Channing Tatum made his long-awaited debut as Gambit in this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine, after years of trying and failing to get a movie off the ground with Remy LeBeau as the lead character. Finally, thanks to the Marvel Multiverse, Tatum lived out his dream and, if his co-star Ryan Reynolds is to be believed, it hopefully won't be the last time we see him either. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, Reynolds revealed that Marvel is "obsessed" with Tatum's portrayal of the character, and likened it to the situation he found himself in a decade ago.

Reynolds had tried and failed to get a Deadpool movie off the ground, but leaked test footage online to build demand for the film which was ultimately successful. The actor believes it's a case of not knowing what you've got until you see it for yourself, which ends up being the aspect that pushes things over the line.

"I honestly don't know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they're obsessed with him in that role. It's kind of like the same situation I went through. Once you show that it works well, that's really what they need. Sometimes they just need to see it in action. And Channing is so singular in how he plays that character. but also he's so beautiful physically, the way he moves and the way he can pick up steps."

Playing Gambit Was a Dream Come True for Channing Tatum

Earlier this year, while promoting his part in Blink Twice, Tatum spoke to Collider's Perri Nemiroff about taking on the role. Fans will be well in the loop about how long it took Tatum to play Remy LeBeau, and as a result, he wants to keep expectations low in case he never gets the opportunity to throw the deck of cards again.

“Again, you never know. You never know. I mean, literally, I could never be in another Marvel movie again, and it wouldn't surprise me because I've had it in my hand before, and it's gone away. I’m always grain-of-salting it, but I'm hoping that Kevin [Feige] will allow me in. ”

Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming on Disney+ now, so be sure to check it out and see Tatum in action as Gambit. Hopefully it won't be the last time. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Marvel and Channing Tatum.

