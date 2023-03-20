The MCU is coming up on its fifteenth anniversary. With over twenty movies and several tv shows the MCU is filled with an enormous cast of interesting characters, from selfless heroes to galaxy-conquering alien villains, the MCU has it all.

Related: The MCU's Youngest and Smartest Characters, Ranked

With so much content it may feel overwhelming to keep track of it all. With so many storylines and character threads to follow it sometimes feels like the MCU is overcrowded. With thousands of characters from the comics to choose from the MCU won't run out for a while, but that doesn't mean every comic character will get their due.

1 Conan the Barbarian

Yes, Conan the Barbarian is technically a Marvel character. The sword-swinging brute had his own comic line back in the 70s and proved to be a major success for Marvel. But the problem is Marvel never actually owned the character but only licensed the character for a while until he was eventually sold to Dark Horse comics then back to Marvel until now he's under Titan Books.

Despite the character constantly being moved around different publishing companies, the character would obviously never fit within the MCU. In a time of multidimensional villains and space-faring heroes, the loin-cloth wearing barbarian would be sorely out of place within the world of superheroes.

2 Lady Death

The personification of Death has caused quite a raucous in the Marvel Comics over the years. Especially for the genocidal mad titan, Thanos. Who craves the love of Lady Death and even scoured the galaxy for the Infinity Stones in pursuit to destroy all the stars, so Lady Death would love him. Until Deadpool came along and stole Death's love, causing the mad titan to fall into fits of jealous rage.

Considering that the Infinity Saga is done and over with in the MCU with no mention of Thanos' love for Lady Death at all, and also the direction that Ryan Reynolds'Deadpoolis going, it's very doubtful we'll ever see Lady Death in the MCU.

3 Alpha Flight

Marvel Comics is filled with iconic super-teams from The Avengers to the X-Men, who fight off the evils of the world through their combined powers and team-work. Though not all of Marvel's super-teams are as well known and usually get little recognition when it comes to bringing these comic characters to life.

Related: X-Men Movies in Order

Such as Alpha Flight, who is basically the Canadian version of the Avengers. The team first appeared in Wolverine's backstory, where he once a member, but have since went on their own. With such a wide cast of super-teams within Marvel it's unlikely these Canadian Avengers will ever appear.

4 Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl, at first glance, may seem like a joke character that Marvel threw in after getting tired of coming up with new stuff, but the tenacious light-hearted hero has proven her mettle over the years. Taking on some dangerous foes such as Thanos and Doctor Doom.

Her stories are usually more light-hearted and fun-loving than most of the Marvel Comics, which could fit well within certain corners of the MCU, but overall her introduction wouldn't hold much weight with an already over-sized cast of characters within the MCU.

5 Sentry

Sentry is one of Marvel's most powerful characters, who could beat the Hulk in battle. With almost every superpower under the sun, Sentry is a true force to be reckoned with. His one downside though is his failing memory and his inability to control his powers at times.

Sentry is an overly powerful character that struggles with identity crisis and could be a real problem for the MCU heroes in the future. But after Moon Knight'shandling the themes of multiple identities and with an already huge cast of powerful characters, Sentry's introduction seems unlikely.

6 The Maggia

Spider-Man has some of the most iconic rogue's gallery in all the comics, with the likes of Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Venom who have all gotten their on-screen debut. But there are some lesser known baddies that the wall-crawler goes against who just wouldn't fit within the MCU.

Related: Marvel's Funniest Movies, Ranked

Cue in the Maggia, Marvel Comics fictional version of the Mafia. Given the more grounded nature of these villains and their relative low-threat status it wouldn't make much sense for MCU Peter (Tom Holland) to waste his time with these guys. Especially after fighting space aliens and interdimensional super-villains.

7 The Masters of Evil

The wicked Masters of Evil have been a major thorn in the side of the Avengers over the years. Led by the evil mastermind Baron Zemo, this team of super villains were one of the first groups to go against the Avengers. Though sadly it seems this team of evildoers will never get their due within the MCU.

The MCU hasn't properly set up the team considering some of the characters have already appeared onscreen, such as Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) and Titiana (Jameela Jamil), who are far from their comic counterparts. Zemo is now set to join the Thunderbolts and She-Hulk's Titiana is hard to take seriously after She-Hulk.

8 Venom

Though technically Venom (Tom Hardy) did appear in a post-credit scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spidey's nemesis/ally is unlikely to ever get more than that. With constant negotiations happening between Sony and Disney every time a Spider-Man movie comes out it seems that Sony will keep Venom on their side.

While Tom Holland'sSpider-Man swings his way through the MCU Tom Hardy's Venom will pave the way for Sony's spider-verse. That's not to say Spider-Man will never go up against the symbiotic brute it'll just have to be in Sony's world not the MCU's.

9 Frankenstein's Monster

Now this is a one fun as there's no way the MCU would ever bring in this iconic character. Believe it or not, but Marvel Comics ran a line of Frankenstein's Monster comics back in the 1970s, The iconic monster would go up against the likes of the Avengers, Spider-Man, and Iron Man.

Obviously, the character will never appear in the MCU due to the character being owned by Universaland the sheer absurdity of having Mary Shelly's legendary monster fight any of the Marvel Heroes. The MCU has its share of zany characters but sadly the addition of Frankenstein's Monster's will never be.

10 Genis-vell

Marvel's first iteration of Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell, was a Kree warrior and owner of the nega-bands. After years of traversing the galaxy Mar-Vell was diagnosed with incurable cancer and eventually succumbed to the sickness. Unlike many comic characters in the past, Mar-Vell actually stayed dead with new iterations of Captain Marvel being created in the process.

We all know Carol Danvers is the one to ultimately take over the role of Captain Marvel and make it her own, but there was another before her. Genis-Vell, Mar-Vell's son, who received his father's powers and nega-bands and went off on space-faring adventures. Due to declining interest in the new Captain Marvel, Marvel Comics up the ante with the character by turning him crazy and trying to destroy the whole universe, an interesting twist not seen too often from Marvel's cast of hero's.

Next:

Upcoming Marvel Movies