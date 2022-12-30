Marvel fans, time to clear off a spot on your bookshelf. Something big is coming. Today, it has been announced that Marvel Studio and Penguin Random House have teamed up to release a comprehensive guide to the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline. Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline is currently available for pre-order and will be released on September 5, 2023.

Even to the most dedicated fans of the MCU, it can be a bit tough to keep track of the franchise's timeline. Not many can confidently say off the top of their heads if Ant-Man happens before or after Doctor Strange. Now with all the different series, it is even harder. But once the book hits shelves, the answer can be found as simply as flipping a few pages. But the book won’t just be a timeline, it will be an essential guide for all things within the MCU. As the book’s listing on Penguin Random House says:

“Follow the entire story of the MCU from before the Big Bang to the Blip and beyond. Along the way, learn more about the evolution of the Iron Man armors, the hunt for the Infinity Stones, and the formation of the Multiverse. Want to know how many times aliens have invaded Earth, or the complete history of Cap’s shield? Look no further!”

The book is co-authored by Anthony Breznican, Amy Ratcliffe, and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon, and they are the perfect team for it. Breznican is a journalist with a specialty in covering huge franchises and has spent years working for publications like Vanity Fair, Entertainment Weekly, USA Today, and the Associated Press. Theodore-Vachon is also a film and television journalist whose work has been featured in Vulture, Entertainment Weekly, and NYTimes Ratcliffe is an author who has previously written similar books for the Star Wars universe. She has previously written Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy, a reference guide that memorialized the women of the franchise, and Star Wars: Battles that Changed the Galaxy, a reference book that chronicled battles from an in-universe perspective.

This upcoming book will truly be the best source for knowledge on the MCU timeline and beyond! While there are already many articles and videos online attempting to explain the universe, this book will be different, touted as “the definitive, filmmaker-endorsed guide to the lore, timelines, and characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” Everything else is just speculation and fan theory, this will establish and confirm canon once and for all.

Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline can be found for pre-order here. Check out the trailer for the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, below: