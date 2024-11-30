While the MCU may already be filled to the brim with dozens of characters, each with their own projects, countless characters in the Marvel Comics continuity are not known to the mass public and deserve a film of their own. If people think that the film universe is overpacked, they would probably lose their breath when they learn how many characters exist on the pages of the Marvel universe.

Indeed, dozens of underrated, unnoticed, and obscure characters could easily hold a live-action movie if given the chance by the ever-powerful Kevin Feige. Many people want something new and fresh in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in hopes of injecting more life back into it, and an obscure character that audiences are unaware of would be a perfect addition. These underappreciated Marvel characters are perfect candidates for a solo movie, and they would contribute something refreshing to the ever-expanding franchise.

10 Rick Jones/A-Bomb

First Appearance: Incredible Hulk #1 (1962)

Many Marvel movie fans may not know that, in the comic book universe, the reason Bruce Banner became the Hulk is because he was saving a man known as Rick Jones. When he was dared to drive out to a bomb testing site, it would just so happen that he would come across the gamma bomb trials led by Banner. When Jones involved himself unintentionally, and the bomb went off, Banner took his last moment before the explosion to help young Rick and push him into a safe spot, getting hit by the radiation himself.

A film about Rick Jones dealing with his transformation could serve as the solo Hulk movie that Marvel Studios most likely will never get to make.

Jones would have a wild future in the Marvel universe. He would go on to stick around the Hulk, as he was shrouded with guilt for being the reason he turned into the raging green monster in the first place. Eventually, Red Hulk kills Jones, and M.O.D.O.K uses Abomination's DNA to revive him, turning him into the blue monster A-Bomb, hoping to turn him against Banner. A film about Jones dealing with his transformation could serve as the solo Hulk movie that Marvel Studios most likely will never get to make.

9 Aaron Stack/Machine Man

First Appearance: 2001, A Space Odyssey #8 (1977)

Born of a secret government project in which the military hoped to create robotic soldiers that could think like humans, Machine Man was 1 of 51 robots created in the program. But when the others began to show defects, the U.S. military ordered their self-destruction. But this robot got lucky because he was plucked away from the pack early on by a scientist named Aaron Stack, who cared for Machine Man like a son.

In honor of his pseudo-father, Machine Man adopted his name and vowed to accomplish Dr. Stack's dream of peace between the human and robot races. This robotic hero's origin is already incredibly unique compared to everyone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the moment. Thus, Machine Man could easily become a character audiences can really fall in love with. A solo film for the machine hero would be wonderful, and who doesn't love robots?

8 Jonathan Hart/Jack of Hearts

First Appearance: Deadly Hands of Kung Fu #22 (1976)

Much like the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Jonathan Hart is the son of human and alien parents. With his mother being an alien of the Contraxian species and his father being a scientist, his life was already weird enough. Things got even weirder when he came in contact with his father's strange creation: Zero Fluid.

The scientific liquid activated dormant powers within him, which allowed him to project energy from his body. After his father's death, Hart donned an armor to hold in his energy, designed with inspiration from a deck of cards because of his father's passion for playing them. Upon avenging his father's death, Iron Man began to mentor him. Jack of Hearts is a classic coming-of-age origin story that audiences love.

7 Melissa Gold/Songbird

First Appearance: Marvel Two-in-One #54 (1979)

Superhero movies don't always have to star superheroes. If the Venom and Loki franchises have taught audiences anything, it's that they're more than willing to follow a villain so long as they're compelling and interesting to watch. It's great news for the likes of Songbird, who began her tenure in the Marvel universe as a villain before becoming reformed thanks to her time in the Thunderbolts.

Melissa Gold's powers give her enhanced vocal cords that allow her to manipulate sound. This is a super unique power compared to the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now. Not to mention, with the Thunderbolts* movie cementing the team in the film universe, there are more than enough chances for her to be introduced.

6 Dr. Theodore "Ted" Sallis/Man-Thing

First Appearance: Savage Tales #1 (1971)

Man-Thing has a major leg-up on the other obscure Marvel characters when it comes to potentially getting a film of his own: he's already lightly appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in their Special Werewolf By Night. Hardcore comic fans were incredibly happy about this appearance, and it gave everyone hope for a future with him in the renowned cinematic universe.

One of the most underappreciated Marvel characters, Dr. Theodore Sallis could more than hold a solo film if given the chance. It would act as a great introduction to the Nexus of All Realities in the Marvel movie universe. This creature is also very visually interesting, as seen in Werewolf By Night. The reception audiences had to the character's appearance in the short Special is proof that he deserves a chance to shine on the big screen.

5 Dr. Adam Brashear/Blue Marvel

First Appearance: Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel #1 (2008)

Blue Marvel is, by far, one of the most overlooked yet astounding heroes in the Marvel universe's long catalog of characters. Not to mention, he has a story that is not only important but impactful. Dr. Brashear was an all-around very accomplished man, being a Korean War veteran, athlete and, most importantly, scientist. Through his scientific endeavors, he attempted to bring free energy to the people of the planet via anti-matter. Like most origin stories, things went wrong and exploded, infusing Brashear with anti-matter and giving him the ability of flight, invulnerability, super strength, cosmic awareness and the power to manipulate anti-matter in many different ways.

Through his scientific endeavors, Dr. Brashear attempted to bring free energy to the people of the planet via anti-matter.

Blue Marvel's story finds historical significance when, in one of his beginning adventures, his mask is torn, and the public sees that he is a Black man underneath the superhero suit. This made the public weary of him, and he was even asked by the President to halt his activity as Blue Marvel. Superhero movies can have political angles, and Blue Marvel's tale would be perfect, considering how timely it is.

4 Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl

First Appearance: Marvel Super-Heroes #8 (1991)

Ever since she was a child, Doreen Green knew she was special, mostly because she quickly discovered that she had a strange ability to communicate with squirrels and was born with squirrel-like abilities. This physically manifested in a legitimate squirrel tail on the young girl's body. Thus, Squirrel Girl was born.

Marvel Comics fans have come to love the young hero because her goofy and unserious tone and personality serve as a great break from the serious and dramatic stories that can take place within the Marvel Universe. Squirrel Girl is funny, quirky and compelling, and it makes her a super lovable character that audiences can't help but enjoy. A Squirrel Girl TV show was discussed, but nothing came out of it.

3 Michael Collins/Deathlok

First Appearance: Deathlok #1 (1990)

Much like Man-Thing, Deathlok has shined in Marvel content, just not on the silver screen. Being renamed Michael Peterson (J. August Richards), the character appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. This appearance would technically make him already part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is not part of the canon, with confirmation from Kevin Feige himself.

This works in Marvel Studios' favor, actually, as it gives them a whole new opportunity to craft another version of the character, not needing to follow the rules set by the television series. Thinking he was creating artificial, cybernetic limbs for Roxxon to help the handicapped, it turns out that Michael Collins' genius was being secretly used for the "Deathlok Project." He was soon betrayed and had his brain forced into the Deathlok's body. He is a tragic hero who would make for a very emotionally compelling solo film.

2 Wendell Vaughn/Quasar

First Appearance: Captain America #217 (1977)

The character Quasar is one of the most powerful in the Marvel Comics universe. After being granted the legendary Quantum Bands by Eon, who deemed Wendell worthy enough to wield them, he gained the ability to craft, spawn and animate energy constructs from the very quantum energy he possesses.

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in need of another über powerful character like Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), introducing Quasar would be the perfect choice. His past in S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Super-Agents program would make for a great solo film and would open up a whole new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet to be explored.

1 Beta Ray Bill

First Appearance: Thor #337 (1983)

Beta Ray Bill is a character that comic book fans have been asking to be included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a good handful of years. He's obscure but one of the most beloved characters in the Thor sector of the Marvel Comics continuity. The desire for the character has even been subtly nodded at by Marvel Studios in Thor: Ragnarok, in which he is a head representing the many Champions that have passed through the Grandmaster's (Jeff Goldblum) Contest of Champions.

Much like the other heroes in the Marvel universe, he has incredible strength, speed, durability, etc. One of the biggest draws of the character, though, is the fact that he, too, is worthy of Thor's hammer, Mjölnir. Beta Ray Bill has led to him wielding it multiple times throughout his tenure in the comics. With how beloved Beta Ray Bill is, there's no question as to why he wouldn't get a solo film. He could even act as a replacement for Thor whenever Chris Hemsworth decides to step out of Marvel Studios' net of characters.

