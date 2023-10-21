Diamond Select Toys has released four new collectibles based on Marvel comic book characters. Known for its extensive Marvel collection, the toy company — for the month of October — has added a Silver Surfer and Ghost Rider action figures, in addition to two fan-favorite X-Men characters, including Cyclops and Archangel.

Diamond Select Toys has been producing exciting pop culture-inspired collectibles for over two decades now. Of course, Marvel has been a frequent source of inspiration for the toy company's diverse collection. And just in time for the Halloween countdown, the company has added four popular characters from the equally popular comics.

The straight-from-comics Cyclops (also known to fans as Scott Summers) is a 3-dimensional half-scale bust figure, standing approximately 10-inches tall. Known as a strong-willed leader, Cyclops has been a mainstay character throughout X-Men's multiple iterations, from comic books and television series to films and even merchandise. Furthermore, a new X-Men animated show, titled X-Men ‘97 — which will, of course, include Cyclops — is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

The Figures Stay Faithful to the Comics

The toy company stayed faithful to the comics the character was based on, wearing headgear from its 1990s look. The product costs $175 and is now available for pre-order through the company's website. Joining Scott Summers is Archangel, whom fans may recognize as Warren Worthington III or just simply Angel. The figure, which costs $29.99, comes with removable wings and various heads and hands. Standing approximately 7 inches tall, the item is now available for pre-order through here.

Known as one of the most iconic and powerful members of the Marvel Universe, Fantastic Four's Silver Surfer (Norrin Radd) has also been one of the most popular antagonists Jack Kirby has ever created. The newly released figure, which is now available for pre-order for $80, sees the humanoid alien atop his board while displaying his Power Cosmic. Apart from the action figure, though, fans may take some time to rejoice as Marvel will once again introduce fans to the Fantastic Four with a new film set to debut on May 2, 2025.

Moreover, the animated-style Ghost Rider statue, which measures approximately 4.5 inches tall, is a mini-statue that shows the vengeful character on his iconic blazing scooter. Retailing for $75, the product is also available for pre-order via Diamond Select Toys' official website. Check out the figures below: