With Deadpool & Wolverine, the MCU has finally opened the door to each and every Marvel comic book character that has ever been made to appear in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Except for Sub-Mariner and the Hulk, at least in their own features. Or Conan the Barbarian. And NFL SuperPro, with his ally Almighty Dollar, are a long shot at best. But despite the few exceptions, that's it. Every character that can be in the MCU is in the MCU. Or are they? There's one character that has yet to appear, one that has taken the printed page of Marvel Comics by storm, powered the digital comic format, and can take a bite out of crime: Jeff the Land Shark. And I'm furious that this exceptional character has yet to grace the silver screen.

We Have This Marvel Villain to Thank For Jeff the Land Shark

Who is Jeff the Land Shark, you ask? It's pretty much right there: his name is Jeff (Jeffrey the First of His Name of the Former Staten Island, to be precise), and he's a shark that can walk on land. For all intents and purposes, he's like a pet dog, only smarter, gray, and scaly. There's also his fin, which has been problematic from time to time. Once, while at a pool party, Jeff inadvertently scared everyone away by swimming with only his fin showing above the water. That was easily rectified with a dolphin costume, which served its porpoise - err, purpose - well. Another time, he was running through a field of tulips, but with only his fin visible above the flowers, Jeff sent the locals into a frenzied panic. Does Jeff have any powers to speak of? No, but he can bite and does have a healthy appetite like any other shark. Plus, he has his own catchphrase: Mrrrrrr!

Jeff's official debut in Marvel Comics came in West Coast Avengers #7, January 2019, but technically, his first appearance is in the previous issue. Jeff is one of many land sharks created and modified by none other than B.R.O.D.O.K., aka M.O.D.O.K. The big-headed villain unleashed his land sharks on Santa Monica, but he and his creations were thwarted by the West Coast Avengers. After the fight, Jeff was found by Gwenpool at an abandoned amusement park. She took him in and gave him the moniker "Jeff," the latest in a series of baby animals Gwen would adopt and lose that all bore the same name. Jeff proved to be a fan favorite and became a part of the West Coast Avengers throughout its entire run, becoming fast friends with Lucky the Pizza Dog (who has debuted in the MCU in Hawkeye).

Jeff the Land Shark Swims From One Pool to Another Pool

Gwen gives Jeff the Land Shark to Elsa Bloodstone following the West Coast Avengers run, with Elsa promising to always take care of their finny friend, only for Gwen to later transport Jeff to "Gwenpool's Island," where she has summoned numerous superheroes to take part in a "superhero battle royale" during the events of Gwenpool Strikes Back, all in a meta-effort to delay her series' cancelation and herself into comic book obscurity. Jeff sits in the stands next to Doctor Strange and the West Coast Avengers to take in the action but is deeply worried when Gwen pairs up against the Hulk. He need not have worried after all: Gwen defeated the Hulk by bringing in multiple versions of herself from different eras to overpower him before delivering the knockout blow with Mjolnir, Thor's hammer. But after having doubts about her future solo Marvel comic series chances, she entrusts Jeff with Deadpool.

The pair would get along fabulously, with Jeff taking it upon himself to lift the spirits of Deadpool and his other friends (in one such instance, Jeff brings Deadpool to a costume shop and pushes him to try on a Gwenpool costume...don't ask). Jeff would also find love with an electrically charged kaiju named Smash Smash, although the relationship would end after Smash Smash ate Jeff (don't worry, he ate his way out again). Later, Jeff accompanies Deadpool to the island of Krakoa to visit the X-Men, who make it clear they are not accepting visitors. In return, Deadpool threatens to take a sacred Krakoa flower, resulting in a battle between Deadpool and the band of mutants. Of course, Jeff has Wade's back and manages to seize a flower during the melee, giving it to Deadpool once things settle down. Then, during a battle with evil space god Knull, God of the Symbiotes, Jeff is venomized after taking a bite of the villain, turning the adorable and cute Jeff into a meanie pants, leading Jeff to bite a chunk out of Deadpool's arm. Thankfully, Deadpool and crew blasted the symbiote out using music, turning Jeff "Bach" to normal. Jeff eventually makes his way into the arms of Kate Bishop and reunites with Gwen, who takes care of Jeff alongside Kate in the second season of Marvel Comics's Infinity Comics digital series It's Jeff!

Enough Already, Bring Jeff the Land Shark to the MCU

Sure, he may have eaten Captain America's shield once, but Jeff the Land Shark is pretty damn cute. Even the White Queen herself, Emma Frost, has admitted a fondness for Jeff (as a "remarkable handbag," but it still counts). But when called for, Jeff can be useful and vicious, which Storm finds out after being bitten on her face. He's appeared in cameos and as a supporting character across other Marvel series. Characters in Marvel Comics are often seen with Jeff the Land Shark merchandise, and he scored his own series, the aforementioned It's Jeff! Off the printed page, he's been proclaimed outright as Marvel's cutest character (one could argue Dogpool fits that description, but let's be honest - that's one fugly beast).

To be fair, Jeff isn't totally unique to the entertainment world. Saturday Night Live initiated the land shark idea with their classic recurring skit about a deceptive land shark looking for victims in the show's riff on Jaws. The 90s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle ripoff Street Sharks followed a group of half-man/half-sharks as they fight crime. Then there's King Shark, the DC supervillain who debuted in 1994 and exploded in popularity following his scene-stealing debut in The Suicide Squad and appearances on Harley Quinn and Suicide Squad Isekai. And if a big, lovable lug of a man-shark like King Shark can make it, then surely Jeff the Land Shark can. So make it happen, MCU. Cosmo the Spacedog could use the company.

It's Jeff! is available to read on Marvel Unlimited and Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. Click below for showtimes.

