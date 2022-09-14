catMarvel Entertainment is headed to the 2022 New York Comic Con Panel, and they have just announced their line-up. The Marvel booth (#2057) will contain all-star panels, activations, fan favorite talent signings, exclusive announcements, and other unforgettable fan experiences from October 6 through Sunday, October 9.

Marvel will also have a merch booth (#2261), where fans can purchase exclusive New York Comic Con merchandise, Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and more!

If you’re not able to make it to New York to experience Comic Con in person, Marvel Digital Media will be conducting around-the-clock coverage of all the biggest stories and news on social media. You will be able to watch exclusive live stream coverage on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and marvel.com.

Here is a run-down of Marvel Entertainment’s panels. Marvel is expected to release more info about merchandise, booth activities, and Comic Con events soon.

Thursday, October 6

Captain America: Cold War-A This Week in Marvel Special Event

1:45-2:45 EST, Room 401

Marvel Creative Executive Ryan Penagos and Director of Creative Content Lorraine Cink are hosting this podcast as they talk all things related to the 2023 release of the Captain America crossover, Cold War! They will be joined by an all-star panel featuring Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Tochi Onyebuchi, and Alanna Smith.

Friday, October 7

Marvel Comics: Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski

1:30-2:30 PM EST, Room 405

Join Marvel Comics Editor-in Chief C.B. Cebulski along with secret, TBA special guests for a lively discussion and Q&A session about anything related to Marvel. And that is not all, fans who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway.

Friday, October 7

Marvel: Books of Future Past

6:00-7:00 PM EST, Room 408

Join Penagos, Sven Larsen, and editors Charlie Kochman and Scott Dunbier to learn more about how Marvel’s exciting comic books are made, and see a sneak peek of what’s coming next!

Saturday, October 8

Marvel’s Voices: The World Outside Your Window

11:15-12:15 PM EST, Room 401

Join writer and podcast host Angelique Roche, who will host a discussion with Eve L Ewing (Monica Rambeau: Photon), Jon Jennings (My Super Hero is Black) Steve Orlando (Marauders) Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-man), and voice editor Sarah Brunstad. They will converse about their creative processes, collaborations, and professional journeys. Another special giveaway awaits guests who stay till the end.

Saturday, October 8

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

4:00-5:00 PM EST, Room 405

This is a must-see panel, where editors Nick Lowe and Cebulski will lead a discussion on what lies in store for the mutants and mutates in the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover Dark Web. They are also expected to announce hot new 2023 titles, as well as hand out an exclusive giveaway at the end!

Sunday, October 9

Women of Marvel

10:30-11:30 AM EST, Room 405

Writer and podcast host Angelique Roche will be joined by members from Marvel talent, including Digital Media Executive Director Ellie Pyle, writer Ewing, Senior Editor Lauren Bisom, and other guests. They will discuss what it’s like for women working in the Marvel and entertainment industry, and they will also cover what is next for Marvel’s woman-led titles.

New York Comic Con will take place from October 6-9 at the Javits Centers in New York. You can browse the events and purchase tickets via the link below:

