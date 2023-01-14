Marvel Comics will be celebrating 100 years of Disney with variant comic book covers which feature Mickey Mouse and his friends parodying classic storylines. Marvel has shared three covers of the upcoming the Disney100 Variant Cover Program.

The Disney100 variant covers will be available on select issues of The Amazing Spider-Man. A new cover will be available every month in 2023. Black and white versions of the covers will also be available. Each cover will present a "What If...?" scenario, inspired by Marvel's What If...? comic book series. The first Disney100 cover was for The Amazing Spider-Man #17, which was released on January 11. One of the variant covers that was shared by Marvel is for The Amazing Spdier-Man #23. The cover parodies the first issue of the 1991 The Infinity Gauntlet storyline by writer Jim Starlin and artists George Pérez and Ron Lim. It features Mickey as Doctor Strange, Goofy as Spider-Man, Pluto as the Silver Surfer, Donald Duck as the Fantastic Four's Human Torch, Minnie Mouse as Captain America, and Pete as Thanos. The Infinity Gauntlet storyline was later adapted into the 2018 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Infinity War. The Amazing Spider-Man #23 will be available on April 5.

One of the other variant covers released by Marvel is for The Amazing Spider-Man #25. The cover parodies The New Avengers #1 from 2005 by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist David Finch. The cover features Daisy Duck as Spider-Woman, Goofy as Iron Man, Mickey as Captain America, Donald as Spider-Man, and Minnie as Wolverine. The first volume of The New Avengers was notable for being the comic book series to make Spider-Man and Wolverine official members of the team. The Amazing Spider-Man #25 will be available on May 3. The third cover released is for The Amazing Spider-Man #27. It features Mickey wearing an Iron Man suit, with the faceplate up. His ears can also be seen coming out of the helmet. The Amazing Spider-Man #27 will be available on June 7.

Since Disney purchased Marvel in 2009, there have been a few crossovers between Marvel and other Disney properties. In 2013, Spider-Man (Drake Bell), Iron Man (Adrian Pasdar), Thor (Travis Willingham), and Hulk (Fred Tatasciore) guest starred in an episode of Disney's Phineas and Ferb titled "Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel." A 2014 episode of Disney XD's Ultimate Spider-Man titled "Halloween Night at the Museum" featured a crossover with the Disney Channel series Jessie.

The first issue part of the DisneyVariant Cover Program, The Amazing Spider-Man #17, is now available. Check out the new covers below:

