Some of Marvel Comics' upcoming variant covers will be inspired by Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Comics has shared multiple covers from its Infinity Saga Variant Covers line. The comic books featuring the new variant covers shared by Marvel will be released in March and April.

The cover of Black Panther #15 is inspired by the character's 2018 solo film. It was created by artist Ken Lashley. The cover features Black Panther wearing a costume similar to the one in the film. It also features Shuri, Killmonger, Zuri, Nakia, Ramonda, and Okoye drawn in the likeness of the actors that played them onscreen. The 2018 film went on to become the first superhero movie to ever be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The cover of Captain Marvel #47 was created by artist Peach Momoko, and inspired by Brie Larson's portrayal in the film. Both Black Panther #15 and Captain Marvel #47 will be released on March 15. The cover for Doctor Strange #1 was created by artist Steve Skroce. It features Doctor Strange practicing his magic, while also reading a book. Doctor Strange is also wearing the Eye of Agamotto, which contains the Time Stone. Doctor Strange #1 will be released on March 22. The cover for Thor #32 was created by artist Mahmud Asrar, and recreates Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) fight against the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. In the film, Thor was forced to battle the Hulk after being captured by the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). Hulk's storyline in the film was inspired by the 2006-2007 Planet Hulk storyline by writer Greg Pak and artists Carlo Pagulayan and Aaron Lopresti.

On April 12, Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1 and Guardians of the Galaxy #1 will be released. The variant cover of the first issue of Captain America: Cold War #1 is inspired by 2016's Captain America: Civil War, which was the first film of Phase Three. The top and the bottom of the cover focus on Captain America's and Iron Man's eyes. The middle of the cover is a recreation of the fight scene between the two Avengers at an old Hydra facility. The fight scene shown on the cover is a re-creation of the cover of Civil War #7, the storyline that the film is based on. The cover of Guardians of the Galaxy #1 is inspired by 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. It features the characters drawn in the likeness of the actors who played them on the big screen. It also has Baby Groot and Ego the Living Planet. Marvel Comics previously shared variant covers inspired by Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Avengers #65, which has a variant cover inspired by Avengers: Infinity War, was released on February 1.

Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe concluded the franchise's Infinity Saga storyline that began with 2008's Iron Man. Many of the films and television series that have come out since the conclusion of Phase Three have dealt with the aftermath of Thanos (Josh Brolin) wiping out half of all life in the universe. "Phase Four is all a reaction - and I don't mean on our part as filmmakers, I mean the characters... It's a reaction to the trauma of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame," Marvel Studios production and head of development Richie Palmer said about the MCU's recent projects. "We're still feeling those effects in these movies years later." Phase Four of the MCU kicked-off the franchise's current phase: The Multiverse Saga.

Avengers #65, which features a variant cover inspired by Avengers: Infinity War, is now available. You can check out the new covers below:

