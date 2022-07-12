Mjolnir, Thor's mighty hammer, is one of the most popular items in all of the Marvel mythos. Forged by dwarves in the heart of a dying star, the weapon is enchanted so that it can only be lifted and wielded by those who are worthy of its powers. Being able to pick it up is a big deal: It's the ultimate proof of character, of a selfless heart willing to sacrifice itself for the greater good.

Both in Marvel Comics and the MCU movies, many characters other than Thor himself, both heroes and villains, have been able to wield his mythical weapon. There are only a select few, however, who can lift Mjolnir out of worthiness. From Throg the frog to Jane Foster, these heroes have proved that they have a heart as pure as the God of Thunder's.

12 Throg Is a Frog Worthy of the Powers of Thor

Created by Walter Simonson

Image via Marvel Comics

After being turned into a frog named Puddlegulp by a witch, former human Simon Walterson (a name in reference to the character's creator) was then accepted by a group of frogs in Central Park. He shortly after met Thor, who had been turned into a frog as a joke by Loki, and together they fended off a rat invasion. After this event, Puddlegulp obtained a piece of Mjolnir, which turned him into Throg the Frog of Thunder, and the piece of Thor's hammer into Frogjolnir, his trusty weapon.

Throg became the guardian of the fauna in Central Park, as well as a crucial member of the Pet Avengers founded by Lockjaw from the Inhumans. The hero got a brief background cameo in the Disney+ show Loki, perhaps the most rewatchable Disney+ MCU show, so there might be a chance that fans will get to see more of him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Loki is streaming on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+

11 Squirrel Girl is the Unbeatable Avenger

Created by Will Murray and Steve Ditko

Image via Marvel Comics

Squirrel Girl was conceived by its creators as a way to tell more lighthearted stories. This doesn't mean, however, that she's a force to be taken lightly, since she has beaten villains of Doctor Doom and Thanos's stature. At a young age, Doreen Green discovered that a modification in her genes gave her the ability to control squirrels, as well as granting her squirrel-like abilities. Inspired by one of the critters, she became a powerful superhero.

As it happens, Squirrel Girl has also proved herself worthy of the power of Thor. In The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl Beats Up the Marvel Universe, published in 2016, the heroine faced an evil clone of herself. In order to defeat her, she became able to lift Thor's hammer and become the Goddess of Thunder momentarily. She seems like the natural choice for a new Marvel TV show.

10 Beta Ray Bill is a Noble Warrior With the Face of a Horse

Created by Walter Simonson

Image via Marvel Comics

Beta Ray Bill, one of Marvel's most unique-looking heroes with one of the best superhero costumes, was the first Marvel character who wasn't a Norse deity to be able to wield Mjolnir. A member of the Korbinite race, Bill was chosen to lead his people to a new home after their old one was destroyed. On his journey, he stumbled upon Thor.

The alien warrior defeated the God of Thunder and claimed his hammer. After he proved himself worthy and his heart pure, the creation of the war hammer Stormbreaker was ordered for Bill, while Mjolnir returned to Thor. The two became allies who went on to fight side by side. Fans have been clamoring for this hero to show up in the MCU for some time, which could provide for some really fun stories and an interesting dynamic with the God of Thunder.

9 Ultimate Valkyrie Fights in Thor's Memory

Created by Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch

Image via Marvel Comics

Barbara Norriss used to be a novice martial artist with a passion for superheroes, but after Loki granted her the powers of a goddess, she became Valkyrie in Earth-1610. She's a stand-in for those who see superheroes and their stories as escapism from their average lives, which makes her a fun and relatable character.

Fighting Magneto as a member of The Ultimates, Thor lost the battle, and the villain acquired Mjolnir, being able to wield and manipulate it using his powers. Valkyrie died during this battle, but Thor sacrificed himself to bring her back to life. Eager to avenge her lover, Valkyrie fought Magneto, retrieved Mjolnir, and became Thor's successor. The MCU's version of Valkyrie is one of the franchise's most underutilized characters, as movies like Thor: Love and Thunder show, so the writers could learn a thing or two from Norriss's engaging story.

Thor: Love and Thunder is streaming on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+

8 Red Norvell Proves the Power of Love

Created by Roy Thomas and John Buscema

Image via Marvel Comics

Roger "Red" Norvell used to be a regular human cameraman working on a documentary about Asgardians, which is when he fell in love with the Lady Sif. He was tricked by Loki into attempting to usurp Thor's power in the hopes of gaining Sif's love and becoming one of the best superhero power couples around, but he failed.

In this process, however, Red proved himself more than worthy of the power of Thor, because of his noble, obedient, and self-sacrificing nature. So, Odin decided to adopt Red as his own son and gave him his own weapon: War-Hammer, created from the same metal as Mjolnir itself.

7 Storm is Worthy Through Rejecting Power

Created by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum

Image via Marvel Comics

Storm, undoubtedly one of the most powerful members of the X-Men, is regarded by some as Marvel's most important female superhero, like the X-Men movies managed to prove. She's intelligent, loyal, and strong, and her ability to control the weather makes her incredibly powerful. Born Ororo Monroe and raised between Cairo and Harlem, she's a natural-born leader that's invaluable to the team—And, as it happens, who can lift Thor's hammer.

Loki once gifted her Stormcaster, a powerful equivalent of Mjolnir. But when the heroine realized that the trickster was manipulating her, she stoically gave up the weapon. She used it again some time after, but then used Mjolnir to destroy it. If anything, this only further proves just how worthy she is of Thor's weapon.

X-Men is streaming on Starz.

Watch on Starz

6 Wonder Woman is Worthy, But Not from Around

Created by Charles Moulton and Harry G. Peter

Image via DC Comics

Wonder Woman is undoubtedly one of the most badass female superheroes in history, as anyone who's read one of her comic books or watched Wonder Woman will tell you. She's Queen of the Amazons and a paragon of compassion and courage, a heroine who volunteered to leave behind her home to champion peace and justice in Man's World, so it's no wonder that she's also worthy of Thor's power.

During the DC Versus Marvel crossover, which pitted many heroes of each company against each other, Thor lost his hammer when fighting Shazam. Wonder Woman came across it and picked it up with ease, but deciding that she didn't want to have an unfair advantage over her opponent, Storm, she decided not to use Mjolnir. She lost the duel, but the fact that she proved worthy of the powers of the God of Thunder is a victory in itself.

Wonder Woman is streaming on Max.

Watch on Max

5 Silver Surfer Was the Last Mjolnir-Wielder

Created by Jack Kirby

Image via Marvel Comics

The Silver Surfer is one of the most interesting characters in Marvel's history, even if Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, so far his only live-action movie appearance, didn't do him justice. One of the noblest cosmic entities in the universe, he was born Norrin Radd in a faraway utopic planet. For many years he was manipulated by Galactus into serving his hunger for worlds, until finally breaking free and becoming the hero he was always destined to be.

In Thanos #16, fans were introduced to a future version of Silver Surfer who had spent millennia training to become worthy of Mjolnir, naming himself the Fallen One. With Thor's mighty hammer by his side, he was nearly able to defeat two versions of Thanos and the Cosmic Ghost Rider simultaneously, in one of the most thrilling Marvel Comics fights ever. Being the last-ever wielder of Mjolnir, the Surfer certainly earned readers' respect.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer is streaming on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+

4 Miguel O'Hara is a Deadlier Version of Spider-Man

Created by Peter David and Rick Leonardi

Image via Marvel Comics

Perhaps the most popular character of the Marvel 2099 line of comics, as well as one of the coolest alternate versions of Spider-Man (as the world saw in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Miguel O'Hara (a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099) is considerably different from good old Peter Parker. His powers are different, he's reasonably deadlier, and he has a heart much more similar to that of a warrior (like Thor) than that of a friendly neighborhood hero.

Through a twist of fate, Miguel comes into possession of Mjolnir. Realizing that the hammer doesn't change him, he realizes that he's supposed to use it to build instead of destroy. So, he wisely and peacefully leads humanity into better times. Granted immortality by Mjolnir, Miguel is able to watch the world around him become a much kinder place thanks to him.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is streaming on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

3 What If... Black Widow Became Thor's Successor?

Created by Stan Lee, Don Rico, and Don Heck

Image via Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comcis' What If? series, Natalia Romanova was Black Widow in Earth-23223. She was a member of the team stationed at Castle Doom to fend off a team of Frost Giants from Asgard. Not too dissimilar from the Black Widow that fans know best from MCU movies like her standalone adventure Black Widow, she was a fierce warrior and a loyal companion.

While fighting the Midgard Serpent Jormungand, she went on a mission to find Mjolnir. Once she did, Romanova was found worthy of picking the hammer up, becoming the Goddess of Thunder. It was in this mighty state that she joined the Avengers Infinity and fought Ultron-1320, proving herself as fearsome a warrior as Thor himself.

Black Widow is streaming on Disney+

Watch on Disney+

2 Jane Foster is Stronger Than Her Conditions

Created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, and Jack Kirby

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

After Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane Foster (played in the movie by Natalie Portman) has taken her rightful place as one of the most famous Mjolnir-wielders. Though the Marvel character is considerably stronger in the comics than in the movie, she's a hell of a force to be reckoned with in both versions.

When Thor suddenly lost the ability to lift his weapon, it granted his ex, Jane Foster, the power to lift it and obtain its powers. Jane took over as the Mighty Thor, constantly using those abilities to prove herself more and more worthy, until she selflessly sacrificed herself for Asgard.

1 Captain America Can Be Trusted to Do the Right Thing

Created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Avengers: Endgame remains one of the highest-rated MCU movies on Letterboxd, and for good reason. Every fan remembers with excitement the moment in which Captain America first lifted Thor's hammer. This didn't come as a surprise to Marvel comic fans, since Cap has proved on multiple occasions to be worthy of the power of the God of Thunder, as he's perhaps the most famous hero who is worthy of Mjolnir who isn't Thor himself.

In The Mighty Thor #390, operating as the expatriated "The Captain", Steve Rogers briefly lifts Mjolnir while fighting some Egyptian deities with Thor. In Fear Itself #7, he used the weapon to lead the Avengers against the Asgardian God of Fear. The list goes on. For all his faults, Cap is undeniably a noble, selfless, and pure-of-heart hero who's perhaps more worthy of Mjolnir than anybody else in Marvel (or DC, for that matter).

Avengers: Endgame is streaming on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+

NEXT:Every MCU Movie, Ranked from Worst to Best