Halloween may seem like months away but if you're always spooky, then it's always time to talk about the best time of year. And Marvel is making sure our dark and twisted souls have something to look forward to by announcing four best-selling titles for their Halloween Extravaganza. The titles include AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88, MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1, STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #1, and STRANGE ACADEMY #3.

Fans have months before they can get to see them because these issues will be released on October 29, just in time for the spookiest night of all. Though still months away, at least fans can be excited about the great comics coming their way.

The Halloween Extravaganza is back, and the official press release had this to say about the event:

"MARVEL HALLOWEEN COMIC BOOK EXTRAVAGANZA is back! On October 29, visit your local participating comic shop to celebrate Halloween with a thrilling trip to the Marvel Universe! The popular retailer event gives fans a chance to pick up copies of best-selling comics starring some of Marvel’s hottest characters and storylines, including perfect entry points for newcomers!"

Image via Marvel

In preparation for the Halloween Extravaganza, Marvel gave fans brief looks into each of the titles coming our way. For Amazing Spider-Man #88, it is described as "one of the most thrilling entries in the recently acclaimed Beyond era!" The Amazing Spider-Man #88 also marked the debut of Queen Goblin, a new addition to Spiderman’s iconic rogues gallery.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1 will allow fans to revisit the introduction of Lunella Lafayette, and will be a bit of a journey for younger fans to embark on! The description says that the comic "presents the first appearance of Lunella Lafayette, the preteen super genius who took the Marvel Universe by storm with this critically-acclaimed series." The character immediately became a fan favorite upon initial release and is to star in 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' on the Disney Channel later this year!

Fans of Star Wars, Doctor Aphra will be part of the Halloween extravaganza set. The issue to be released, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1, is "the start of Doctor Aphra’s latest run by writer Alyssa Wong and artist Marika Cresta. With a new crew and new treasure to hunt down, the rogue archaeologist continues to captivate both Star Wars and Marvel Comics fans and is celebrated as the first Star Wars character created for comics to headline their own solo series!"

And finally, there's Strange Academy #3 which is described as a magical time that "opens the doors of the Marvel Universe’s first school for sorcerers to new readers! In this hit series by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos, Doctor Strange, the Scarlet Witch, Magik, and all your favorite Marvel mages establish an academy for the mystic arts where young magic users from around the world are brought together to study. This hit issue spotlights one of the breakout students of the spellbinding cast of new characters-- DOYLE DORMAMMU!"

Take a look at the Halloween Extravaganza collection below: