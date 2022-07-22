Today, Marvel revealed a new partnership with East Continental Gems to release a new gemstone collection inspired by the iconic Infinity Gems. Each unique gem of the new collection is expected to become some of the rarest and most expensive collector’s items inspired by Marvel properties, with the full set value surpassing $25 million. The whole collection on unveiled at Marvel Booth at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

In the Marvel Universe, the Infinity Gem, also known as Infinity Stones, represents different aspects of space-time left behind at the moment of the universe’s creation. Each one of the Gems has absolute power over Time, Space, Reality, Mind, Power, and Soul, the building blocks used to create everything in the universe. While each Gem is all powerful by itself, if someone can wield the powers of the whole set, they gain omnipotent powers and can bend nature to their will. That’s the plot of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Infinity Saga”, a series of movies in which Thanos (Josh Brolin) uses the Infinity Gems to kill half the life in the universe.

While the new Infinity Collection of Gemstones won’t give anyone superpowers, these one-of-a-kind collectibles will be coveted by the biggest (and wealthiest) Marvel fans. With 23 carats, the Time Stone of the new collection is a Colombian green emerald with no treatment. The Space Stone is a blue sapphire from the island of Madagascar with over 30 carats. The Reality Stone is an oval-shaped, natural red ruby from Mozambique with over 15 carats. As for the purple Power Stone, the oval-shaped gem is a natural amethyst with more than 35 carats. For the Soul Stone, of the most special ones in the set, East Continental used a cushion-shaped orange Spessartite with more than 35 carats. Finally, the yellow Mind Stone is a rectangular cut diamond with almost 35 carats.

Talking about the new deluxe collectibles, Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products, said:

“Fans and collectors are a very important consumer for Marvel, since they truly live the Marvel lifestyle every day and are always seeking to connect with the brand in new and unique ways. We feel this authentic gemstone collection is cool and unexpected and extends the reach of the Marvel brand.”

Adam Mirzoeff, President of East Continental Gems, also added:

“There has never been anything as exciting and interesting in the Marvel Universe than the prized Infinity Stones and as a fourth-generation jeweler and fan, I am honored that Marvel entrusted us with the monumental task of curating the Infinity Gem Collection for our universe.”

For those of us who didn’t yet win the lottery, East Continental Gems will also be releasing a limited-edition Reality Stone in September 2022 as part of a new unannounced collection. To check all the details about the new Infinity Gems collections, check out East Continental's official website. Check out the images below:

