the symbiotes’ bone-white eyes and long tongue whipping around him. Details include resin-based saliva and black-inky veins covering the creature's body. The statue is uniquely designed to give the illusion that the base of the bust is being consumed by Carnage, with his name written in a font matching the Absolute Carnage covers. The Carnage bust is meant to be a counterpart to Queen Studios’ Venom bust that was advertised in October. The two busts will release in the second quarter of 2022.

For those unfamiliar with the villain, Carnage is a terrifying and crazed symbiote who bonded with serial killer Cletus Kasady. Having mixed blood with Eddie Brock, host to the symbiote Venom, Kasady transformed into the monster, using his newfound power to escape the Ravencroft Institute where he was held prisoner. As opposed to Eddie and Venom who refer to themselves separately, Carnage and Kasady have fully bonded, referring to themselves as “we” in the comics and the recent movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Only 536 copies of the deranged symbiote will be available for purchase, matching the edition size of the Venom bust. The full price is set at $1,480, though an option to place a down payment of $430 is available as well.

With details like a terrifying tentacle, razor-sharp teeth, and deep crimson skin, this bust is certainly at the top of any Marvel fan's wish list. You can pre-order Carnage on the Queen Studios’ official site. Check out the statue below:

