With the third season of Invincible dropping, audiences are on the hype train, as it's one of the best superhero TV shows of all time. But when Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) becomes a topic of discussion, arguments about which heroes and villains from the biggest comic universes he could beat or not beat arise.

The Marvel Comics universe has some of the most powerful comic book characters ever created. While the young Invincible is one of the strongest comic characters out there, his stories have more than proven that while he may be called Invincible, he is quite vulnerable and definitely can die or be beaten. So a common question is: who in the Marvel Comics world could take on Invincible and beat him? Surprisingly, there are far more than people may immediately think. This list will discuss the Marvel characters who are powerful enough to beat Invincible in battle, cementing them as some of the mightiest figures around.

10 Molecule Man (Owen Reece)

First Appearance: Fantastic Four #20 (1963)