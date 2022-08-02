One of the biggest criticisms aimed at the MCU is its lackluster villains — especially compared to its complex heroes. However, Phase Three introduced some stellar antagonists, including Black Panther rival Erik Killmonger, Civil War starter Baron Zemo, and Mad Titan Thanos. In their own right, these villains have become just legendary and beloved as the MCU’s finest heroes. And of course, Loki became such a fan favorite after fighting Thor and the Avengers that he got his own Disney+ series, and WandaVision’s Agatha Harkness is getting the same treatment. Villains are definitely on the rise in the MCU, and many have a horror twist to them.

RELATED: MCU Villains Who Made Some Valid Points

The MCU is leaning into Marvel Comics' horror side with the introduction of Moon Knight and upcoming debuts of Blade and even Werewolf by Night, but more recent films have given off some major horror vibes, especially with their villains. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness delivered pure wild horror that only Sam Raimi and a vilified Wanda could provide. Thor: Love and Thunder showcased a moody and maniacal Gorr the God Butcher, whose screen presence made viewers shudder. EvenMoon Knightpresented a calculated and chilling cult leader with Arthur Harrow. And with the spooky direction the MCU is taking, some of Marvel’s most horror-themed villains could be debuting in the franchise very soon.

Mephisto: Marvel's Ruler Of Hell

Ever since Loki, fans have been wondering if Mephisto would show up. And if he does eventually appear, he could be one of the most terrifying and horrifying threats Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have ever faced.

Mephisto is the evil demonic ruler of Hell whose fiery magic power is matched by his calculated manipulation. He could easily be a big threat in the MCU in the post-Multiverse Saga storyline, as he'd make a perfect foe for some of the more supernatural heroes. If Ghost Rider eventually spawns in the MCU, expect Mephisto to follow.

Arcade: A Jigsaw-esque Puppetmaster

Arcade (Marvel) Avengers Arena #1

A calculating, twisted villain, Arcade is Marvel Comics' answer to Jigsaw. With his ability to craft murderous death traps to put heroes into, Arcade could be an incredibly fun horror villain in the MCU.

With Deadpool 3 on the horizon, Arcade would be a perfect first villain for the Merc with a Mouth to face off against. Arcade’s sense of bloody destruction is worthy of an R -ating and the idea of Deadpool frustrating Arcade because he can’t be killed as he traverses Murderworld would be amazing. Arcade’s Murderworld is a worthy location to put the Thunderbolts into as well and could lead to some murdertastic mayhem for everyone to enjoy.

Mr. Sinister: A Truly Sinister Threat

Mr. Sinister (Marvel) Powers of X #5

With the X-Men’s debut almost certainly in sight, there’s no way that one of their deadliest and most fearsome villains, Mr. Sinister, won’t eventually rear his sinister head.

Mr. Sinister leaves quite a chilling presence with his devastating telepathic abilities and evil intentions to become a ruthless overlord. His constant use of clones that match his narcissism and brutality make him tough to track down. In the heavily maligned New Mutants, Mr. Sinister was actually supposed to appear as a main antagonist for a planned trilogy and be played by Jon Hamm, according to Screen Rant. Unfortunately, due to the film’s troubled production, it never happened, but maybe the character can be a big screen terror in the MCU.

RELATED: 'X-Men: Apocalypse' Post-Credit Scene Explained

Nightmare: Welcome To Nightmare World

As the name implies, Nightmare is one of the creepiest villains in Marvel’s rogues' gallery; he's basically Marvel’s version of Freddy Krueger without the finger knives.

If you encounter Nightmare under normal circumstances, there isn’t much to fear aside from his chilling demonic look. However, if he ensnares you into the Nightmare World, you are in for your worst fears coming to life and eternal torment. Although many thought Nightmare might end up being the villain in Multiverse of Madness, it seems very likely that he could appear in the next Doctor Strange film as Strange dives deeper into necromancy. Maybe Nightmare could even be an MCU villain more powerful than Doctor Strange himself.

The Brood: A Vicious Alien Breed

As the MCU further explores the cosmos, there’s no reason that it can’t bring some cosmic horror into the mix, and the Broods are the perfect entity to terrify audiences.

The Broods are basically Marvel’s take on Xenomorphs from Alien as they are an insect-like alien species that hunt for new hosts to put eggs into. With Captain Marvel, the Eternals, and the Guardians of the Galaxy still roaming the MCU cosmos, there’s a good chance that they could encounter these horrifying creatures.

Annihilus: Marvel's Alien Annihilator

Another big cosmic horror in the Marvel Universe is Annihilus, an interdimensional conqueror on the hunt for eternal life, who viciously destroys all who stand in his way.

Annihilus’ bug/robot-like appearance major horror vibes, and his power is equal to that of Thanos. With Annihilus reigning from the Negative Zone, an alternate dimension, the MCU’s trek into the Multiverse and cosmic beyond could be a great place for the villain's gruesome brutality to be unleashed. He could easily serve as a horrifying foe for the Guardians at some point, or really any sort of hero in space.

Carnage: A Sadistic Symbiote

Image via Sony

Carnage is easily one of Spider-Man's villains fans want to see in the MCU, and although he did make a big-screen debut in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, there’s so much more horror that Carnage could bring to the big screen.

The red-tinted symbiote evokes the sadistic and savage behavior of his host, serial killer Cletus Kasady, with every grotesque kill, and he’s easily Marvel's most body-horror-influenced villain to date. Spider-Man: No Way Home’s post-credit scene with Tom Hardy’s Venom left a little symbiote goo in the MCU and that could lead to Carnage’s return to the big screen.

RELATED: Tom Hardy Shares Title Page From the Upcoming 'Venom 3'

Dracula: Marvel Studio's Dracula

One of the most iconic figures in horror, there have been many great versions of Dracula on the silver screen. Marvel has their own version of the bloodsucker that could be heading to the MCU soon.

Marvel’s Dracula isn’t too far off from the legendary vampire as he’s a vicious bloodsucker looking to expand his coven and strengthen his power through horrific manipulation and raw fortitude. With Blade soon to be introduced into the MCU, it’s almost certain that Dracula will follow and bring some classic horror to the franchise.

Scarecrow: Not The DC One

Believe it or not, Marvel has their own villain called Scarecrow, but he’s far from the DC villain of the same name. Rather than a scheming psychologist spreading fear toxin, Marvel’s Scarecrow is a contortionist who’s even been raised from the dead.

Scarecrow’s presence instills fear in anyone he comes across, and his arsenal of weapons, including a giant scythe and a horde of murderous crows, are perfect horror fuel. As a horror fan, Scarecrow is a dream villain to enter the MCU and could easily be a great foe for Blade, Ghost Rider, or even Werewolf By Night to go head to head with.

Dormammu: Bigger, Better, More fire

Yes, Dormammu already debuted in the MCU when he went up against Doctor Strange in the arrogant doctor's first solo film. But let’s face it, that’s not the Dormammu fans want to see.

Dormammu is more than just a giant creepy face, and his fire-headed sorcerer look from the comics is way cooler and scarier. Doctor Strange barely scratched the surface of the horror that Dormammu can conjure in the Dark Dimension, and fans deserves to see the spooky sorcerer be a complete terror. Perhaps the next Doctor Strange film can see Dormammu in full form, the way fans deserve.

KEEP READING: Marvel Villains Ranked from Worst to Best